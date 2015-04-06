Dynamix Trade Manager Pro

Dynamix Trade Manager Pro

Institutional Multi-Pair Execution Dashboard for MetaTrader 4

Dynamix Trade Manager Pro is a high-performance manual trade execution and management dashboard engineered for serious discretionary traders operating within MetaTrader 4.

This Expert Advisor does not generate automated signals or strategies.
Instead, it transforms the MT4 trading experience by delivering structured execution control, ultra-fast order placement, and multi-symbol efficiency within a single unified interface.

Built for speed. Designed for control. Engineered for stability.

Execution Speed & Operational Efficiency

Dynamix Trade Manager Pro dramatically reduces execution time by eliminating repetitive chart switching and manual parameter entry.

• Execute trades in seconds from one centralized interface
• Switch between 28 currency pairs instantly
• Predefine risk parameters before entry
• Maintain execution discipline under fast market conditions
• Minimize delays caused by manual input errors

The dashboard structure is optimized for high-activity trading environments where reaction speed and precision matter.

Multi-Symbol Institutional Dashboard

• Manage up to 28 forex pairs from a single panel
• One-click symbol switching without reloading templates
• Designed for scalping, intraday, and active discretionary trading
• Clean, structured layout for multi-pair monitoring

This reduces cognitive load and allows traders to operate across multiple markets efficiently.

Structured Order Execution

Execute orders with clarity and speed:

• One-Click Market Orders (Buy / Sell)
• Pending Orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop)
• Integrated Stop Loss and Take Profit placement
• Configurable slippage control
• Dedicated Magic Number trade identification

Orders are placed with predefined parameters, ensuring consistent execution discipline.

Risk Parameter Control

Risk structure is built directly into the execution workflow:

• Predefined StopLoss_Pips and TakeProfit_Pips
• Automatic SL/TP placement during order submission
• Reduced exposure to manual miscalculation
• Supports disciplined, rule-based trade management

Designed to promote structured trading behavior.

Institutional Close Logic

Advanced close handling designed for real-world conditions:

• Close All Trades function
• Close All Pending Orders function
• Built-in retry mechanism
• Handles temporary server latency or busy trade context

The close engine is engineered to increase reliability during high-volatility conditions.

Broker-Agnostic Symbol Adaptability

Works across most broker formats without manual reconfiguration:

• Automatic detection of broker prefix and suffix
• Supports formats such as:

  • mEURUSD

  • EURUSD.pro

  • EURUSD-ECN
    • Manual override available via inputs

Designed for compatibility and portability.

Real-Time Dashboard Information

Live trading information displayed directly on the panel:

• Account Balance
• Equity
• Floating Profit / Loss
• Spread monitoring
• Broker time and local time
• Timeframe countdown display

All critical data remains visible during execution.

Design Philosophy

• Execution precision before speed
• Risk structure before entry
• Multi-pair efficiency
• Broker-agnostic compatibility
• Long-term operational stability

Dynamix Trade Manager Pro is built for traders who value structured execution over automation hype.

Suitable For

• Professional discretionary traders
• Scalpers
• Intraday operators
• Multi-symbol active traders
• Traders who require execution speed without automation

Input Parameters

Trade Configuration

Lots – Default execution volume
Slippage – Maximum permitted price deviation
StopLoss_Pips – Stop loss distance in pips
TakeProfit_Pips – Target profit distance in pips
MagicNumber – Trade identification value

Layout Configuration

PanelWidth – Dashboard width
RowHeight – Row spacing
Padding – Internal spacing
DashCorner – Anchor position
DashX – Horizontal offset
DashY – Vertical offset

Broker Adaptability

AutoDetectAffixes – Enable automatic broker symbol detection
ManualPrefix – Specify broker prefix if required
ManualSuffix – Specify broker suffix if required
PreferChartSymbol – Detect format from current chart
UseMarketWatchOnly – Detect format from Market Watch

Execution Safety Controls

CloseRetriesPerOrder – Retry attempts during close operations
CloseSleepMs – Delay between retry attempts

Visual Customization

PanelBackgroundColor – Background color
PanelTextColor – Text color
BuyButtonColor – Buy button color
SellButtonColor – Sell button color
CloseButtonColor – Close button color
PairButtonColor – Symbol button color

Important

Dynamix Trade Manager Pro is a manual trading assistant.
It does not generate automated trading decisions or trading signals.

It is designed to enhance structured execution, improve operational efficiency, and support disciplined trade management within MetaTrader 4.


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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
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Amirbehzad Eslami
1 (1)
Experts
Titan AI is a next-generation automated trading system developed by the expert team at MX Robots , combining cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence with deep financial expertise. This EA has been trained on high-quality market data , including Real Tick, MBP (Market by Price), and MBO (Market by Order) data — the same type of data used by institutional trading systems — to deliver consistent and intelligent decision-making across multiple markets. Titan AI is designed as a portfolio trading system
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