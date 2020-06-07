Grid Machine
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 29 November 2020
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened.The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions.
Please see all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller
Advisor Advantages:
- high profitability due to constant presence in the market;
- algorithm for finding the maximum volume in a market area, giving grounds for entering in a certain direction;
- minimum number of settings and flexible distributed volume system;
- maximum quality optimization and ready-made sets for trading.
Trading recommendations:
- Minimum deposit: 1000 deposit units per 0.01 volume. Based on testing and optimization of a particular set, the minimum deposit may be lower;
- Currency pair: any, according to the loaded set;
- Traded timeframe: H1;
- Type of account: any.
By default, the adviser has settings for the EURUSD currency pair. TF - H1.
Main parameters:
|SetsEA
|-
|the name of the set
|Lot
|-
|initial volume of orders
|mLot
|-
|multiplication of the previous volume of an open or pending order
|MaxLot
|-
|maximum volume of next order
|TakeProfit
|-
|take profit of the entire grid in the direction
|Delta
|-
|minimum delta between orders in each direction
|MaxOrders
|-
|maximum number of orders for each BUY/SELL direction
|ModeDD
|-
|selection of the close option by the maximum drawdown, can be disabled
|MaxDD
|-
|maximum drawdown in the deposit currency, after reaching which the orders are closed
|MagicNumber
|-
|unique number of opened orders
|Comm
|-
|comments on orders
|GridPanel
|-
|advisor visual panel
All parameters in points are indicated in a 4-digit format, with a 5-character translation is carried out automatically.
You can download all current sets and tests from this link: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/737175
Important: when calculating your risks when installing on a real account, be sure to pay attention to the maximum drawdown and initial deposit in these tests and sets.
I’m very happy with this GRID robot. I just needed a small adjustment on my GOLD M5 settings and now it performs smoothly every day. Appreciate the Author.