Impulse Zone Hunter

Impulse Zone Hunter – Precision Chart Tool

Impulse Zone Hunter is a high-performance MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with a visual edge in detecting high-probability market movements. It focuses on Supply & Demand zones, Order Blocks, and ChoCH (Change of Character), delivering clear and actionable signals directly on your price chart.

Key Features:

  1. Dual Mode Trading

    • Toggle between Supply & Demand zones or Order Blocks with ChoCH lines.

    • Easily switch modes without affecting other settings.

  2. Wick Rejection Detection

    • Automatically identifies high-probability reversal candles within key zones.

    • Draws buy and sell arrows for quick trade decisions.

  3. Order Block & ChoCH Analysis

    • Detects bullish and bearish order blocks and checks for mitigations.

    • Draws ChoCH horizontal lines to indicate trend shifts and breakout opportunities.

  4. Customizable Alerts

    • Get visual, audio, and push notifications for every key signal.

    • Never miss crucial market reversals or price action setups.

  5. Full Customization

    • Separate color settings for Supply/Demand zones and Order Blocks.

    • Customize zone thickness, arrow offsets, and wick rejection sensitivity.

  6. Smart Multi-Timeframe Filtering

    • Filters signals using higher timeframe trends to ensure high-probability trades.

Why Use Impulse Zone Hunter?

Impulse Zone Hunter consolidates key smart money concepts into one powerful, easy-to-use tool. Spot critical liquidity zones, confirm reversals, and track institutional order flow with confidence, all directly on your MT4 chart.


