TrendSeeker Dashboard Pro

TrendSeeker Pro. - Ultimate Trend & Turning Point Dashboard + H4 Range Detector

Ultimate Trend & Turning Point Dashboard is a complete multi-timeframe market decision system designed to keep traders on the right side of the trend, eliminate low-probability ranging conditions, and deliver precise turning-point entries with confidence.

This is not just an indicator — it is a full trading framework that answers three critical questions before you ever enter a trade:

Is the market trending or ranging? What is the higher-timeframe (H4) bias? Where is the safest turning-point entry?

1. Smart Multi-Symbol Trend Dashboard (H4-Based)

The built-in dashboard scans all available symbols and instantly classifies each pair using EMA, ADX, and ATR logic on the H4 timeframe.

For every pair, the dashboard clearly displays:

PAIR

TREND → UP / DOWN / RANGE

BIAS → BUY / SELL

ACTION → WAIT BUY / WAIT SELL / NO TRADE

Dashboard Intelligence

Filters out low-volatility and ranging markets

Highlights only strong, trade-worthy trends

Uses ADX strength + ATR volatility for confirmation

Automatically highlights the currently opened chart symbol

Fully toggleable ON/OFF from indicator settings

This ensures you focus only on high-probability pairs and stop wasting time on dead markets.

2. H4 Range & Bias Detector (Market State Awareness)

The indicator continuously analyzes the H4 timeframe and visually marks market structure using colored range zones:

🟢 Green Zones → Strong bullish trend

🔴 Red Zones → Strong bearish trend

🟠 Orange Zones → Ranging / No-trade condition

A live on-chart label clearly states:

“H4 Trending UP”

“H4 Trending DOWN”

“H4 Ranging”

Alerts, push notifications, and emails can be enabled whenever the H4 market state changes, keeping you informed even when away from the charts.

3. Precision Turning Point Entry System (Trade Execution Engine)

This is where the real edge lies.

The turning-point engine identifies high-quality reversal entries that occur in the direction of the H4 bias, using a powerful combination of:

Swing high / swing low structure

Strong wick rejection candles

ATR-based volatility expansion

EMA trend slope confirmation

Multi-timeframe EMA alignment (M30 + H4)

BUY Turning Point Arrow

Appears only when:

H4 Bias = BUY

Market is trending UP

Price forms a valid swing low

Strong bullish wick rejection occurs

Volatility exceeds ATR threshold

SELL Turning Point Arrow

Appears only when:

H4 Bias = SELL

Market is trending DOWN

Price forms a valid swing high

Strong bearish wick rejection occurs

Volatility exceeds ATR threshold

On-chart status labels guide you clearly:

“H4 BIAS: BUY / SELL”

“WAIT FOR TURNING POINT BUY / SELL ARROW”

No guessing. No over-trading. Just confirmation-based entries.

Fully Customizable & Trader-Friendly

You have full control over:

EMA periods

ADX & ATR sensitivity

Turning-point strength

Arrow spacing

Alerts, push notifications, and emails

Dashboard visibility

Everything is adjustable to match scalping, day trading, or swing trading styles.

Who This Indicator Is For

- Trend traders

- Structure-based traders

- Smart-money style traders

- Dashboard lovers

- Traders who want clarity, not clutter

Summary

Ultimate Trend & Turning Point Dashboard gives you:

Market direction

Market strength

Market bias

High-precision entries

Clean, professional visuals

Objective trade decisions

If you want to trade less, but trade better, this tool was built for you.

Important Note: If your dashboard open pair action aligned with the other two indicators label, that is a high probability BUY or SELL signal.