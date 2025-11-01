Momentum Hunter EA MT5

Momentum Hunter EA

Momentum Hunter EA — a new-generation Expert Advisor engineered to capture the raw power of price momentum in its purest form.

It’s fast, disciplined, and purpose-built for traders who demand precision and adaptability in all market conditions.

Developed with real-tick (99.9 %) data and fine-tuned for EURUSD and XAUUSD, Momentum Hunter tracks acceleration bursts and executes with instant response — no lag, no repainting, no guesswork.

[User Manual | Recommended Presets] — Click to Download

Core Concept

Momentum Hunter is designed around one simple truth — momentum drives opportunity.

By continuously measuring price acceleration, volatility bursts, and directional pressure, it times entries at the earliest stage of a breakout and exits with mathematical precision.

You can toggle between Buy Only / Sell Only / Buy & Sell instantly to match your bias or trading style.

Built-In Risk & Recovery System

Dynamic Lot Scaling with Lot Multiplier and Step Control.

Floating Drawdown Recovery Logic that adapts lot size to market pressure.

Max DD% and Loss Recovery filters to limit exposure automatically.

Smart trade frequency control to prevent over-trading during choppy sessions.

Performance Engine

Momentum Filter measures price velocity and strength in real time.

Dynamic Spacing Logic manages entry distance based on volatility.

Profit Lock & Loss Recovery maintain smooth equity curves.

ATR & Spread Filters guarantee clean execution under live conditions.

Why Traders Choose Momentum Hunter

Ultra-responsive momentum-based logic

No repainting, no lag, no emotional decisions

Adaptive lot scaling & recovery engine

Works on Forex, Gold, Indices & Crypto pairs

Compatible with any ECN / Raw spread broker

Recommended Setup

Symbols: EURUSD, XAUUSD

Timeframes: M5 – H1

Leverage: 1 : 100 – 1 : 500

Account Type: ECN / Low-Spread / Hedging Enabled

Minimum Deposit: $5000

VPS: Strongly Recommended for 24/7 operation

Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

The use of Expert Advisors — including Momentum Hunter EA — does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

By using this software, you accept full responsibility for your trading decisions and financial outcomes.

Always test on a demo account before going live and use sound risk management.