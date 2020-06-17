Binary Profit Gainer

This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2 trading software in this linkhttps://www.mt2trading.com/?ref=737 If you use this software, you don't need to wait front PC to trade with my signal. You can get profit while sleeping. You can watch fulll tutorial on my youtube channel. My youtube channel link is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8HUl4CGDH19HWcIPaRBdTg?view_as=subscriber





Time Frame - 1 miutes only

Exp time - 5 or 3 minutes only

Lot size - 10 % at most

Currency Pair EUR/USD (Note: You can try in other currency pairs with your own risk.