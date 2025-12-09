Multi Signal Radar MT4

Multi Signal Radar is a powerful multi-indicator trading tool designed to simplify market analysis by combining several proven technical algorithms into one unified decision-making system.

Instead of reading multiple indicators separately, this tool translates the market’s behavior into a clear Buy/Sell confidence score, visual arrows, and a real-time dashboard—making trend identification faster, cleaner, and more objective.

The indicator works on all symbols and all timeframes, and is suitable for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders who want structured confirmation before entering the market.

⭐ Key Concept

Most indicators give signals independently.

Multi Signal Radar synchronizes the logic of:

EMA structure (trend direction)

MACD momentum (trend strength)

RSI (overbought/oversold zones)

Stochastic (exhaustion & timing)

Price vs POC deviation (volume-based dynamic bias)

All five components contribute to a weighted confidence score that represents whether the market is more likely dominated by buyers or sellers at the current moment.

The result:

A clean, objective understanding of trend continuation or potential reversal, without having to interpret multiple subwindows.

🎯 Main Features

✔️ Multi-indicator confirmation engine

✔️ Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart

✔️ Real-time dashboard with confidence percentage

✔️ Trend bias and momentum visualization

✔️ Candle countdown timer

✔️ Works on all assets & all timeframes

✔️ Lightweight and optimized for fast performance

✔️ Clean design suitable for beginners & advanced traders

The goal is to reduce noise and provide a structured, data-driven signal environment.

📊 Dashboard Components

The built-in dashboard displays:

✔️ Current Market Signal

Strong Buy

Buy

Neutral

Sell

Strong Sell

✔️ Buy % vs Sell % Confidence

A weighted score based on the combined strength of EMA, MACD, RSI, Stochastic, and POC deviation.

Higher confidence = stronger directional bias.

✔️ Candle Countdown

Shows the remaining time for the current bar, allowing precise timing for entries.

✔️ Last Update Timestamp

Ensures the trader knows when the latest calculation was processed.

The dashboard automatically adjusts its placement according to user-selected corner and offset.

EMA Structure

⚙️ Technical Breakdown (Safe for MQL5, No Sensitive Logic Exposed)

Forms the baseline trend by measuring spacing, slope, and alignment of multiple EMAs (short, medium, long).

MACD Momentum

Confirms acceleration or deceleration of price movement.

RSI Zone Logic

Detects early weakness near overbought/oversold zones and incorporates it into bias strength.

Stochastic Timing

Measures exhaustion, temporary pullbacks, and micro-momentum shifts.

Price vs POC Deviation

Defines whether price is moving away or returning toward volume equilibrium.

Each component contributes differently to the final confidence score, providing a refined and balanced interpretation of market conditions.

Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe. Wait for the Buy/Sell arrows to appear. Check the dashboard to confirm whether the confidence level supports the signal. Use the percentage as a filter: Above 70% → strong directional bias

50–60% → neutral or choppy

Below 50% → avoid entries

🧭 How to Use

The indicator can be used standalone or as confirmation within a personal trading strategy.

M15

H1

H4

D1

📈 Recommended Timeframes

Higher timeframes produce fewer but more accurate signals, while intraday frames give more frequent opportunities.

🔵 Trend Continuation

🧪 Example Market Scenarios

When EMAs align upward, MACD momentum expands, and RSI remains above mid-line →

Confidence % will typically rise, producing a Clean Buy or Strong Buy.

🔴 Reversal Detection

If Stochastic shows exhaustion while RSI declines and MACD weakens →

Confidence % begins to drop before the arrow appears, helping traders anticipate market turning points.

⚪ Ranging Market

Confidence % remains low, alternating between Buy/Sell →

The dashboard displays Neutral, indicating reduced trade quality.

🔧 Inputs Explained

All parameters are customizable:

EMA periods (9, 21, 55, 200)

RSI period

Stochastic %K, %D, slowing

MACD fast/slow/signal

POC period

Confidence filter threshold

Dashboard corner & X/Y offset

Users can adjust settings to match their personal strategy.

🔔 Alerts

Visual Buy/Sell arrows are included.

No pop-up, push, email, or sound alerts in this version.

This indicator does not open trades automatically.

It is not a full trading system.

It is intended as a powerful analytical support tool to help with decision-making.

📌 Notes⚠️ Disclaimer

This indicator does not guarantee profits.

Market conditions can change rapidly.

Use proper risk management, and evaluate signals carefully.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.