Premium Supply and Demand Zones with Alerts

PREMIUM SUPPLY AND DEMAND ZONES WITH ALERTS

Premium Supply and Demand Zones with Alerts is a professional Smart Money trading indicator that combines institutional-grade Supply & Demand zones with a multi-timeframe trend histogram to deliver high-confidence rejection entries.

The indicator automatically identifies premium Supply and Demand zones on the main chart and confirms entries using strong wick rejection logic. Trade signals are generated only in the direction of the dominant trend, which is clearly determined by the Supply & Demand Histogram.

Key Strength

The histogram is the trend filter.
It visually reveals whether Demand or Supply is in control across higher timeframes, ensuring trades are taken with market strength, not against it.

Zone Quality Control (Your Edge)

Using the SwingDepth parameters, traders can precisely define premium zones:

  • Higher SwingDepth → Stronger, institutional-grade zones

  • Lower SwingDepth → More frequent but lighter zones

This allows traders to filter market noise, focus only on high-quality price structures, and trade with institutional precision.

Core Features

  • Premium Supply & Demand zones displayed on the main chart

  • Rejection arrows at valid zones

    • White arrows → BUY (Demand rejection)

    • Yellow arrows → SELL (Supply rejection)

  • Multi-zone detection engine for multiple market structures

  • Supply & Demand Histogram (Trend Determination Engine)

  • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation (H4 & D1)

  • Wick-based rejection logic (non-repainting after candle close)

  • Alerts & notifications (popup, sound, push)

  • Fully customizable parameters

Ideal For

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

  • Supply & Demand trading

  • Order-flow and institutional strategies

  • Scalping, intraday, and swing trading

Define your premium zones.
Follow the histogram trend.
Enter only on true price rejection.
