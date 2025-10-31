Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5

4.88

Trend Catcher EA Pro Based on the Most loved Indicator the Trend Catcher and after so many requests, finally we have the trend catcher EA.

A next-generation Expert Advisor that blends Algorithm-driven automation with manual trader control for total command of the market.

It’s fast, adaptive, and built for traders who value clarity, performance, and choice.

Designed and optimized for EURUSD under real-tick (99.9%) data, Trend Catcher delivers consistent execution without repainting, redrawing, or lag.

[User manual , Recommendations] and [Tested Presets] Click the Links.

Core Strategies:

Two built-in strategies let you choose your style:

I. Smart Trend Mode – Trades one direction at a time, following trend momentum with clean, structured entries.
Low risk. High accuracy. Zero hedging.

II. Dynamic Dual Mode (Aggressive) – Trades both directions using hedged scalping logic to capture every pulse of market volatility.
Maximum engagement. Full automation.

You can toggle between Buy-Only, Sell-Only, or Both, tailoring the EA to your trading vision.

Hybrid Control System:

Trend Catcher gives you something no other EA does — direct manual override right from your chart.

Instantly:

  • Close all trades (C)

  • Close only winners (L)

  • Close only losers (O)

  • Close all buys (S)

  • Close all sells (E)

Switch automation ON/OFF with a single button — keep full flexibility, even mid-trade.
Visual profit tracking (blue = gain, red = loss, white = neutral) keeps you connected at all times.

Why Traders Love It:

  • Dual-mode algorithm: trend-based + scalping hybrid

  • Full manual control panel — no need to open terminal lists

  • Real-time profit display in pips

  • Non-Repainting / Non-Lagging / Low-Latency execution

  • Risk & lot control built in

  • Works with any ECN / low-spread broker

  • Ideal for traders who mix logic and automation

Recommended Setup:

  • Symbol: EURUSD (tested)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Account: ECN / Low-spread / Hedging enabled

  • Leverage: 1 : 100 – 1 : 500

  • Min Deposit: $5000

  • VPS: Strongly recommended

Trend Catcher EA Pro isn’t just another bot — it’s a hybrid trading intelligence system.
Trade hands-free or take the wheel anytime.
Stable, transparent, and precision-built — for traders who know that control is the ultimate edge.

Disclaimer:

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The use of Expert Advisors, indicators, or automated systems — including the Trend Catcher EA Pro — does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
By using this product, you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for your trading decisions and the associated financial outcomes.
The author and developer are not liable for any direct or indirect losses arising from the use of this software.
Always test your settings on a demo account before trading live and manage your risk responsibly.


Reviews 19
HOGJoerch63
539
HOGJoerch63 2025.12.16 17:19 
 

First of all Thank you very much for the FREE EA. I really appriciate it. The EA is quite unique with e.g. the voice confirmation for signals of buing or selling. And I like the design of the EA/Indicator. I can really recommend this EA.

wfney Valencia
111
wfney Valencia 2025.12.09 01:53 
 

I've been using the expert advisor for several days on a demo account and I've found it excellent, very well designed and structured. I hope it can help many people.

Maemoun Soussi Neji
144
Maemoun Soussi Neji 2025.12.03 06:38 
 

This EA is good !! i could configure it like i want and i managed to to have decent gains in M1 EURUSD running on real account, i even tested it on DEMO account first, plus some backtesting of course before its update date and after that . And now i'm trying to minimise the DrawDown to 5% overall, i'm getting there and it's very promising ** i would say it lack some configuration i hope the Dev would put add them in the next update

Reply to review