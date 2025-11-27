Ultimate market move master trend

 Ultimate Market Master Trend

Master the Market’s Direction with Precision

The Ultimate Market Master Trend indicator is an all-in-one market sentiment analyser designed for traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and confidence in every move.
It combines smart trend detection, multi-timeframe stochastic momentum, and dynamic visual cues to help you identify high-probability entries and exits with ease.

 Key Features

 1. Smart Trend System (Main Chart)

  • Uses a 200-period LWMA baseline to determine the market’s dominant direction.

  • Displays a coloured trend cloud (Green for Buy bias, Red for Sell bias).

  • Generates real-time buy/sell arrows when price reacts to the trend line, helping you spot momentum shifts early.

 2. Multi-Timeframe Stochastic Panel (Sub window)

  • Displays Stochastic signals from multiple timeframes (e.g., M5, M15, M30).

  • Each timeframe dynamically changes colour to show momentum strength:

    •  Green → Bullish momentum

    •  Red → Bearish momentum

    •  Yellow → Neutral zone

  • Helps confirm entries in alignment with higher-timeframe momentum.

 3. Intelligent Alerts & Signals

  • Receive alerts only when a valid cross or trend change is confirmed.

  • Avoids noise with “One-Time-Per-Day” alert logic to keep you focused.

  • Works perfectly for manual traders, signal providers, or EA confirmations.

 4. Customizable Parameters

  • Adjust trend length, Stochastic settings, and alert modes to fit any trading style.

  • Compatible with any symbol — Forex, indices, crypto, or commodities.

 How to Use

  1. Apply to your main chart.

  2. Observe the trend line — trade in the direction of the dominant colour.

  3. Confirm with the Stochastic subwindow colour alignment across multiple timeframes.

  4. Wait for arrow confirmation near the trend line for optimal entries.

 Recommended Strategy

  • Enter Buy when price is above the LWMA trend line and the Stochastic subwindow turns green across key timeframes.

  • Enter Sell when price is below the LWMA trend line and the subwindow turns red.

  • Combine with Perfect Daily support/resistance or structure levels for best accuracy.

 Benefits

 Simplifies complex market structure into clear visuals
 Works seamlessly on all timeframes and instruments
 Ideal for both day traders and swing traders
 Built for speed, accuracy, and aesthetic clarity

 Summary

The Ultimate Market Master Trend isn’t just another indicator — it’s a complete trend decision system designed for disciplined traders.
Whether you’re scalping on M5 or following trends on H1, this tool helps you stay in sync with the market’s true direction.


