Momentum Hunter EA MT5

4.33

Momentum Hunter EA 

Momentum Hunter EA — a new-generation Expert Advisor engineered to capture the raw power of price momentum in its purest form.
It’s fast, disciplined, and purpose-built for traders who demand precision and adaptability in all market conditions.

Developed with real-tick (99.9 %) data and fine-tuned for EURUSD and XAUUSD, Momentum Hunter tracks acceleration bursts and executes with instant response — no lag, no repainting, no guesswork.

[User Manual | Recommended Presets] — Click to Download

Core Concept

Momentum Hunter is designed around one simple truth — momentum drives opportunity.
By continuously measuring price acceleration, volatility bursts, and directional pressure, it times entries at the earliest stage of a breakout and exits with mathematical precision.

You can toggle between Buy Only / Sell Only / Buy & Sell instantly to match your bias or trading style.

Built-In Risk & Recovery System

  • Dynamic Lot Scaling with Lot Multiplier and Step Control.

  • Floating Drawdown Recovery Logic that adapts lot size to market pressure.

  • Max DD% and Loss Recovery filters to limit exposure automatically.

  • Smart trade frequency control to prevent over-trading during choppy sessions.

Performance Engine

  • Momentum Filter measures price velocity and strength in real time.

  • Dynamic Spacing Logic manages entry distance based on volatility.

  • Profit Lock & Loss Recovery maintain smooth equity curves.

  • ATR & Spread Filters guarantee clean execution under live conditions.

    Why Traders Choose Momentum Hunter

    • Ultra-responsive momentum-based logic

    • No repainting, no lag, no emotional decisions

    • Adaptive lot scaling & recovery engine

    • Works on Forex, Gold, Indices & Crypto pairs

    • Compatible with any ECN / Raw spread broker

    Recommended Setup

    • Symbols: EURUSD, XAUUSD

    • Timeframes: M5 – H1

    • Leverage: 1 : 100 – 1 : 500

    • Account Type: ECN / Low-Spread / Hedging Enabled

    • Minimum Deposit: $5000

    • VPS: Strongly Recommended for 24/7 operation

    Disclaimer

    Trading in financial markets involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
    The use of Expert Advisors — including Momentum Hunter EA — does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.
    Past performance is not indicative of future results.
    By using this software, you accept full responsibility for your trading decisions and financial outcomes.
    Always test on a demo account before going live and use sound risk management.


    Reviews 11
    Tony Heini
    26
    Tony Heini 2025.12.21 10:35 
     

    bonjour quelqu'un un aurait t il un réglage pour un compte centimes merci d avance je le tests actuellement en Reel et J en suis content depuis 1 semaines

    Philsa86
    39
    Philsa86 2025.12.13 19:11 
     

    FANTASTIC EA!

    tasom530
    44
    tasom530 2025.12.03 11:06 
     

    By far the best and most intelligent bot I have ever experienced. A huge compliment to the creator for this sensational work. Thank you so much for making it available for free, Mr. Issam Kassas.

    Tony Heini
    26
    Tony Heini 2025.12.21 10:35 
     

    bonjour quelqu'un un aurait t il un réglage pour un compte centimes merci d avance je le tests actuellement en Reel et J en suis content depuis 1 semaines

    Lewis
    14
    Lewis 2025.12.17 16:19 
     

    It only works on Demo account, as in Demo account it always win and profit but when turn into a live account. The bot will let you lost 50% of your initial deposit and after that recover 10% of it and lastly lost everything and burst the account. Not sure why the reviews is good. might be fake reviews. Hope this can warns others to avoid this and avoid being scammed as now i believe there is no bot can profit and win unless its a demo account. as the result of the trade is being screenshot but was unable to post.

    Philsa86
    39
    Philsa86 2025.12.13 19:11 
     

    FANTASTIC EA!

    tasom530
    44
    tasom530 2025.12.03 11:06 
     

    By far the best and most intelligent bot I have ever experienced. A huge compliment to the creator for this sensational work. Thank you so much for making it available for free, Mr. Issam Kassas.

    Nezo Eliot
    588
    Nezo Eliot 2025.11.28 02:27 
     

    This EA is performing better than I expected. Once I optimized my setup, the results became very stable. Appreciate the developer’s effort a lot.

    Emanuel533
    304
    Emanuel533 2025.11.26 05:40 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    olegkrieger1970 Krieger
    116
    olegkrieger1970 Krieger 2025.11.24 23:28 
     

    ★★★★★ Super

    Andres Daniel Pabon Perez
    488
    Andres Daniel Pabon Perez 2025.11.22 20:42 
     

    Its a good EA.

    Ale G
    16
    Ale G 2025.11.10 17:23 
     

    After testing it positively on a demo, I started it on a real account and actually made some decent money one day. But then, I got literally raped trading gold. Perhaps it's ok to use on ranging markets and more or less stable Forex pairs, but it should definitely be avoided on big news days, and probably it's a NO NO for Gold and other expensive futures. You must always keep an eye on it all the time, because, too often, this EA has the stupid habit of going long at the top of supply and short at the bottom of demand. Therefore, I found myself holding increasingly expensive candles for too long (hoping for the price to bounce back) and/or having to accept big losses. I've enquired with the developer if anything could be adjusted on the settings on my side, but I never got an answer, so communication is one star definitely.

    Aprilaves2104
    24
    Aprilaves2104 2025.11.06 21:04 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    W. Fassbender
    503
    W. Fassbender 2025.11.03 20:43 
     

    Hi, Downloaded this EA today. My first impression is that in more or less sideway markets it gives you good rewards.. The recovering went also well. So I think I keep it! :-) Thank you guys!!

