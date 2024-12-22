GoldMinerRobot

This is the REAL LIVE ACCOUNT link of "K1 Gold Bot" another product of the "K1 Trading Systems" that is similar to the "Gold Miner Robot"

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313659

You can see and check the performance of the "K1 Gold Bot", on a REAL LIVE ACCOUNT in the MQL5 Signals section. Thanks.

“Gold Miner Robot” is a very powerful AI-Based robot designed and built to accurately analyze the market and trade on gold. Developed by “Keyvan Systems” after more than 3 years of research and development on each tick of the gold chart.

"Gold Miner Robot" uses a complex algorithmic approach based on price analysis, trend analysis. We have also provided two other personalized indicators called "GoldMinerRobot SI 1" and "GoldMinerRobot SI 2" for better market analysis, which you can download free from MQL5.com that these two indicators, in addition to the advanced algorithms available in the robot also helps with better market analyzation.


Now "Gold Miner Robot" is ready to be at your disposal. You no longer need to monitor the market moment by moment, run “Gold Miner Robot” on VPS in MQL5.com or your always-online system and spend moments of joy and pleasure with your family.


The “Gold Miner Robot” designed for "Gold Trade" on Meta Trader 4 and opens the best short and long positions at the best price and time without martingale, without hedging, and manage them based on AI.


The "Gold Miner Robot" in emotional markets, does not open positions, and manages open positions. When the robot determines, based on the market trend, that the market is suitable for opening a position with a higher volume than normal, it professionally manages the trading volume and changes the trading volume completely automatically, to make more profit for you. However, for your convenience, we have provided the ability that you determine the “Minimum” and “Maximum” gold trading volume on your account based on your "Personal Risk Tolerance Level". You can also enter your "Minimum Account Equity Amount" and "Maximum Account Equity Amount" in the robot's main menu to exit the robot from the market as you wish and under your control and everything to be in your hands.

If you have any questions after purchasing this robot, please do not hesitate. Our experts are always ready to answer all your questions. After purchasing this robot, we provide access to a group where you can ask your questions at any stage and receive full personal support for the robot free of charge. Please send us a private message after purchasing the robot to gain access to that group and be able to talk about the robot.

If you like, You can before purchasing the robot, subscribe to our YouTube channel youtube.com/@K1_TradingBots or follow us on Telegram : t.me/K1_TradingBots for more detail information.

24/7 Support on Telegram : t.me/K1_TradingBots_Support

Join Our Telegram Channel : t.me/K1_TradingBots  to stay updated with our latest product releases and important updates. Always Stay Ahead

Also available on MQL5 Channels : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/K1_TradingBots



Deutsche Sprache

Als Neujahrsgeschenk und zur Veröffentlichung des „GoldMinerRobot“ erhalten die ersten 5 Personen, die diesen Roboter kaufen oder mieten, kostenloses MQL5 - VPS, entsprechend der Dauer ihres Kaufs.

Wenn Sie diesen Roboter für 1 Monat mieten, erhalten Sie 1 Monat „KOSTENLOSES MQL5 VPS“ als Geschenk von uns.
Wenn Sie diesen Roboter für 3 Monate mieten, erhalten Sie 3 Monate „KOSTENLOSES MQL5 VPS“ als Geschenk von uns.
Wenn Sie diesen Roboter für 6 Monate mieten, erhalten Sie 6 Monate „KOSTENLOSES MQL5 VPS“ als Geschenk von uns.
Wenn Sie diesen Roboter unbefristet kaufen oder ihn für ein Jahr mieten, erhalten Sie ein Jahr „KOSTENLOSES MQL5 VPS“ als Geschenk von uns.

Der „Gold Miner Robot“ ist ein sehr leistungsstarker, KI-basierter Roboter, der entwickelt wurde, um den Markt präzise zu analysieren und mit Gold zu handeln. Er wurde von Keyvan Systems nach mehr als 3 Jahren Forschung und Entwicklung an jedem Tick des Goldcharts entwickelt.

„Gold Miner Robot“ verwendet einen komplexen algorithmischen Ansatz basierend auf Preis- und Trendanalysen. Wir haben auch zwei andere personalisierte Indikatoren namens GoldMinerRobot SI 1 und GoldMinerRobot SI 2 für eine bessere Marktanalyse bereitgestellt, die Sie kostenlos von MQL5.com herunterladen können. Diese beiden Indikatoren helfen zusätzlich zu den fortschrittlichen Algorithmen des Roboters bei einer besseren Marktanalyse.

