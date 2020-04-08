Ultimate HTF Bias Plus Smart Turning Point System

Maximize Your Trend-Aligned Trading with H4 & M30 Turning Point PRO!

Say goodbye to guesswork and chart clutter. This premium indicator combines higher timeframe trend detection with precise short-term turning point signals, giving you crystal-clear buy and sell opportunities.

Why Traders Love It:

- H4 EMA200 Trend Bias: Know the dominant trend at a glance. Only trade in the trend direction.

- M30 Execution Arrows: Wait for high-probability turning points confirmed by trend, structure, and volatility.

- Smart Labels: Always know when to anticipate a BUY or SELL arrow – no confusion, no missed signals.

- Optional Alerts: Pop-ups, push notifications, and emails trigger only once per setup, preventing alert overload.

- Customizable Lines & Visuals: Show or hide H4 & M30 EMA lines, with clean labels for a professional chart layout.

-Swing + ATR Filters: Only strong market structures trigger signals – trade with confidence!

Perfect For:

Forex, metals, and CFD traders who want trend-aligned entries .

Active traders needing reliable M30 execution signals .

Beginners seeking clear visual cues without chart clutter.

Recommended Timeframes:

H4: Determines trend bias

M30: Execution & turning points

Pro Tip: Combine with proper risk management to maximize success. Enter only when the M30 turning point arrow aligns with the H4 trend.

Unlock professional-grade trading today – stop guessing, start trading with confidence!



