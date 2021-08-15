Element 7

The Expert Advisor works based on the analysis of candles (bars). The Expert Advisor settings are intuitive. You can use this Expert Advisor on any currency pair, having previously selected the settings using testing.



Expert Advisor settings, description:

Magic is a unique number of open trades.

Volume - the trading volume of the initial transaction.

A sign for increasing the lot with the selected coefficient-the choice of the action sign between the lot and the coefficient by which this lot will be increased. 

The coefficient by which the previous order lot is multiplied or added-the choice of the value of the coefficient itself. 

The percentage difference between closed unprofitable trades and an open profitable trade-setting the percentage difference between unprofitably closed orders and an open profitable order.

The number of previous candlesticks (bars) for analysis - selection of the number of candlesticks (bars) for the analysis of trading by the Expert Advisor. 



P. S-anyone who needs to add any functions to this Expert Advisor with subsequent publication in the market, write:) Have a good profit, friends.
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Profalgo Limited
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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