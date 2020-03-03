Trix 4 Reverse MQV3

The TRIX_4_REVERSE_MQV3 automated trading program, designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, is an advanced system for monitoring market reversals using a multi-level technical analysis methodology. By combining momentum, trend, and volume indicators, this system ensures that trades are executed only when several market conditions are met.

After extensive testing, the program has proven its maximum effectiveness on the USD/JPY pair within a 30-minute timeframe, with a 10% risk management limit. You can specify the number of orders you wish to execute through the settings.

It can also be used to trade all currencies and metals (and others), but this requires adjusting the settings and inputs, and its use is always at your own risk.

Basic Trading Strategy

The system is based on a "convergence" model, meaning that several different indicators must be aligned before any trade is opened:

Momentum and Trend Filtering: The system uses the TRIX_4, MACD, and StochasticDMACD indicators to identify the main trend direction and momentum shifts.

Volatility and Volume:

The Chiken Oscillator is integrated to ensure sufficient trading volume and market pressure to support any price movement.

Price Action: The strategy incorporates Heikin Ashi ZigZag analysis to filter out market noise and focus on significant price reversals.

Key Features:

Precise Entry Conditions: Buy and sell signals are only issued when seven specific technical conditions are met simultaneously, minimizing the likelihood of false starts in volatile markets, even when the market is unpredictable.

Advanced Risk Management:

Dynamic Trade Size: The system automatically calculates contract sizes based on a percentage of your account balance and the distance to your stop-loss level.

Trailing Stop Loss: Includes a customizable trailing stop-loss mechanism to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.

Time-Restricted Trading: The built-in "Trade Time" filter allows you to restrict trading to specific sessions (such as Australia or any other session) to avoid periods of low liquidity.

Trading Limits: The system features strict controls on the maximum number of open positions (buy, sell, or total positions) to prevent excessive exposure to losses.

Hedging Support: The system is designed to work on hedging-enabled accounts, enabling it to independently manage buy and sell positions.

Product Advantages

Clarity in Complexity: Despite the complexity of the underlying logic, user input is simple, allowing you to easily adjust stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop-loss points.

Efficient Error Handling: The system includes automatic retry logic for order execution, ensuring trades are executed even during periods of minor network instability.

Fully Automated: From risk calculation to exit management via trailing stop-loss orders, the system handles the entire trading lifecycle without requiring manual intervention.

More from author
StochasticDMACD
Omar Mohamad El Marstani
Indicators
The StochasticDMACD.mq5 file is a custom MQL5 technical indicator developed by mladen in 2020. It is a momentum-based oscillator that combines the smoothing of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) with the range-bound normalization of a Stochastic Oscillator. Core Functionality The indicator operates by transforming price data into a normalized range before calculating trend momentum. Stochastic Normalization: Instead of using raw prices, the indicator calculates a "Fast Stochastic"
FREE
Stochastic MACD
Omar Mohamad El Marstani
Indicators
The Stochastic MACD.mq5 file is a custom MQL5 technical indicator that combines the logic of a Stochastic Oscillator with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD).  It is designed to run in a separate chart window and provides a smoothed representation of price momentum relative to a specific trading range. Core Functionality: Unlike a standard MACD that uses raw price data, this indicator applies Stochastic scaling to Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). Stochastic Normalization: It cal
FREE
ZigZag On HeikinAshi
Omar Mohamad El Marstani
Indicators
The ZigZagOnHeikinAshi.mq5 file is a custom MQL5 technical indicator that plots a ZigZag line directly onto the main price chart based on Heikin Ashi candle data. It provides a smoothed view of price trends by filtering out market noise using Heikin Ashi calculations. Core Functionality: The indicator operates by first calculating Heikin Ashi values and then identifying local highs and lows to draw the ZigZag. Dual Visualization:  It can display both the ZigZag line and the underlying Heikin A
FREE
Paistrade Light V2
Omar Mohamad El Marstani
Indicators
The PairsTrade_Light_v2.mq5 file is a custom MQL5 technical indicator designed for pairs trading, primarily within the Forex market. It serves as a simplified version of the Ind_2_Linep1.mq5 indicator and provides a visual representation of the relationship between two financial instruments. Core Functionality The indicator plots the price movement of two selected symbols in a separate chart window to help traders identify convergence or divergence. Symbol Comparison: It takes a main symbol (d
FREE
Trix 4
Omar Mohamad El Marstani
Indicators
The TRIX_4.mq5 (internally named FEMA.mq5) is a custom MQL5 technical indicator that implements a Four Exponential Moving Average (FEMA) calculation.  It is designed to display in a separate window and provides a highly smoothed trend-following signal by layering multiple stages of exponential smoothing. Core Functionality:  The indicator calculates four sequential layers of Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to derive its final values: Step 1: Calculate an initial EMA based on the closing pric
