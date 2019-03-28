MagicIshimoku
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 22 November 2023
- Activations: 20
The trading robot works on the basis of determining price consolidation zones due to three overlapping Ishimoku indicator readings with different settings according to the Golden Ratio number. This analysis method allows you to predict price movement with high accuracy.
Each position has Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Each position is controlled by a short trailing stop.
Recommended trading tools, 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD.
Settings:
- MaxRisk - Percentage risk for the calculation of the trading lot;
- If MaxRisk = 0, lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- MaxLot - You can set the maximum lot;
- TenkanSen - TenkanSen of Ichimoku
- KijunSen - KijunSen of Ichimoku
- SenkouSpanB - SenkouSpanB of Ichimoku
- Comment_to_orders - Comment to positions;
- TakeProfit - Take Profit;
- StopLoss - Stop Loss;
- Max spread - the maximum spread;
- Magic - Magic number to distinguish their positions;
- Show logo? - Show the logo on the chart?
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