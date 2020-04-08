TrendSeeker Dashboard – Smart Market Filter for High-Probability Trades

TrendSeeker Dashboard is a powerful multi-symbol market intelligence tool designed to help traders avoid ranging markets and focus only on high-quality trending pairs on the H4 timeframe.

The dashboard continuously scans all available symbols and classifies each pair into:

Trending UP

Trending DOWN

Ranging / No-Trade Conditions

By combining EMA trend direction, ADX trend strength, and ATR volatility, TrendSeeker instantly reveals where real momentum exists and where traders should stay out of the market.

How to Use TrendSeeker

As a Stand-Alone Tool

TrendSeeker can be used independently as a market scanner and bias dashboard, allowing traders to:

Identify trending pairs at a glance

Avoid low-probability ranging conditions

Build a directional bias (BUY-only or SELL-only) before trading

This alone already gives traders a strong professional edge.

Best Used with the H4 + M30 Turning Point Trading System

For maximum accuracy and precision, TrendSeeker is designed to work hand-in-hand with the H4 / 30-Minute Turning Point Trading System.

Workflow:

TrendSeeker Dashboard identifies the H4 trend direction Trader adopts a single-direction bias (BUY only or SELL only) Entries are executed only when a valid Turning Point signal appears on M30 No counter-trend trades, no guessing, no emotional entries

This combination transforms TrendSeeker from a scanner into a complete decision-making framework.

Why Traders Love TrendSeeker

- Eliminates ranging market traps

- Prevents counter-trend trading

- Saves time by scanning multiple pairs automatically

- Provides clear trend bias and execution guidance

- Perfect for intraday and swing traders

In Simple Terms

TrendSeeker tells you where to trade.

The Turning Point System tells you when to trade.

Together, they form a powerful, disciplined, and professional trading system.