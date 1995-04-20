Multi Timeframe Supply Demand Histogram

Multi-Timeframe Supply Demand Histogram

Description:
The Multi-Timeframe Supply Demand Histogram is a powerful and clean indicator that shows market demand and supply strength across multiple timeframes, specifically H4 and D1. It displays histograms highlighting when buyers or sellers dominate, allowing traders to quickly identify key market pressure areas.

Key Features:

  • H4 & D1 Histograms: Clear visualization of higher timeframe market strength.

  • Histogram Change Alerts: Optional notifications when demand or supply shifts.

  • Minimal Chart Clutter: Focus only on the most important signals.

  • Customizable Display: Enable/disable histograms per timeframe, alerts optional.

  • Recommended 15-Minute Charts: Ideal for intraday swing setups.

  • Best Results When Combined With: Ultimate Scalpers Zone Indicator for multi-confirmation entries.

Benefits:

  • Quickly spot high-probability support and resistance zones.

  • Monitor multi-timeframe market momentum at a glance.

  • Provides clarity, precision, and actionable insights for active traders.


