MagicIshimoku

The trading robot works on the basis of determining price consolidation zones due to three overlapping Ishimoku indicator readings with different settings according to the Golden Ratio number. This analysis method allows you to predict price movement with high accuracy.

Each position has Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Each position is controlled by a short trailing stop.

Recommended trading tools, 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD.

Settings:

  • MaxRisk - Percentage risk for the calculation of the trading lot;
  • If MaxRisk = 0, lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
  • MaxLot - You can set the maximum lot;
  • TenkanSen - TenkanSen of Ichimoku
  • KijunSen - KijunSen of Ichimoku
  • SenkouSpanB - SenkouSpanB of Ichimoku
  • Comment_to_orders - Comment to positions;
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit;
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss;
  • Max spread - the maximum spread;
  • Magic - Magic number to distinguish their positions;
  • Show logo? - Show the logo on the chart?
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The Expert Advisor looks for technical analysis patterns formed on the higher (hourly) timeframe to start working on the 5-minute chart. Technical analysis patterns used: double top/double bottom, head/shoulders, flag, expanding/narrowing triangles. The Relative Vigor Index technical indicator is used as the filter for opening deals. It is based on the idea that on the bull market the closing price is, as a rule, higher, than the opening price. It is the other way round on the bear market. This
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The Expert Advisor calculates the divergence on the current and higher timeframes. In case the divergences coincide, the EA starts its operation. Deals have strict take profit and stop loss levels. Each deal is managed by trailing stop. The strategy involves the use of a tight stop-loss. Therefore, losing deals and/or series of losing deals are not uncommon. This EA is not suitable for those who have difficulties coping with losing deals. The EA is recommended for simultaneous use on the followi
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The Expert Advisor has been developed specifically for the features of the CHFJPY currency pair. The EA's algorithm determines the direction of the current trend and starts operation. In case of a price reversal within the current trend, the EA adds additional orders. If trend changes, the EA starts to work in the direction contrary to the initial grid of orders. If there were no conditions for closing orders and the trend direction changed again, the EA continues to work with the "first" grid o
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The strategy of this Expert Advisor is based on a hedging system, which implies placing opposite orders. The EA algorithm determines trend beginning and opens a position in the trend direction. In case of a wrong entry, the EA tries to neutralize the drawdown through opposite (hedging) orders at a preset interval (Coefficient of counter orders). Orders are closed when one of the two values ​​is reached - profit in percent or profit in points. The EA does not use lot increase. The EA wast tested
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Experts
Советник работает по принципу хеджирования с периодическими "перекосами" в сторону трендовых направлений. Направления тренда советник определяет на основании стандартного индикатора Parabolic Stop and Reverse system (SAR). Уникальная стратегия установки балансирующих позиций позволяет избегать больших просадок даже при самых не благоприятных рыночных условиях. Параметры по умолчанию рекомендуется использовать на торговом инструменте: GBPJPY 15m. Разработка и оптимизация параметров производились
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Experts
This Expert Advisor works using a grid in the direction of a trend movement with the step between opened positions defined in the settings. The positions are closed by the total take profit. The Parabolic SAR standard indicator is used to filter order opening, which comes in the MetaTrader 4 package. The EA has been developed and tested using 99,9% quality of quotes. Operation of the EA in real time can be viewed in the signals . The best trading results have been achieved on CHFJPY M15. Settin
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Evgeniy Zhdan
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The Expert Advisor builds channels based on the data obtained using ATR and MA indicators according to the equations: Upper channel border = MA + ATR * (FIBO); Lower channel border = MA - ATR * (FIBO), where FIBO has the following values: Style of Trade - Aggressive = 1.61852; Style of Trade - Average = 3.26704; Style of Trade - Calm = 4.85556. Trades are opened inside the channel with the intervals defined in the settings. Long and short positions are opened independently. Positions are closed
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Ray Mongkongllite
588
Ray Mongkongllite 2020.05.29 20:36 
 

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Hao Sheng Xu
423
Hao Sheng Xu 2020.01.09 03:37 
 

Are there any parameter Settings？

[Deleted] 2020.01.01 18:30 
 

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