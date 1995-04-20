Impulse Zone Hunter
- Indicators
- Godwin Edward Enyali
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Impulse Zone Hunter – Precision Chart Tool
Impulse Zone Hunter is a high-performance MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with a visual edge in detecting high-probability market movements. It focuses on Supply & Demand zones, Order Blocks, and ChoCH (Change of Character), delivering clear and actionable signals directly on your price chart.
Key Features:
-
Dual Mode Trading
-
Toggle between Supply & Demand zones or Order Blocks with ChoCH lines.
-
Easily switch modes without affecting other settings.
-
-
Wick Rejection Detection
-
Automatically identifies high-probability reversal candles within key zones.
-
Draws buy and sell arrows for quick trade decisions.
-
-
Order Block & ChoCH Analysis
-
Detects bullish and bearish order blocks and checks for mitigations.
-
Draws ChoCH horizontal lines to indicate trend shifts and breakout opportunities.
-
-
Customizable Alerts
-
Get visual, audio, and push notifications for every key signal.
-
Never miss crucial market reversals or price action setups.
-
-
Full Customization
-
Separate color settings for Supply/Demand zones and Order Blocks.
-
Customize zone thickness, arrow offsets, and wick rejection sensitivity.
-
-
Smart Multi-Timeframe Filtering
-
Filters signals using higher timeframe trends to ensure high-probability trades.
-
Why Use Impulse Zone Hunter?
Impulse Zone Hunter consolidates key smart money concepts into one powerful, easy-to-use tool. Spot critical liquidity zones, confirm reversals, and track institutional order flow with confidence, all directly on your MT4 chart.