XAU Sentinel Sniper MT4

XAU Sentinel — Smart-Money Institutional Engine

XAU Sentinel is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 3.3 adds an optional Magic Box daily-range filter and reworks the drawdown guard, with the same focus on capital protection and controlled execution as previous versions.


Core Technology — SMC Multi-Strategy Engine

Smart Money Concepts Structural Engine

XAU Sentinel uses a modular 10-strategy SMC framework. The EA evaluates market structure and opens a trade only when several structural conditions align:

  • S1 — Liquidity Sweep Reversal
  • S2 — Order Block Retest
  • S3 — Market Structure Shift (MSS)
  • S4 — Change of Character (CHoCH)
  • S5 — Break of Structure (BoS)
  • S6 — Fair Value Gap (FVG)
  • S7 — Inducement Sweep
  • S8 — Breaker Block Flip
  • S9 — Rejection Block (Wick Reversal)
  • S10 — Volume Imbalance Surge

Each module can be toggled independently, allowing isolated backtesting per strategy.


Trading Logic

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold). Recommended timeframe: M15. The core strategy combines the 10-module SMC engine with a multi-timeframe trend filter (EMA 200) and volume confirmation. Multiple structural conditions must align before a trade is triggered, and the higher-timeframe trend filter is intended to reduce counter-trend entries.


Magic Box Range Filter (new in v3.3, optional)

An optional daily-range filter, disabled by default. When enabled, all entries are gated by the daily box: BUY-only above the box, SELL-only below, entries blocked inside the range. Advantages: high win rate, few trades, very low drawdown — well-suited for prop-firm challenges and funded accounts. Broker GMT offset is auto-detected for the session window (DST-safe).


Adaptive Recovery Engine

When an open trade moves into drawdown beyond a configurable threshold, this module opens a second position calibrated to manage the trade as part of a basket, rather than scaling repeatedly into a losing position.

Key mechanics:

  • Cycle Basket Management: trades are grouped into recovery cycles with a shared take-profit target
  • Dynamic Lot Calibration: recovery lot size is set by an adjustable multiplier rather than fixed doubling
  • Cycle Survival Stop: a configurable max-loss-per-cycle parameter limits basket risk
  • Exit management continues to run during news blackouts or paused entry conditions


Risk Management

The EA includes dynamic lot sizing based on balance risk percentage, with four configurable risk profiles (Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive, Turbo). A built-in equity guard pauses trading if a maximum drawdown percentage is reached, with a configurable auto-resume cooldown. In v3.3, drawdown is measured from the equity peak (matching the Strategy Tester's Equity DD metric), so floating and realized losses both count, and the baseline auto-re-arms on every resume. A news filter freezes new entries around high-impact USD, EUR, or GBP events with a configurable pre/post window, while exits and recovery continue unaffected. The EA also includes spread protection, and every recovery cycle is capped in dollars by the Cycle Survival Stop from the moment the first trade opens.


Dashboard and Chart Map

The chart panel displays live net profit, win rate, trade count, and live drawdown versus the configured limit, along with a countdown to the next scheduled high-impact news event. Manual pause/resume buttons are available directly on the chart, along with a structural chart map showing detected swing points, structure zones, and active strategy signals.


Design Notes

The recovery module does not use classic martingale, uncontrolled grid stacking, or complex hedging, and the strategy set is not curve-fitted to a specific backtest period. Recovery positions are grouped and capped by the cycle survival stop described above rather than scaled indefinitely.


Summary

XAU Sentinel v3.3 keeps the 10-module SMC framework and basket-based recovery engine, adds an optional Magic Box daily-range filter for prop-firm-style consistency, and reworks the drawdown guard to a peak-equity baseline. Full parameter details are available in the product comments section.

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