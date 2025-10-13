Midnight Queen

👑 Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session

Midnight Queen MT4 is a professional night scalping EA designed to trade quietly and precisely during the Asian session.
It combines high accuracy, risk control, and consistent profit growth — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.

💠 Key Features

  • Pair: EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe)

  • Trading hours: 21:00–07:00 (broker time)

  • Logic: Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries

  • Built-in filters: News filter, spread & slippage protection

  • No martingale, no grid, no risky averaging

  • Automatic lot calculation and equity protection system

📊 Backtest Results (2015–2025)

  • Period: 10 years

  • Total Net Profit: $27,512

  • Profit Factor: 1.94

  • Win Rate: ≈85%

  • Total Trades: 3,560

  • Max Drawdown: 17.7%

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Recommended brokers: Axiory, ICMarkets, Pepperstone (low-spread ECN)

  • VPS required for 24/5 operation

🚀 Versions

  • 🛡 Safe Mode: Stable performance with low drawdown

  • ⚔️ Aggressive Mode: 2–3× more trades with higher return potential

(Beginners are advised to start with Safe Mode.)

💬 Pricing Policy

Initial launch price: $199 USD
📈 Price will increase by +$50 every 10 copies sold.
Early buyers get the best value.

👑 Summary

Midnight Queen is designed to rule the calm night market — steadily building profit while others sleep.
With elegant precision and disciplined control, she delivers consistent growth through every quiet session.
Let the Queen of the Night guard your account.


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TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (4)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
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