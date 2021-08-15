The Expert Advisor works based on the analysis of candles (bars). The Expert Advisor settings are intuitive. You can use this Expert Advisor on any currency pair, having previously selected the settings using testing.













Expert Advisor settings, description:





Magic is a unique number of open trades.





Volume - the trading volume of the initial transaction.





A sign for increasing the lot with the selected coefficient-the choice of the action sign between the lot and the coefficient by which this lot will be increased.





The coefficient by which the previous order lot is multiplied or added-the choice of the value of the coefficient itself.





The percentage difference between closed unprofitable trades and an open profitable trade-setting the percentage difference between unprofitably closed orders and an open profitable order.





The number of previous candlesticks (bars) for analysis - selection of the number of candlesticks (bars) for the analysis of trading by the Expert Advisor.













P. S-anyone who needs to add any functions to this Expert Advisor with subsequent publication in the market, write:) Have a good profit, friends.