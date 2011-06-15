Three Moving Averages

3.2

The trade strategy is based on three moving averages. To determine the trend, it uses three exponentially smoothed moving averages: FastEMA, MediumEMA and SlowEMA.

Trade signals:

  • Buy signal: FastEMA>MediumEMA>SlowEMA (upward trend).
  • Sell signal: FastEMA<MediumEMA<SlowEMA (downward trend).
Input parameters:
  • Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_FastPeriod = 8;
  • Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_MediumPeriod = 38;
  • Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_SlowPeriod = 48;
  • Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_StopLoss = 400;
  • Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_TakeProfit = 900;
  • Inp_Money_FixLot_Percent  = 10.0;
  • Inp_Money_FixLot_Lots  = 0.1;
Reviews 53
Benjamin Afedzie
3504
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:21 
 

great product

65638263
735
65638263 2024.06.12 03:09 
 

lo estoy provando, se ve prometedor muchas gracias

Sentosa Ip
28
Sentosa Ip 2021.12.23 16:25 
 

saya mencoba diakun real dan akun demo latihan respon sangat bagus kembangkan lagi untuk semua market seperti crypto,nasdaq,sp500 dan lain lain

Benjamin Afedzie
3504
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:21 
 

great product

65638263
735
65638263 2024.06.12 03:09 
 

lo estoy provando, se ve prometedor muchas gracias

Gloria Sarpong
2487
Vítor Barrocas
194
Vítor Barrocas 2024.03.02 13:14 
 

Admiro a disponibilização gratuita do trabalho desenvolvido, mas os resultados dos teste não foram famosos. Durante os testes para o ano de 2023, apresentava momentos de lucro excecional e logo de seguida prejuizos significativos. No final do ano o resultado foi sempre negativo. Talvez culpa minha por não acertar nas melhores configurações, mas esta foi a minha experiencia.

Joseph Savage
18
Joseph Savage 2023.07.20 02:09 
 

Just read all the comments and reviews, having sabe experience. Got this because it looks to do what I wanted but it falls to execute on what it claims to do.

Paulo Campozana
223
Paulo Campozana 2023.01.13 11:59 
 

Muito bom. Cumpre o prometido.

Lalit Kumar
317
Lalit Kumar 2022.12.12 15:35 
 

thank you so much!!!

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
rabindra1905
67
rabindra1905 2022.02.24 01:58 
 

Hi There.

I started using this in MT5 demo account. And here are my observations.

1. It takes sell order when it should take buy order. 2. It doesn't take the trade just after the cross. It waits for long time to take the trade 3. Because it takes the trade late, profit level doesn't work properly and it ends up in loss. can you please check and fix it to work this properly ?

Sentosa Ip
28
Sentosa Ip 2021.12.23 16:25 
 

saya mencoba diakun real dan akun demo latihan respon sangat bagus kembangkan lagi untuk semua market seperti crypto,nasdaq,sp500 dan lain lain

asghar aghnoom
269
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
1987
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin 2021.08.01 18:36 
 

I didn't give it more than two days try, because when it kicked into a trade, the stop loss and the take profit are ridiculously too far away. The worse is that the traded pair will be going well in profit, but when the trend changes it will still hold the position until one is in serious negative.

KALYANARAMAN R
64
KALYANARAMAN R 2021.07.23 18:05 
 

I used this EA in a demo account for a week. Instead of 'Buy' it places 'Sell'. I am wondering how. However, long time I have thought of this kind of strategy. Author, please look into this matter. If I am wrong, please correct me.

Deny Fernando
22
Deny Fernando 2021.07.19 03:35 
 

Roman Idolenko
431
Roman Idolenko 2021.06.18 10:47 
 

сливает все

forex millionare
18
forex millionare 2021.06.16 12:21 
 

There is no customization in this ea

ravi2020-try-new
64
ravi2020-try-new 2021.03.30 04:18 
 

I am expecting this EA to work for futures. It does not look like it can support futures trading

Marcel Bühler
1460
Marcel Bühler 2021.03.06 18:06 
 

Good EA. Should be combined with a trend line break signal.

Maksim Golovin
628
Maksim Golovin 2021.02.23 14:54 
 

какой инструмент и таймфрейм ?

123
