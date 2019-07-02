A simple tool for trading on trend and horizontal lines. A small panel of buttons on the chart allows you to set trigger lines in one click and track their status. Market orders open automatically when the price touches the lines. The order direction (Buy or Sell) is set by the line color when it is installed. Allows you to apply an unlimited number of lines, they will work as the price touches. You can create any graphic patterns: levels, channels, triangles, flags, grids, etc.





The principle is very simple: solid lines of a given color are active (there are two colors - Buy and Sell). When the price touches the line and the order is opened, the line becomes inactive and changes to a dashed line, after which the line can be moved to a new location and activated again, changing to a solid one.





Using the buttons on the chart, you can instantly close all positions in one direction (Buy or Sell), or all open positions on a particular symbol or all open positions in the terminal.





When creating lines using the Buy and Sell buttons, the default lot is equal to the one specified in the settings. You can deactivate the line, activate it again, change the lot in the properties of the line as shown in the figure below.





It allows you to set stop loss, take profit, as well as use trailing stop and breakeven. You can set the closing position by touching the opposite line. Lines can be set to cut to limit their time action.





You can use Magic to identify your orders. If you set Magic = 0, you can manually trade in parallel, it will see both its own and manual orders.





You can enable alerts, send mail and notifications.





Important: since the lines are set manually, the Quick Lines advisor cannot be tested in the strategy tester.





Options





Magic - magic number

Lots - lot

StopLoss - stop loss (0 - no stop loss)

TakeProfit - take profit (0 - no take profit)

Buy - color of the lines for specifying the Buy levels (when the price touches the lines, Buy opens)

Sell - color of the lines for setting the Sell levels (when the price touches the lines, Sell opens)

ReversClose - closing the order when the opposite line is touched

Breakeven - enable breakeven

BreakevenLevel - breakeven enable level

Trailing - enable trailing stop

TralStartLevel - enable trailing stop level

TralStop - trailing stop

TralStep - trailing step

TradeOn - enable trading (if false - only alert / mail, without opening orders)

AlertOn - enable alert

MailOn - enable sending mail

NotificationOn - enable sending notifications



