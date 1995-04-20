Impulse Zone Hunter – Precision Chart Tool

Impulse Zone Hunter is a high-performance MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with a visual edge in detecting high-probability market movements. It focuses on Supply & Demand zones, Order Blocks, and ChoCH (Change of Character), delivering clear and actionable signals directly on your price chart.

Key Features:

Dual Mode Trading Toggle between Supply & Demand zones or Order Blocks with ChoCH lines .

Easily switch modes without affecting other settings. Wick Rejection Detection Automatically identifies high-probability reversal candles within key zones.

Draws buy and sell arrows for quick trade decisions. Order Block & ChoCH Analysis Detects bullish and bearish order blocks and checks for mitigations.

Draws ChoCH horizontal lines to indicate trend shifts and breakout opportunities. Customizable Alerts Get visual, audio, and push notifications for every key signal.

Never miss crucial market reversals or price action setups. Full Customization Separate color settings for Supply/Demand zones and Order Blocks .

Customize zone thickness, arrow offsets, and wick rejection sensitivity. Smart Multi-Timeframe Filtering Filters signals using higher timeframe trends to ensure high-probability trades.

Why Use Impulse Zone Hunter?

Impulse Zone Hunter consolidates key smart money concepts into one powerful, easy-to-use tool. Spot critical liquidity zones, confirm reversals, and track institutional order flow with confidence, all directly on your MT4 chart.