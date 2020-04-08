Ultimate Scalper Zone

Scalpers Zone – Ultimate Supply/Demand + Stochastic Rejection & Triple Touch Indicator

Scalpers Zone is designed for traders seeking high-probability scalp entries. It detects daily and 7-day supply/demand zones and highlights areas where these zones align perfectly, marking the strongest potential reversal points. For volatile assets like crypto and gold, the zone thickness can be increased for better visibility and precision.

Key Features:

  • Aligned Zone Detection: Daily and 7-day supply or demand zones overlap → high-probability entries.

  • Stochastic Rejection Alerts: Confirms overbought/oversold reactions at key zones.

  • Triple Touch Reversal Detection: Extra confirmation with repeated touches at strong levels.

  • Custom Alerts & Visuals: Color-coded arrows and thick shaded zones with sound, email, and push notifications.

  • Adjustable Zone Thickness: Especially useful for highly volatile instruments like crypto and gold.

Why Scalpers Zone:

  • Trade the strongest reversal points where zones align.

  • Filter false entries using stochastic and triple-touch confirmation.

  • Perfect for Forex, Crypto, and Gold scalping.