Recommended products
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicators
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Our Basic Support and Resistance indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart / MT5 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines only at th
Shark Deal Book
Philip Pankaj Suthagar
4 (3)
Indicators
Term  "shark"  in the business world denotes a high volume investor who just made a good investment in a highly Potential business deal.So, sharks are the ones who make the market move. In our case, if an American shark bought a Japanese company, he/she has to convert American dollars into Japanese yen to make the deal. So, the demand for the Japanese yen will increase sharply. Thus USD/JPY will go short rapidly if the deal was from the shark. Another example, In the case of forex, if fed increa
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicators
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicators
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Morning  Star  pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is a very powerful indicator for Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay. Indicator   detects bullish Morning Star patterns on chart:  Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Also its brother - bearish  " Evening Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below). Indicator  " Morning Star pattern" is excellent to   combine with Support/Resistance Levels
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non-Repainting Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses on
Fractal Trendlines
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
Classic Fractals indicator for MT4, with additional Trendlines connecting the latest couples of fractals ( fractals are showing highest high, and lowest low on each period) Rules for trendlines: -if new top fractal is below the last one = new resistance line -if new bot fractal is above the last one = new support line -Trendlines can be hidden -Fractals can be hidden Fractal Period = can be both even or uneven number, as it is setting for half (one side) of the bars sequence for findin
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (2)
Indicators
Title: KATANA Scalper Pro - High-Speed Momentum & Price Action Suite Description: SOLD OUT & YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The first 10 copies at the launch price ($35) sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, we are extending the Special Encore Price of $35 until the end of 2025! CURRENT STATUS: Special Price: $35 (Valid until Dec 31, 2025) From Jan 2026: $59 (Gradual price increase) Final Retail Price: $499 This is your absolute last chance to get a professional-grade scalping tool at
Candle Pattern Finder MT4
Dwi Nur Prasetyo
Indicators
Candle Pattern Finder Candle Pattern Finder is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders easily detect key candlestick patterns in real-time. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, or consolidations, this tool highlights important price action signals directly on the chart — helping you make faster and more confident trading decisions. Detects popular candlestick patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing Hammer & Inverted Hammer Shooting Star & Hanging Man Three White Soldiers Three Black
FREE
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicators
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
PinBar Pattern mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator PINBAR Pattern for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects PinBars on chart: - Bullish PinBar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish PinBar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! It i
A Boss Stats
Anthonius Soruh
Indicators
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicators
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator "RSI SPEED" for MT4 - great predictive tool , No Repaint. The calculation of this indicator is  based on equations from physics . RSI SPEED is the  1st derivative of RSI  itself. RSI SPEED is   good for scalping entries   into the direction of main trend. Use it   in combination   with suitable   trend indicator , for example HTF MA (as on pictures). RSI SPEED indicator shows how fast RSI itself changes its direction   - it is very sensitive . It is recommended to use RS
The coated chart
Jin Wang
Indicators
Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
Buyers of this product also purchase
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicators
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
Indicators
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
Delta Swing Pro
Yuki Miyake
Indicators
Delta Swing Pro - The Guardian of Trends [ Concept ] "Stop Gambling. Start Investing." If you are tired of repainting arrows and losing money on fake signals, Delta Swing Pro is your solution. This is not a toy. It is a professional "Market Navigation System" designed to capture the Elliott Wave 3 with the highest precision. It acts as a "Guardian" that protects your capital from noise and only signals when the market is truly ready. [ The 3 Iron Rules ] 1. 100% Non-Repainting (The Absolute Law)
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Product Description Rtc ML Ai Predictor — Futuristic Intelligence for Real-Time Market Decisions Bring robotic precision to your trading.   Rtc ML Ai Predictor   fuses   Machine Learning   with   SMA-shift dynamics   to forecast short-term momentum and trend inflection points with clarity. The model evaluates multi-factor market structure, assigns a   confidence score   to each signal, and lets you act only when conditions align with your rules. Why traders choose Rtc ML Ai Predictor AI-guided e
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The BB Reversal Arrows technical trading system has been developed to predict reverse points for making retail decisions. The current market situation is analyzed by the indicator and structured for several criteria: the expectation of reversal moments, potential turning points, purchase and sale signals. The indicator does not contain excess information, has a visual understandable interface, allowing traders to make reasonable decisions. All arrows appear to close the candle, without redrawin
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Indicators
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Indicators
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicators
---- Brand New Strategy. Three Month Rent is $30. ONE YEAR RENT ONLY $50. FREE EURUSD VERSION AVAILABLE UNDER << Forecast System Gift >>. NO NEED FOR BACKTEST! Link to the FREE version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site --- This is a simple strategy based on BREAKOUT and FIBONACCI levels. After a breakout, either, the market: - continues the move directly to the 161, 261 and 423 levels, or - retraces to the 50% level (also called a correction) and thereafter continues
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicators
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Trend AI Indicator
Aleksandr Goryachev
Indicators
Trend AI Indicator Description: Trend AI Indicator is a powerful market analysis tool that uses artificial intelligence to identify trends and key levels. The indicator automatically adapts to changing market conditions, providing accurate data for decision-making. Key Features: Trend Identification:   The indicator uses machine learning algorithms to accurately determine the direction of the trend (uptrend, downtrend, sideways). Key Levels:   Automatically builds support and resistance levels
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Indicators
The Precision Index Oscillator (Pi-Osc) by Roger Medcalf of Precision Trading Systems First of all, if you have any questions please contact me via my website which you can find by searching the above title. Version 2 has been carefully recoded to be super fast to load up on your chart and some other technical improvements have been incorporated to enhance experience. Pi-Osc was created to provide accurate trade timing signals designed to find extreme   exhaustion points, the points that markets
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Quantum Regime Indicator
Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
Indicators
Stop Trading Random Signals. Start Trading with Real Confluence Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give conflicting signals, and leave you more confused than confident? The Quantum Regime Indicator is a professional, standalone trading tool designed for serious traders who demand a systematic edge. It solves the biggest problem in technical analysis— false signals —by using a powerful multi-engine framework. Every signal is confirmed by a confluence of market conditions , ensuring you onl
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Indicators
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Opening Range Breakout with targets
AK Capital Markets Limited
Indicators
Offer 249 down from 350 for the next 3 copies. then back to 350 $ Are you tired of using outdated indicators that leave you guessing where to set your profit targets? Look no further than the AK CAP Opening Range Breakout Indicator. This powerful tool is backed by a US patent and has already helped countless traders pass funded challenges like FTMO. We use it daily on our prop traders and internal funds, and now it's available to you as well. The calculation behind the indicator is incredibly a
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicators
Purpose of the indicator: Oracle Flow is designed to identify BUY/SELL market entry points using a combination of technical indicators and filters. The indicator displays arrows on the chart to signal possible trend reversals or continuations. Main elements used: Exponential moving averages (EMAs) – two periods are used: Faster and Slower. These are used to identify crossovers that confirm the strength of the movement. RSI (Relative Strength Index): – assesses the strength of the trend.
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicators
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
More from author
Ultimate Super Rejection Zones
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Ultimate Super Rejection Zones is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to detect accurate intraday reversal points using a combination of: Previous Day High & Low Midline equilibrium zone Rejection candle patterns Double-layer confirmation using two Stochastic filters Smart alert and arrow system Daily auto-reset filtering Optional trend filter using Moving Averages The indicator helps traders find high-probability reversal entries at premium and discount zones. It automatically marks: ️ Sell Reje
Ultimate Daily Zones Arrow
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Ultimate Daily SR Zones + Rejection Arrows  Ultimate Daily SR Zones is a powerful price-action indicator that helps traders clearly identify the most important daily market levels — the previous day’s High , Low , Midline , and opening/closing reference points. It also detects wick rejection signals and plots automatic Buy and Sell arrows when the market rejects these zones. This tool is perfect for intraday and swing traders who use daily levels for breakout, reversal, or retest strategies.  Wh
Buy and Sell Levels with Alerts
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Buy & Sell Levels with Alerts is a comprehensive trading indicator that combines Stochastics, Previous Day Levels, Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Meter , and rejection detection into one powerful tool. It helps traders quickly spot key support/resistance zones, trend direction, and high-probability reversal signals with visual arrows and automated alerts. Key Features: Stochastic Oscillator: Displays fast (%K) and slow (%D) lines in a separate window. Helps identify overbought and oversold conditio
Follow the Labels Indicator
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
The Follow The Labels Indicator is a multi-functional MT4 indicator designed to give traders a comprehensive visual overview of market conditions across multiple dimensions. It combines trend analysis, previous day levels, stochastic momentum, and rejection signals in one easy-to-read interface. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe MA200 Trend Filter (H1→M15) Displays the alignment of the MA200 (LWMA) across three timeframes: H1, M30, M15. Shows an overall trend label: Bullish, Bearish, or Mixed. Optio
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review