The TRIX_4_REVERSE_MQV3 automated trading program, designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, is an advanced system for monitoring market reversals using a multi-level technical analysis methodology. By combining momentum, trend, and volume indicators, this system ensures that trades are executed only when several market conditions are met.

After extensive testing, the program has proven its maximum effectiveness on the USD/JPY pair within a 30-minute timeframe, with a 10% risk management limit. You can specify the number of orders you wish to execute through the settings.

It can also be used to trade all currencies and metals (and others), but this requires adjusting the settings and inputs, and its use is always at your own risk.

Basic Trading Strategy

The system is based on a "convergence" model, meaning that several different indicators must be aligned before any trade is opened:

Momentum and Trend Filtering: The system uses the TRIX_4, MACD, and StochasticDMACD indicators to identify the main trend direction and momentum shifts.

Volatility and Volume:

The Chiken Oscillator is integrated to ensure sufficient trading volume and market pressure to support any price movement.

Price Action: The strategy incorporates Heikin Ashi ZigZag analysis to filter out market noise and focus on significant price reversals.

Key Features:

Precise Entry Conditions: Buy and sell signals are only issued when seven specific technical conditions are met simultaneously, minimizing the likelihood of false starts in volatile markets, even when the market is unpredictable.

Advanced Risk Management:

Dynamic Trade Size: The system automatically calculates contract sizes based on a percentage of your account balance and the distance to your stop-loss level.

Trailing Stop Loss: Includes a customizable trailing stop-loss mechanism to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.

Time-Restricted Trading: The built-in "Trade Time" filter allows you to restrict trading to specific sessions (such as Australia or any other session) to avoid periods of low liquidity.

Trading Limits: The system features strict controls on the maximum number of open positions (buy, sell, or total positions) to prevent excessive exposure to losses.

Hedging Support: The system is designed to work on hedging-enabled accounts, enabling it to independently manage buy and sell positions.

Product Advantages

Clarity in Complexity: Despite the complexity of the underlying logic, user input is simple, allowing you to easily adjust stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop-loss points.

Efficient Error Handling: The system includes automatic retry logic for order execution, ensuring trades are executed even during periods of minor network instability.

Fully Automated: From risk calculation to exit management via trailing stop-loss orders, the system handles the entire trading lifecycle without requiring manual intervention.