AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
- Experts
- Allan Graham Pike
- Version: 2.4
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5)
Overview
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move.
No grid, no martingale.
Strategy logic
-
Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe.
-
Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable).
-
On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with optional tolerance), the EA enters with the swing direction.
Risk management
-
Stop loss at the swing extreme with an optional cushion, or ATR-based stops.
-
Take profit by Risk-Reward multiple or fixed points.
-
Optional auto-fit of SL/TP to broker stop and freeze levels.
Trade controls
-
Max trades per day
-
Cooldown after trade close
-
Optional spread filter
-
Slippage setting
On-chart tools
-
Optional Fibonacci grid drawing showing the swing and key retracement levels.
-
Updates when a new swing is confirmed.
Recommended markets and timeframes
-
FX majors, XAUUSD, major indices, and BTCUSD.
-
Signal timeframe: M5/M15 for active intraday flow; M30/H1 for slower structure.
Key inputs
-
SignalTF_Minutes
-
ZoneLowPct / ZoneHighPct
-
ZoneTolerancePts
-
UseSwingSL / SwingSLCushionPts
-
UseATRStops / ATR_Period / ATR_SL_Mult
-
RR_TakeProfit / TP_FixedPts
-
MaxTradesPerDay / CooldownMinutes / MaxSpread_Points
-
AutoFit_ToStops / StopsCushion_Points
-
FixedLots
Notes
-
Trades on closed bars
-
Designed as a structured Fibonacci pullback framework suitable for testing across symbols and configurations.
Risk disclosure
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before using real funds.