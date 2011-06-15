Three Moving Averages
- Experts
- MetaQuotes Ltd.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 1 December 2017
The trade strategy is based on three moving averages. To determine the trend, it uses three exponentially smoothed moving averages: FastEMA, MediumEMA and SlowEMA.
Trade signals:
- Buy signal: FastEMA>MediumEMA>SlowEMA (upward trend).
- Sell signal: FastEMA<MediumEMA<SlowEMA (downward trend).
- Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_FastPeriod = 8;
- Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_MediumPeriod = 38;
- Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_SlowPeriod = 48;
- Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_StopLoss = 400;
- Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_TakeProfit = 900;
- Inp_Money_FixLot_Percent = 10.0;
- Inp_Money_FixLot_Lots = 0.1;
