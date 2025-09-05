Shortcuts MT4 Hotkeys Scalping

No Delay: Buy with "B", sell with "S", and close all orders with "C" – simple, fast, and directly on the chart.

Additional Commands for Complete Control:

"X" – Close a specific position (oldest or most recent).
"T" - hotkey for trailing stop, adjusting stops to the low (for buys) or high (for sells) of the previous bar.
"P" – Partial close, closing a percentage of the position (default 50%, configurable).
"K" - Move the stop loss of all open positions to the breakeven (opening price)

Risk Management: Choose between fixed lot size or a monetary ($) limit based on an automatic stop loss calculated from the previous bar, according to system inputs.

MT4 HOTKEYS – Fast Execution Automation for Scalping
Automatic Stop Loss based on the previous bar – intelligent and dynamic risk management.

Automatic Lot Sizing based on the maximum allowed stop loss risk per trade.

Key Features
Customizable Hotkeys: Configure keys like "B" (buy), "S" (sell), "C" (close all positions), and "X" (close specific position) for instant trading.
"T" Hotkey for Trailing Stop: Adjusts stops to the low (for buys) or high (for sells) of the previous bar.
Mass Close Function: Close all positions at once with "C", optimized for speed to eliminate delays and maximize efficiency.
No-Delay Execution: With a configurable minimum delay (0 ms by default), orders are processed almost instantly – perfect for fast market movements.
Flexible Management: Adjust lot size, stop loss, and take profit via inputs, with support for Magic Number for specific strategy management.
Full Compatibility: Works on any symbol and timeframe, adapting to your trading strategy.
Scalping Advantages
The MT4 HOTKEYS is an essential tool for scalpers due to its speed and control.