Jetzt ist der „Gold Miner Robot“ bereit, zu Ihrer Verfügung zu stehen. Sie müssen den Markt nicht mehr momentweise überwachen – starten Sie den „Gold Miner Robot“ auf einem VPS bei MQL5.com oder Ihrem immer-online System und verbringen Sie Zeit der Freude und des Vergnügens mit Ihrer Familie.

Der Gold Miner Robot wurde für den „Täglichen Zeitrahmen“ und MetaTrader 4 entwickelt und öffnet die besten Short- und Long-Positionen zum besten Preis und Zeitpunkt, ohne Martingale, ohne Hedging, und verwaltet sie basierend auf KI. Der „Gold Miner Robot“ schützt auch in emotionalen Märkten, öffnet keine Positionen und verwaltet offene Positionen. Wenn der Roboter aufgrund des Marktes feststellt, dass der Markt für eine Position mit höherem Volumen als gewöhnlich geeignet ist, verwaltet er das Handelsvolumen professionell und passt es automatisch an, um mehr Gewinn für Sie zu erzielen.

Für Ihre Bequemlichkeit haben wir die Möglichkeit bereitgestellt, dass Sie das „Minimale“ und „Maximale“ Handelsvolumen für Gold auf Ihrem Konto entsprechend Ihrem „Persönlichen Risikotoleranzlevel“ festlegen können. Sie können auch den „Minimalen Kontostand“ und „Maximalen Kontostand“ im Hauptmenü des Roboters eingeben, um den Roboter nach Ihren Wünschen und unter Ihrer Kontrolle aus dem Markt zu nehmen – alles bleibt in Ihren Händen.

Für die „GoldMinerRobot“-Tests im MetaTrader Strategy Tester beachten Sie bitte:

Setzen Sie den Wert „Use GMT time“ auf „FALSE“ im „Expert Properties“-Menü und im Hauptmenü des „GoldMinerRobot“, da einige Broker keine Tickdaten mit GMT-Zeit speichern.

Setzen Sie den Zeitraum auf „Täglich“.

Setzen Sie den Spread auf „30“.

Jedes Detail (sogar das kleinste) ist für die sehr komplexen Algorithmen und die zwei personalisierten Indikatoren des „GoldMinerRobot“ sehr wichtig.

Deshalb hat dieser Roboter in fast 4 Jahren keinen einzigen Verlusttrade eröffnet.

Unsere Experten stehen Ihnen jederzeit zur Verfügung, um Ihre Fragen zu beantworten. Nach dem Kauf dieses Roboters gewähren wir Ihnen Zugang zu einer Gruppe, in der Sie jederzeit Fragen stellen und kostenlose persönliche Unterstützung für den Roboter erhalten können. Bitte senden Sie uns eine private Nachricht nach dem Kauf des Roboters, um Zugang zu dieser Gruppe zu erhalten und sich über den Roboter auszutauschen.

Instagram / Telegram : @GoldMinerRobot  Youtube.com/@GoldMinerRobot


Türkçe dil

Yeni Yıl hediyesi ve “GoldMinerRobot”un piyasaya sürülmesiyle, bu robotu satın alan veya kiralayan ilk 5 kişiye, satın alma sürelerine orantılı olarak ücretsiz MQL5 - VPS verilecektir.
Bu robotu 1 ay kiralarsanız, bizden HEDİYE olarak 1 ay "ÜCRETSİZ MQL5 VPS" alacaksınız.
Bu robotu 3 ay kiralarsanız, bizden HEDİYE olarak 3 ay "ÜCRETSİZ MQL5 VPS" alacaksınız.
Bu robotu 6 ay kiralarsanız, bizden HEDİYE olarak 6 ay "ÜCRETSİZ MQL5 VPS" alacaksınız.
Bu robotu sınırsız olarak satın alırsanız veya bir yıl kiralarsanız, bizden HEDİYE olarak bir yıl ücretsiz MQL5 VPS alacaksınız.

“Gold Miner Robot”, piyasayı doğru bir şekilde analiz etmek ve altın ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış ve üretilmiş çok güçlü bir AI-Based robottur.Altın grafiğin her bir işareti "Keyvan Systems " tarafından 3 yılı aşkın araştırmaların ardından geliştirildi.

