Nasdaq Navigator MT4

This robot works exclusively for the Nasdaq and on the H1 timeframe and minimum balance of $500. The robot has three types of orders. 1. Counter-trend orders of the 85 and 110 moving averages, 2. Pro-trend orders of the 85 and 110 moving averages, and 3. For-trend and counter-trend Scalping orders of other 13 and 21 moving averages to compensate when the other orders type 1 and 2 are in the negative. Due to the nature of this robot, it is normal for it to have drawdawns, they are part of the process. The size of the lots is determined depending on the account balance, thus working like compound interest. Orders in favor of the trend have a trailing stop and breakeven point, changing the stop loss to breakeven when the order is at a certain profit. The closing of type 1 orders occurs when the price crosses the respective moving averages. Type 2 orders are closed by trailing stop, and type 3 orders are closed by time (in minutes). The user can experiment with other assets, however they must change the parameters for it to work properly. Leverage must be greater than or equal to 1:100. The account must be of the Hedge type, and not Netting. 


For Metatrader 5 -> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116303

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PMT MQL5 Gold Hello, traders! We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention. Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading   PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused syst
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Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
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3 (2)
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Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
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