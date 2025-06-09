Iron Root

Why settle for average?

Iron Root is not just another Expert Advisor—it's a disciplined trading machine. Developed for traders who prioritize smart risk exposure and strategic execution, this EA offers a clean, powerful trading solution that focuses on consistency and protecting gains.

Built for Traders Who Think Ahead

How it trades: Captures fast price moves by detecting sudden momentum shifts and entering with tight risk.

Captures fast price moves by detecting sudden momentum shifts and entering with tight risk. Intelligent Order Management: Automatically splits your positions to capture partial profits while still riding the trend with the remaining lot.

Automatically splits your positions to capture partial profits while still riding the trend with the remaining lot. Risk You Can Control: Whether you're conservative or aggressive, Iron Root puts risk configuration in your hands—down to the decimal.

Whether you're conservative or aggressive, Iron Root puts risk configuration in your hands—down to the decimal. Minimal Setup, Maximum Efficiency: Just load it on one chart and let it handle everything from entries to exit logic with surgical precision.

Quick Setup in 3 Steps:

1. Launch Iron Root on your chosen symbol: EURUSD with the recommended timeframe: M15. 2. Pick your trading instruments (examples: EURUSD) and set your preferred risk per trade. 3. Enable the partial close feature to secure profits early and reduce exposure as price progresses.

Who Is It For?

Traders who want tight control over risk per trade.

Those who value a consistent strategy that balances risk and reward.

Anyone tired of overcomplicated setups—this EA is plug-and-play.

Minimum Requirements:

Account balance of at least $100

Recommended leverage: 1:30 or higher

or higher MT4/MT5 compatible broker

Take the Smarter Path:

Iron Root isn't based on luck or hype. It's about structure, logic, and efficiency.












