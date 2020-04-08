Ultimate HTF Bias Plus Smart Turning Point System

Maximize Your Trend-Aligned Trading with H4 & M30 Turning Point PRO!

Say goodbye to guesswork and chart clutter. This premium indicator combines higher timeframe trend detection with precise short-term turning point signals, giving you crystal-clear buy and sell opportunities.

Why Traders Love It:

- H4 EMA200 Trend Bias: Know the dominant trend at a glance. Only trade in the trend direction.
- M30 Execution Arrows: Wait for high-probability turning points confirmed by trend, structure, and volatility.
- Smart Labels: Always know when to anticipate a BUY or SELL arrow – no confusion, no missed signals.
- Optional Alerts: Pop-ups, push notifications, and emails trigger only once per setup, preventing alert overload.
- Customizable Lines & Visuals: Show or hide H4 & M30 EMA lines, with clean labels for a professional chart layout.
-Swing + ATR Filters: Only strong market structures trigger signals – trade with confidence!

Perfect For:

  • Forex, metals, and CFD traders who want trend-aligned entries.

  • Active traders needing reliable M30 execution signals.

  • Beginners seeking clear visual cues without chart clutter.

Recommended Timeframes:

  • H4: Determines trend bias

  • M30: Execution & turning points

Pro Tip: Combine with proper risk management to maximize success. Enter only when the M30 turning point arrow aligns with the H4 trend.

Unlock professional-grade trading today – stop guessing, start trading with confidence!










