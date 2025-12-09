Multi Signal Radar MT4
- Indicators
- Eric Valentin
- Version: 5.1
- Updated: 9 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Multi Signal Radar is a powerful multi-indicator trading tool designed to simplify market analysis by combining several proven technical algorithms into one unified decision-making system.
Instead of reading multiple indicators separately, this tool translates the market’s behavior into a clear Buy/Sell confidence score, visual arrows, and a real-time dashboard—making trend identification faster, cleaner, and more objective.
The indicator works on all symbols and all timeframes, and is suitable for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders who want structured confirmation before entering the market.⭐ Key Concept
Most indicators give signals independently.
Multi Signal Radar synchronizes the logic of:
-
EMA structure (trend direction)
-
MACD momentum (trend strength)
-
RSI (overbought/oversold zones)
-
Stochastic (exhaustion & timing)
-
Price vs POC deviation (volume-based dynamic bias)
All five components contribute to a weighted confidence score that represents whether the market is more likely dominated by buyers or sellers at the current moment.
The result:
A clean, objective understanding of trend continuation or potential reversal, without having to interpret multiple subwindows.
✔️ Multi-indicator confirmation engine
✔️ Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart
✔️ Real-time dashboard with confidence percentage
✔️ Trend bias and momentum visualization
✔️ Candle countdown timer
✔️ Works on all assets & all timeframes
✔️ Lightweight and optimized for fast performance
✔️ Clean design suitable for beginners & advanced traders
The goal is to reduce noise and provide a structured, data-driven signal environment.📊 Dashboard Components
The built-in dashboard displays:
✔️ Current Market Signal
-
Strong Buy
-
Buy
-
Neutral
-
Sell
-
Strong Sell
✔️ Buy % vs Sell % Confidence
A weighted score based on the combined strength of EMA, MACD, RSI, Stochastic, and POC deviation.
Higher confidence = stronger directional bias.
✔️ Candle Countdown
Shows the remaining time for the current bar, allowing precise timing for entries.
✔️ Last Update Timestamp
Ensures the trader knows when the latest calculation was processed.
The dashboard automatically adjusts its placement according to user-selected corner and offset.⚙️ Technical Breakdown (Safe for MQL5, No Sensitive Logic Exposed)
EMA Structure
Forms the baseline trend by measuring spacing, slope, and alignment of multiple EMAs (short, medium, long).
MACD Momentum
Confirms acceleration or deceleration of price movement.
RSI Zone Logic
Detects early weakness near overbought/oversold zones and incorporates it into bias strength.
Stochastic Timing
Measures exhaustion, temporary pullbacks, and micro-momentum shifts.
Price vs POC Deviation
Defines whether price is moving away or returning toward volume equilibrium.
Each component contributes differently to the final confidence score, providing a refined and balanced interpretation of market conditions.🧭 How to Use
-
Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe.
-
Wait for the Buy/Sell arrows to appear.
-
Check the dashboard to confirm whether the confidence level supports the signal.
-
Use the percentage as a filter:
-
Above 70% → strong directional bias
-
50–60% → neutral or choppy
-
Below 50% → avoid entries
-
The indicator can be used standalone or as confirmation within a personal trading strategy.📈 Recommended Timeframes
-
M15
-
H1
-
H4
-
D1
Higher timeframes produce fewer but more accurate signals, while intraday frames give more frequent opportunities.🧪 Example Market Scenarios
🔵 Trend Continuation
When EMAs align upward, MACD momentum expands, and RSI remains above mid-line →
Confidence % will typically rise, producing a Clean Buy or Strong Buy.
🔴 Reversal Detection
If Stochastic shows exhaustion while RSI declines and MACD weakens →
Confidence % begins to drop before the arrow appears, helping traders anticipate market turning points.
⚪ Ranging Market
Confidence % remains low, alternating between Buy/Sell →
The dashboard displays Neutral, indicating reduced trade quality.
All parameters are customizable:
-
EMA periods (9, 21, 55, 200)
-
RSI period
-
Stochastic %K, %D, slowing
-
MACD fast/slow/signal
-
POC period
-
Confidence filter threshold
-
Dashboard corner & X/Y offset
Users can adjust settings to match their personal strategy.🔔 Alerts
Visual Buy/Sell arrows are included.
No pop-up, push, email, or sound alerts in this version.
-
This indicator does not open trades automatically.
-
It is not a full trading system.
-
It is intended as a powerful analytical support tool to help with decision-making.
This indicator does not guarantee profits.
Market conditions can change rapidly.
Use proper risk management, and evaluate signals carefully.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.