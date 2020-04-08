Follow the Labels Indicator
- Indicators
- Godwin Edward Enyali
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Follow The Labels Indicator is a multi-functional MT4 indicator designed to give traders a comprehensive visual overview of market conditions across multiple dimensions. It combines trend analysis, previous day levels, stochastic momentum, and rejection signals in one easy-to-read interface.
Key Features:
-
Multi-Timeframe MA200 Trend Filter (H1→M15)
-
Displays the alignment of the MA200 (LWMA) across three timeframes: H1, M30, M15.
-
Shows an overall trend label: Bullish, Bearish, or Mixed.
-
Optional pop-up, push, or email alerts when trend alignment changes.
-
-
Combined Previous Day Trend + Stoch Summary + Rejection Arrows
-
Overall Trend is Bearish.
label 1. Previous day price traded upwards
Label 2. previous day stochastics traded downwards
Analyzes the previous day’s price movement and stochastics to generate a summary.
-
Labels indicate whether the previous day was bullish, bearish, or neutral.
-
Rejection arrows (buy/sell) plotted only once per day based on wick behavior.
-
Labels remain visible on chart for instant reference.
-
-
Ultimate Levels: Previous Day High/Low + Midline + Vertical Lines
-
Draws previous day high, low, and midline.
-
Adds vertical lines marking the start of the previous day and the end of the current day.
-
Alerts (popup, push, email) for price breaking or testing these levels.
-
-
Ultimate Stochastics (Separate Subwindow)
-
Shows %K and %D stochastic lines in a dedicated sub window.
-
Limits display to the most recent N bars for clarity.
-
Fully customizable parameters: periods, slowing, MA method, price field, and number of bars.
-
Benefits:
-
Consolidates trend, levels, and momentum information into a single visual tool.
-
Eliminates the need to check multiple indicators individually.
-
Provides actionable alerts for key market events.
-
Fully customizable labels, colours, arrow codes, and text positions.
Recommended Use:
-
Perfect for swing and day traders seeking multi-timeframe trend alignment.
-
Use in conjunction with your preferred trade management strategy.
-
Ideal for visual analysis and quick decision-making without cluttered charts.
Inputs:
-
MTF MA200 Trend: Period, method, applied price, label positions, alert settings.
-
Previous Day Trend/Stoch/Arrows: Colors, font sizes, arrow codes, wick threshold.
-
Ultimate Levels: Colors, line styles, line width, alert options.
-
Ultimate Stochastics: %K, %D, slowing, MA method, price field, bars to show.
Preferable visuals for a sell and buy trade:
Sell condition 1 Labels
Overall Trend is Bearish.
label 1. Previous day price traded upwards
Label 2. previous day stochastics traded downwards
Sell condition 2 Labels
Overall Trend is Bearish.
label 1. Previous day price traded downwards
Label 2. previous day stochastics traded downwards
Buy condition 1 Labels
Overall Trend is Bullish.
label 1. Previous day price traded downwards
Label 2. previous day stochastics traded upwards
Buy condition 2 Labels
Overall Trend is Bullish
label 1. Previous day price traded upwards
Label 2. previous day stochastics traded upwards