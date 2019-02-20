NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE

4.5

NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation.
The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function

  • you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid
  • different Trade Entry Signals
  • different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP)
  • clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking
  • You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed
  • News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times



Important:

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro


Recommendations:

  • use ECN Broker  with low spread
  • ECN Account with leverage 1:500
  • VPS with low latency

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91135


Setup & Support:

For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro

On Testing disable news Feature to improve testing performance, news can be tested only in current week, not in the past.


Input Parameters:

  • Signal Type - NIGHTCRUSHER or NIGHTCRUSHER slow
  • Trading Lot
  • TakeProfit points
  • Stoploss points
  • Use dynamic Lot Feature – true or false
  • Minimum Balance per smalles Lot unit
  • Additional Exit Stratey – MA Cut or Signal Change
  • Exit min. TP Points
  • Exit Timeframe
  • Exit MA fast
  • Exit MA slow
  • check for Longrun trades – true or false
  • set longrun trades TP after minutes
  • Longrun TP points
  • MaxAccount Risk – percentage of free margin
  • RSI highlimit – sell signal
  • RSI lowlimit –buy signal
  • RSI period
  • Use Trailing TP
  • Trailing TP Step
  •  Order Lot multiplier
  • Max. additional Trades – 0 = only one trade
  • min. Trade Distance for new trade – points
  • Grid option – true or false
  • grid step in points
  • grit lot multiplier
  • max grid trades
  • ATR period
  • ATR timeframe
  • min ATR
  • max ATR
  • MagicNumber – EA uniqe identifier
  • Slippage
  • Max Spread
  • Send Order only with Virtual TP/SL – true or false
  • Close all open Trades on Friday – if set to true, all trades will be closed on the following time
  • Trading Times from – till
  • News Filter - if set to true – no trades will be added in the specified restriction, you have to add news URL in Options/Experts/allow Webrequest from





Reviews 2
IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.03.02 23:55 
 

Buen trabajo, requiere de una cuenta RAW, por ejemplo en ICM, con spread bajo. Excelente trabajo. Gracias

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.26 14:46 
 

Good job.

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IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.03.02 23:55 
 

Buen trabajo, requiere de una cuenta RAW, por ejemplo en ICM, con spread bajo. Excelente trabajo. Gracias

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.26 14:46 
 

Good job.

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