“Gold Miner Robot” fiyat analizi, trend analizine dayalı komplike bir algoritmik yaklaşım kullanır. Ayrıca, daha iyi piyasa analizi için MQL5.com'dan ücretsiz indirebileceğiniz “GoldMinerRobot SI 1” ve “GoldMinerRobot SI 2” adlı iki kişiselleştirilmiş gösterge daha sağladık; bu iki gösterge, robotta bulunan gelişmiş algoritmalara ek olarak daha iyi piyasa analizine de yardımcı olur.

“Gold Miner Robot” emrinizde olmaya hazır. Artık piyasayı an be an izlemenize gerek yok, her zaman çevrimiçi sisteminizde MQL5'teki VPS üzerinde “Gold Miner Robot”u çalıştırın ve ailenizle birlikte sevinçli ve keyifli anlar geçirin.

“Daily Time Frame” ve Meta Trader 4 için tasarlanan “Gold Miner Robot”, martingale olmadan, en iyi fiyat ve zamanda en iyi kısa ve uzun pozisyonları açar ve bunları AI temelinde yönetir.

"Gold Miner Robot"  hassas piyasalarda da koruma sağlar, pozisyon açmaz ve açık pozisyonları yönetir. Robot, piyasa eğilimine göre piyasanın normalden daha yüksek hacimli bir pozisyon açmak için uygun olduğunu belirlediğinde, işlem hacmini profesyonelce yönetir ve sizin için daha fazla kar elde etmek için işlem hacmini tamamen otomatik olarak değiştirir. Ancak, sizin kolaylığınız için, hesabınızdaki "Minimum" ve "Maksimum" altın işlem hacmini "Kişisel Risk Tolerans Seviyenize" göre belirleme olanağı sağladık. Ayrıca robotun ana menüsüne "Minimum Hesap Özsermaye Tutarı" ve "Maksimum Hesap Özsermaye Tutarı" girerek robotu istediğiniz gibi piyasadan çıkarabilir ve her şeyin sizin kontrolünüzde olmasını sağlayabilirsiniz.

Meta Trader Strateji Test Cihazında “GoldMinerRobot” testi için, lütfen dikkat:

Lütfen “Uzman Özellikleri” butonundan ve “GoldMinerRobot” ana menüsünden “GMT saatini kullan” değerini “YANLIŞ” olarak ayarlayın, çünkü bazı brokerlar işlem tiklerini GMT saatiyle kaydetmez.

Set Period = Günlük Set
Spread = 30

Çünkü gerçek zamanlı olarak, bu robot bu öğeleri tick by tick kontrol eder ve bu öğeler bu robot için önemlidir. Tek kelimeyle, her ayrıntı (en küçüğü bile) çok Karmaşık Algoritmalar ve “GoldMinerRobot”un iki kişiselleştirilmiş göstergesi için çok önemlidir.

Bu nedenle, bu robot tüm testlerde neredeyse 4 yıldır tek bir kaybeden pozisyon açmamıştır.

Ancak, “GoldMinerRobot” tarafından daha iyi pozisyon yönetimi için robotu gerçek zamanlı olarak çalıştırırken "GMT Saatini Kullan" değerini “TRUE” olarak ayarladığınızdan emin olmanızı şiddetle tavsiye ederiz.

Bu robotu satın aldıktan sonra herhangi bir sorunuz varsa, lütfen çekinmeyin. Uzmanlarımız her zaman tüm sorularınızı yanıtlamaya hazırdır. Bu robotu satın aldıktan sonra, sorularınızı herhangi bir aşamada sorabileceğiniz ve robot için ücretsiz olarak tam kişisel destek alabileceğiniz bir gruba erişim sağlıyoruz. Lütfen robotu satın aldıktan sonra o gruba erişmek ve robot hakkında konuşabilmek için bize bir mesaj gönderin.

