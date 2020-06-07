Grid Machine

4.21

EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened.The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions.

Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller

Advisor Advantages:

  • high profitability due to constant presence in the market;
  • algorithm for finding the maximum volume in a market area, giving grounds for entering in a certain direction;
  • minimum number of settings and flexible distributed volume system;
  • maximum quality optimization and ready-made sets for trading.

Trading recommendations:

  • Minimum deposit: 1000 deposit units per 0.01 volume. Based on testing and optimization of a particular set, the minimum deposit may be lower;
  • Currency pair: any, according to the loaded set;
  • Traded timeframe: H1;
  • Type of account: any.

By default, the adviser has settings for the EURUSD currency pair. TF - H1.

Main parameters:

SetsEA -
 the name of the set
Lot -
 initial volume of orders
mLot -
 multiplication of the previous volume of an open or pending order
MaxLot -
 maximum volume of next order
TakeProfit -
 take profit of the entire grid in the direction
Delta -
 minimum delta between orders in each direction
MaxOrders -
maximum number of orders for each BUY/SELL direction
ModeDD - selection of the close option by the maximum drawdown, can be disabled
MaxDD -
maximum drawdown in the deposit currency, after reaching which the orders are closed
MagicNumber -
 unique number of opened orders
Comm -
 comments on orders
GridPanel -
 advisor visual panel

All parameters in points are indicated in a 4-digit format, with a 5-character translation is carried out automatically.

You can download all current sets and tests from this link: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/737175
Important: when calculating your risks when installing on a real account, be sure to pay attention to the maximum drawdown and initial deposit in these tests and sets.

Reviews 25
Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.13 03:33 
 

I’m very happy with this GRID robot. I just needed a small adjustment on my GOLD M5 settings and now it performs smoothly every day. Appreciate the Author.

jdrick55
45
jdrick55 2025.07.24 21:17 
 

Top

Nincius
24
Nincius 2025.04.15 12:53 
 

At the moment is working good, but just 3 days i'm using it. I' ll do other review after 2 mounhs

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Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.13 03:33 
 

I’m very happy with this GRID robot. I just needed a small adjustment on my GOLD M5 settings and now it performs smoothly every day. Appreciate the Author.

jdrick55
45
jdrick55 2025.07.24 21:17 
 

Top

[Deleted] 2025.07.18 01:35 
 

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Jas Kad
162
Jas Kad 2025.05.12 08:47 
 

Hello Traders I used this EA for long time it is working perfect with default setting but only on Currency Pairs (Fiat Money) but on Synthetic indexs is not working al the time and gain low scalping Profit; as it is designed for which are the currency Pairs, the Best Profit is on GBPUSD Pair, it is using Headging (Both side Trading) to Protect the Acc. Balance, but I advice you to start Trading with balance $5K, Good Luck

[Deleted] 2025.05.05 01:52 
 

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Nincius
24
Nincius 2025.04.15 12:53 
 

At the moment is working good, but just 3 days i'm using it. I' ll do other review after 2 mounhs

[Deleted] 2025.04.10 02:27 
 

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[Deleted] 2025.03.26 03:23 
 

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[Deleted] 2025.02.15 04:40 
 

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Ilham Huseynov
187
Ilham Huseynov 2025.01.02 11:20 
 

Hello, Good Ea, but dont work other pairs. Only Eurusd

krutov64
161
krutov64 2024.08.31 20:22 
 

Хороший сеточник, альтернатива вкладу в банке. На EURUSD за прошлый год набрал 71 процент без просадки, а с просадкой около 50 % (прмерно 7100 долларов\депо 10000). Но просадку можно не бояться, она приходит и уходит, главное правильный риск-менеджмент! Можно начиная с 18 лет каждую зарплату закидывать на депо сумму которую не жалко и к года 40 можно на пенсию и пассивный доход!

mtsncbl1704
740
mtsncbl1704 2024.07.16 19:26 
 

Es stellt sich die Frage, welche Drawdown-Einstellung als optimal zu betrachten ist.

Oleg Mamchenko
859
Oleg Mamchenko 2024.07.01 23:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

fx3000
14
fx3000 2024.04.06 04:28 
 

Still in the process of trying it out amongst other bots, seems to br running well for the moment... will revue in the futur.

IATradingScalping
2793
IATradingScalping 2024.03.31 08:38 
 

Buen Robot, excelentes resultados en ICM. Gracias por crearlo. Saludos

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 17:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

DPTgnn62
14
DPTgnn62 2023.05.20 12:17 
 

non vedo nessun stop loss perche' non ce'?

abdulksyed
21
abdulksyed 2023.02.28 06:56 
 

its not picking up any trades, is there a particular timeframe it trades. i have used the setfile provided by you. please help

96952817
44
96952817 2023.02.16 13:52 
 

GOOD VERY GOOD EA. WORKING 100%. NO LOSS. 100% PROFIT. I TEST IN REAL ACCOUNT.

frtradeteam
14
frtradeteam 2023.01.18 10:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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