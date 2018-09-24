Pending Grid LIMIT Manual
- Utilities
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Nantakan LeungonnamWith over 10 years of experience in designing and developing trading indicators and Expert Advisors (EA) using MQL4/MQL5 and C++, I specialize in creating bespoke solutions tailored to each user's unique trading needs. Whether you require customized indicators to enhance your strategy or fully
- Version: 1.43
- Updated: 16 June 2022
- Activations: 5
Hola Traders.
- Lot - lot size for pending orders.
- Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00)
- TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders.
- SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points.
- Take Profit - profit in points.
- Stop Loss - loss in points.
The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip)
and you can open order BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, ALLBUYANDSELL
you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All
*** ideas for using it. https://youtu.be/i9n-mNFHmOw
if you have a problem you can contact me all time.
Please Ratings and Reviews.
Thanks Traders.
ENJOY.
Excellent!