Daha fazla bilgi için lütfen bizi ziyaret edin:
Instagram / Telegram : @GoldMinerRobot
YouTube: Youtube.com/@GoldMinerRobot





Reviews 2
M H
98
M H 2025.06.06 02:49 
 

This robot trades perfectly. The support from this team was polite and prompt. I recommend this robot.

indigos
93
indigos 2025.06.02 04:17 
 

i can recommend this robot for everyone ... the creator team is a really taff team who are looking in each detail to give you the best experience you can get ... everything is described perfect ... the robot trades perfect... this could be a gamechanger for you and your trading journey ... five stars for you ... i wish you all the best ... i wish you many clients and i wish you the same feedback than me ... all the best indigos Martin

More from author
K1 Gold Bot MT5
Burak Can Kislak
Experts
REAL LIVE ACCOUNT : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313659 You can see and check the performance of this robot in   REAL LIVE ACCOUNT , which is available under the same name "K1 Gold Bot Signal" in the MQL5 Signals section and also You Can Join u s at : t.me/K1_TradingBots After introducing "K1 Gold Bot" in MT4 and the satisfaction of all its users and also the introduction of the Real Live Signal in MQL site. Now "Keyvan Trading Bots" decided to prepare and release the MT5 version of this ro
K1 Gold Bot
Burak Can Kislak
5 (1)
Experts
REAL LIVE ACCOUNT : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313659 You can see and check the performance of this robot in   REAL LIVE ACCOUNT , which is available under the same name "K1 Gold Bot Signal" in the MQL5 Signals section and also You Can Join u s at : t.me/K1_TradingBots Thanks We ARE NOT here to generate profits for brokers with a high number of trades, we are here to generate the most profit for ourselves with the least number of trades and pay the lowest commission. This robot has made 1
GoldMinerRobot SI 2
Burak Can Kislak
Indicators
Now, The new version has been uploaded and is available to you. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128886 -         Completely changing the user interface to users' requests and adding their suggestions  &  Changing the way orders are displayed -           Using second-generation AI in robot algorithms for better market analysis to earn more profits -          Creating completely friendly, convenient and functional menus for users -           Multi Timeframe -         You can download the
FREE
GoldMinerRobot SI 1
Burak Can Kislak
Indicators
Now, The new version has been uploaded and is available to you. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128886 -         Completely changing the user interface to users' requests and adding their suggestions &  Changing the way orders are displayed -           Using second-generation AI in robot algorithms for better market analysis to earn more profits -          Creating completely friendly, convenient and functional menus for users -           Multi Timeframe -           You can download th
FREE
Forex Time Zones
Burak Can Kislak
Utilities
Due to the launch of the new "K1 Gold Bot", this expert will be available to users for free for a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132733 In version 4.2 we have combined this tool with our own indicator written by our experts. You can download the indicator (Volume Time Marvel) for free from the Indicators section of MQL5.com and use it alongside this tool to better manage your open positions with a better understanding of market timing and trading volume. Forex trading is conduct
FREE
VolumeTimeMarvel
Burak Can Kislak
Indicators
This indicator is free and shows you the trading volume on all timeframes. You can manage your open positions by time and volume by drawing a moving average based on the desired period, as well as adding multiple levels with a better understanding of the trading volume change. But to fully use this indicator, you can visit the Utilities section of MQL5.com and download the "ّ Forex Time Zones " Expert Advisor and watch how to use it on our YouTube channel. These two tools complement each other a
FREE
M H
98
M H 2025.06.06 02:49 
 

This robot trades perfectly. The support from this team was polite and prompt. I recommend this robot.

Burak Can Kislak
1216
Reply from developer Burak Can Kislak 2025.06.06 04:47
We are very happy that you are satisfied with the robot as well as the support of our experts, and your satisfaction with both is a source of pride for us. Our motto is always : For us, product sales are not the end, but the beginning of a friendship and commitment to the customer. Thank you and I hope we make great profits from the market together.
indigos
93
indigos 2025.06.02 04:17 
 

i can recommend this robot for everyone ... the creator team is a really taff team who are looking in each detail to give you the best experience you can get ... everything is described perfect ... the robot trades perfect... this could be a gamechanger for you and your trading journey ... five stars for you ... i wish you all the best ... i wish you many clients and i wish you the same feedback than me ... all the best indigos Martin

Burak Can Kislak
1216
Reply from developer Burak Can Kislak 2025.06.04 20:58
The "keyvan systems team" thank you for your very positive and kind comment. We are committed to providing you with the best service so that you will be happy to recommend us to your other friends, and this makes us proud. For us, sales are not the end, but the beginning of a friendship and commitment to the customer. Thank you and we hope to gain a lot of profit from the market together.
