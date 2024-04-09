The One percent EA

The 'One Percent Profit EA' is an algorithmic trading system that primarily uses the fractal indicator as its strategy. This EA is classified as a grid martingale EA. The lot size is calculated using a formula that adjusts the lot size automatically. The EA can also be switched to the fixed lot size mode to control drawdown. To secure your profits, you can choose to close orders by percentage or by monetary value.

Trading statistics (2023-2024)

List Details
Initial Deposit $1,000
Currency Pair XAU/USD
Time Frame H1
Max DD 65.17%
Relative DD 81.55%
CAGR 170.63%
Profit factor 2.06
Winrate 62.08%
Account ECN, STD, Cent account
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AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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This EA is specifically designed for trading USOil on brokers that offer a positive long swap , providing an advantage for both trading and long-term investment. The recommended minimum capital is $1,000–$1,500 (Available for Cent Account Also). However, before using the EA, it is important to review your broker’s USOil contract size in order to set an appropriate lot size. For example, if the contract size is 1,000 , the user should consider setting a lot size of 0.01 . The recommended time-fra
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Hanuman Gold
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Hanuman gold is an EA Forex that is created based on EMA indicator and grid system. The strategy of Hanuman gold is very simple and is designed for XAU/USD trading. This EA Forex is good and friendly with investors. Read more detail : eaforexcenter Backtesting detail Tick data 99.9% for 5 years Spread variable 1-30 Leverage 1:500 Optimize Slippage Delay of market 20-40 ms Delay of pending 20-40 ms Time Frame: H1
Stoch Trend EA
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This EA Forex is developed based on a stochastic oscillator indicator. It sets the parameters including %K, Slowing, %D, Price filed, and MA method to fit with XAUUSD trading. The grid martingale is used to improve the trading strategy also. Recommend List Details Initial Deposit $1,000 OR 10,000 USC Currency Pair XAU/USD Time Frame M30 Relative DD 61.23% Profit  135% per year Winrate 75.10% Duraion 2-24 hr. Account ECN, STD, Cent account
Euro Capital EA
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This EA was developed based on EUR/USD currency but was also used for trading other currency pairs. The Euro capital ea is a dynamic grid martingale EA that can adjust the number of orders, but we recommend this value of just 3 orders per trade. In addition, the auto lot size was used to increase the performance of EA and money management. However, we have 2 setting modes for this ea. Using the Lot_Ratio as 25000 for STD mode and 35000 for Safe mode. If you have the quations, please get in touch
UltraGold EA
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Experts
This EA was designed for xauusd trading. Three indicators were used as the stretagy. The lot size can be multiplied by 2.0 and 3.0 (martingale). Maximun order can be adjusted to be 6 to 9 orders. Recommend List Details Initial Deposit $1,000 OR 10,000 USC Currency Pair XAU/USD Time Frame M1 Relative DD 48.55% CAGR 54.29% Profit factor 13.94 Winrate 61.99% Account ECN, STD, Cent account
Euro Invester EA
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This EA is developed based on an RSI indicator that can trade on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD. However, it is designed to trade on H4 only. The martingale is used as the strategy, but the fixed lot size also works. In addition, when the fix lot function is ignored, the lot size will be calculated automatically (Lot ratio = 10,000 is recomment). The Risk Ratio (SL:TP) is 1:1.2. --> This is the eighth wonder of the world. (compound interest), so it is worth the investment.  Trading statistics Lis
Ichinoku Japan EA
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This EA is based on twin Parabolic SAR indicators, with a Risk ratio of 1 per 4 and a 1.5-time martingale money management. Trading statistics (2018-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $500 (minimum), $1,000 Currency Pair NZD/USD, GBP/JPY Time Frame H4 Max DD 31.27% Relative DD 31.27% CAGR 50.95% Profit factor 2.60 Winrate 30.5% Account ECN, STD, Cent account
Trend Diamond Analyzer
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The Trend Diamond Analyzer, also known as Trend Advisor Diamond, is a market theory cycle used to analyze both the "buy side" and "sell side" and can identify various market phases. This tool was created by eaforexcenter based on the theory developed by Chuck Dukas. It combines technical indicators and market behavior, making it an excellent tool for analyzing market trends and phases.
Japanese Trend EA
Taman Talappetsakun
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The Japanese Trend is an algorithmic trading system that uses the EMA indicator to detect bullish or bearish trends. The strategy involves the use of pullback technical and RSI indicators. This EA places orders when the super trend appears and applies a hedging strategy to minimize potential losses. The risk/reward ratio is set at 1:17 and the martingale is adjusted to 1.3. Trading statistics (2021-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $300-1,000 Currency Pair USD/JPY Time Frame H4 Max DD 49.78% Re
RSI pro bot
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The RSI Pro-EA is an algorithmic trading system that utilizes the RSI indicator and the 1-day rate of change as its strategy. The grid and martingale are calculated using fundamental knowledge, with a martingale ratio of 1.3 and a maximum of 3 orders. The system's weakness lies in its susceptibility to super trends. Trading statistics (2020-2024) List Details Initial Deposit $100 is minimum but $1,000 is Recommend Currency Pair AUD/CAD Time Frame H1 Max DD 24.68% Relative DD 32.25% CAGR 32.56 %
Trend Analyzers based on EMA
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In Forex trading, the 1-day relative performance statistic gives an overview of the movements of various currency pairings in a single day. For traders who want to quickly make trading decisions and comprehend short-term market movements, this statistic is essential. Here's a thorough explanation of the 1-day relative performance, its importance, and a closer look at several particular Finviz cases. Understanding 1-Day Relative Performance The percentage change in a currency pair's value between
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Volatility LOT EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experts
This EA is developed using fxDreema software. The Bollinger Band and Parabolic SAR were used as the strategy of this EA. The risk ratio is one per one point two. This EA is designed to trade on GBP/JPY (H4). The lot size is calculated based on volatility and balance. Trading statistics List Details Initial Deposit $3,500 ( recomment ) but $1,000 is   high risk Currency Pair GBP/JPY Time Frame H4 Max DD 46.29% Relative DD 26.84 % AHPR 0.98 % Profit factor 2.15 Winrate 83.52 % Account ECN, STD, Ce
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