Binary Profit Gainer

5

This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2 trading software in this linkhttps://www.mt2trading.com/?ref=737 If you use this software, you don't need to wait front PC to trade with my signal. You can get profit while sleeping. You can watch fulll tutorial on my youtube channel. My youtube channel link is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8HUl4CGDH19HWcIPaRBdTg?view_as=subscriber


Time Frame - 1 miutes only

Exp time  - 5 or 3 minutes only

Lot size - 10 % at most

Currency Pair EUR/USD (Note: You can try in other currency pairs with your own risk.

Reviews 4
Hans778
24
Hans778 2025.03.16 14:12 
 

Very grateful for trading and management of charts - thanks!

A1 PLANET
53
A1 PLANET 2021.06.17 16:26 
 

Very good.thanks

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Hans778
24
Hans778 2025.03.16 14:12 
 

Very grateful for trading and management of charts - thanks!

A1 PLANET
53
A1 PLANET 2021.06.17 16:26 
 

Very good.thanks

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.24 14:05 
 

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MyoLinAung
16
MyoLinAung 2020.06.17 12:24 
 

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