Recommended products
Trade Pinbar
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicators
This indicator identifies pinbar candlesticks on the chart and displays an arrow as a trade signal based on the candlestick pattern. It offers user-friendly features, including push notifications and other types of alerts. It is most effective for identifying entry points or potential reversals at premium or discount prices. Additionally, it works on any time frame.
FREE
Binary sf
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The Binary SF indicator for binary options is designed for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform and provides non-repainting signals, making it a reliable tool for traders. It is suitable for any timeframe (from M1 to daily) and is mainly used for trend trading, helping traders identify suitable entry points for short- and medium-term trades. Working Principle and Signals The indicator analyzes the market and generates signals in the form of arrows (up for buys and down for sells), displayed on the
BinaryLuckMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicators
The BinaryLuck indicator is a powerful indicator for trading binary options with any expiration times. This indicator will be especially useful for trading short-term binary options with an expiration time of 30-60 seconds. This is a complete ready, self-contained trading system. The indicator predicts the maximum High and minimum Low for the current candle. Then it calculates the path the price has passed on the current candle as a percentage of the predicted High/Low range ( Range of candles )
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Channel" for MT4. Scalping Channel has ATR-based volatility borders. Great to use for scalping trading: Enter in trades via arrangement pending limit order on the middle line. Consider Bullish entries when green steady upward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed above top border (see pictures). C onsider Bearish entries when red steady downward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed below bottom border (see pictures). Click here to
Banks Binary Option For MT2Trading
Anirut Mankong
Indicators
5 signal in 1  Product     TimeFrame   Recommend   1m-5m Banks Pro Binary Option is Indicator for binary option Can Use Manaul Trade or Robot on Platform  Mt2Trading  https://www.mt2trading.com/?ref=104    Time Trading   good work  EU US session    Recommend  Curency   EUR  GBP USD        careful   AUD JPY      Recommend  Martingale 2-5 Step   Recommend  set profit  1%-5%/Day Setting Brake  News Event High volatility   recommend  15-30 min Have Problem Contract Telegram @BinaryBanks  Email a
Binary KillerX non repaint high winrate
Yahia Berrim
Indicators
Boost your trading accuracy with the Binary KillerX Signal Indicator , specially designed for binary options platforms such as IQ Option, Pocket Option, Quotex , and more. This indicator works seamlessly on all timeframes , giving you clear, reliable signals without any repainting. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals – Once a signal appears, it will never change, ensuring you trade with confidence. Universal Platform Compatibility – Works on all major binary options platforms, including MT4
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicators
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
Binary Options Block Breaker
Mawuse Kuatsienu
Indicators
A binary options styled indicator to trade fair value gaps and line breaks. Its robust nature makes it standout from other binary options indicators.   With the right setup strategy, which I will provide after purchase, you will enjoy smooth operations of the indicator. BinaryBlockBreaker is coded with third-party applications such as  http://www.mt2trading.com/?ref=1341  Please signup and download the needed software to provide smooth user experience. 
KBO V2 For Binary Option
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
Alright. This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Popup Alert like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?   100% non repaint Work All Major currency  Pair,  1 minute time frame 1 minute expire
Powerful Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicators
This is the binary options signal you all have been looking for. This in a modified version of the Garuda Scalper, that has been modified for Binary Options traders. Signals are very unique! Why this is so effective for binary options is because  it is a trend following system, it understands that the trend is your friend. It takes advantage of the buying/selling after the pullback in continuation of the current trend wave.  Because  signals are generated after the pullback,   you can place shor
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Globex 360 Scalping
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Globex 360 Scalping is a unique scalping indicator that shows price reversal points. With the help of this indicator, you will see on the chart when the price is reversing, and at this moment you can open deals in the direction of the signal. This is an indispensable assistant for both novice traders and professionals. This indicator shows the trader important and valuable information for effective trading. Globex 360 Scalping - Applies smooth scanning technology for market analysis. The indica
Binary Options Momentum Signals
Majeed Odubela
Indicators
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Inside Bar and Pin Bar Patterns ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Inside Bar & PinBar Patterns" for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Inside Bar & PinBar Patterns" is very powerful for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects Inside Bar and PinBar Patterns on chart: - Bullish pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Inside Bar itself has High R/R ratio (reward/risk). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Inside Bar & PinBar Patterns" is excelle
Ideal Arrow Signal Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
This tool has proven itself well when tested on the Forex market on the EUR/USD currency pair. We also tested this tool for Binary Options and was able to show good quality signals on the EUR/USD currency exchange. SIGNALS DO NOT RENDERY MOVE THE ARROW BY 1 CANDLE MAXIMUM THIS IS EXTREMELY RARE TO ENCOUNTER  The signals of this instrument are formed during the candlestick. It is worth entering the trade after closing the candle on which the signal was generated. The green arrow indicates the po
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Aspara111
Gesang Pangestu
Indicators
This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time    Timeframe : M1 or M5 Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair   : Any ( even better in the CAD market ) Time Session : Europe and NewY
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
MonoBAR for MT4
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
Indicators
"BUYUK SAVDOGAR" TM has developed this strategy to support anyone who trades binary options. The "monoBAR" trading system is based on mathematical probability and consists of algorithms that can analyze the market situation with high accuracy. This trading system consists of mathematical probability, which helps to determine the most accurate state of the price movement. The strategy algorithm helps to detect small impulse movements in a timely manner. You can simultaneously analyze and rece
Scalping Code
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicators
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
Mars 5 The Snake
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 5     is a powerful indicator of   TREND   for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading Arrow Entry Alerts Pop
One Minutes Scalper
David Jumbo
Indicators
Perfect for one minutes high trading and scalping. This indicator is very effective for trading on one minutes, in the hour. A combination of moving averages and STOCHASTICS calculation to produce a very convincing signal every hour. Blue colour signals a buy opportunity. Follow the X signs for possible buy points. The Blue average line serves as possible trend direction and support. Red colour signals a sell opportunity. Follow the X signs for possible sell points. The Red average line serves a
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicators
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
Gladiator Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Gladiator Signal indicator for binary options can be used in the forex market... a signal appears when you open a new candle, we need to wait for it to close.. and at the time of opening a new one if the signal is to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe works great on all time frames... in the settings you can enable turn off the alert and sound vision...
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original!
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indicators
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend indicators are one of the areas of technical analysis for use in trading on financial markets. The Angular Trend Lines comprehensively determines the trend direction and generates entry signals. In addition to smoothing the average direction of candles, it also uses the slope of the trend lines. The principle of constructing Gann angles was taken as the basis for the slope angle. The technical analysis indicator combines candlestick smoothing and chart geometry. There are two types of tre
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (489)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a secret formula. With only ONE chart it gives Alerts for all 28 currency pairs. Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity! Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to iden
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (35)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
More from author
TrendSeeker Dashboard
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
TrendSeeker Dashboard – Smart Market Filter for High-Probability Trades TrendSeeker Dashboard is a powerful multi-symbol market intelligence tool designed to help traders avoid ranging markets and focus only on high-quality trending pairs on the H4 timeframe. The dashboard continuously scans all available symbols and classifies each pair into: Trending UP Trending DOWN Ranging / No-Trade Conditions By combining EMA trend direction , ADX trend strength , and ATR volatility , TrendSeeker instantly
FREE
Ultimate market move master trend
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Ultimate Market Master Trend Master the Market’s Direction with Precision The Ultimate Market Master Trend indicator is an all-in-one market sentiment analyser designed for traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and confidence in every move. It combines smart trend detection , multi-timeframe stochastic momentum , and dynamic visual cues to help you identify high-probability entries and exits with ease.  Key Features  1. Smart Trend System (Main Chart) Uses a 200-period LWMA baseline to determin
Ultimate Super Rejection Zones
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Ultimate Super Rejection Zones is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to detect accurate intraday reversal points using a combination of: Previous Day High & Low Midline equilibrium zone Rejection candle patterns Double-layer confirmation using two Stochastic filters Smart alert and arrow system Daily auto-reset filtering Optional trend filter using Moving Averages The indicator helps traders find high-probability reversal entries at premium and discount zones. It automatically marks: ️ Sell Reje
Ultimate Daily Zones Arrow
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Ultimate Daily SR Zones + Rejection Arrows  Ultimate Daily SR Zones is a powerful price-action indicator that helps traders clearly identify the most important daily market levels — the previous day’s High , Low , Midline , and opening/closing reference points. It also detects wick rejection signals and plots automatic Buy and Sell arrows when the market rejects these zones. This tool is perfect for intraday and swing traders who use daily levels for breakout, reversal, or retest strategies.  Wh
Buy and Sell Levels with Alerts
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Buy & Sell Levels with Alerts is a comprehensive trading indicator that combines Stochastics, Previous Day Levels, Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Meter , and rejection detection into one powerful tool. It helps traders quickly spot key support/resistance zones, trend direction, and high-probability reversal signals with visual arrows and automated alerts. Key Features: Stochastic Oscillator: Displays fast (%K) and slow (%D) lines in a separate window. Helps identify overbought and oversold conditio
Follow the Labels Indicator
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
The Follow The Labels Indicator is a multi-functional MT4 indicator designed to give traders a comprehensive visual overview of market conditions across multiple dimensions. It combines trend analysis, previous day levels, stochastic momentum, and rejection signals in one easy-to-read interface. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe MA200 Trend Filter (H1→M15) Displays the alignment of the MA200 (LWMA) across three timeframes: H1, M30, M15. Shows an overall trend label: Bullish, Bearish, or Mixed. Optio
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review