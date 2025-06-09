Iron Root

Iron Root

Why settle for average?
Iron Root is not just another Expert Advisor—it's a disciplined trading machine. Developed for traders who prioritize smart risk exposure and strategic execution, this EA offers a clean, powerful trading solution that focuses on consistency and protecting gains.

**Limited Offer**: This product is currently sold at $300 and will be increased to $350 after 5 purchases.



Built for Traders Who Think Ahead

  • How it trades: Captures fast price moves by detecting sudden momentum shifts and entering with tight risk.
  • Intelligent Order Management: Automatically splits your positions to capture partial profits while still riding the trend with the remaining lot.
  • Risk You Can Control: Whether you're conservative or aggressive, Iron Root puts risk configuration in your hands—down to the decimal.
  • Minimal Setup, Maximum Efficiency: Just load it on one chart and let it handle everything from entries to exit logic with surgical precision.

Want more? Get direct updates and EA insights in our private Telegram group after purchase.

Join our MQL channel today: MQL Channel

Read our official EA guide: User Manual


Quick Setup in 3 Steps:

1. Launch Iron Root on your chosen symbol: EURUSD with the recommended timeframe: M15.

2. Pick your trading instruments (examples: EURUSD) and set your preferred risk per trade.

3. Enable the partial close feature to secure profits early and reduce exposure as price progresses.



Who Is It For?

  • Traders who want tight control over risk per trade.
  • Those who value a consistent strategy that balances risk and reward.
  • Anyone tired of overcomplicated setups—this EA is plug-and-play.


Minimum Requirements:

  • Account balance of at least $100
  • Recommended leverage: 1:30 or higher
  • MT4/MT5 compatible broker


Take the Smarter Path:
Iron Root isn’t based on luck or hype. It's about structure, logic, and efficiency. Secure your copy today before the price increases to $2000. Smart trading starts with smart tools.




Reviews 6
Sergey Porphiryev
1947
Sergey Porphiryev 2025.09.23 07:38 
 

Three months after purchase, I can confirm that the advisor is trading profitably.

Avinash Chavan
85
Avinash Chavan 2025.09.08 15:00 
 

Willy Has improved his way of working and feedback, New version is stable, but it varies result broker to broker so need to use ECN Account.

Иван Зеленин
149
Иван Зеленин 2025.06.09 22:19 
 

Купил. Проверю на реальном счёте. В тестере стратегий показывает себя отлично.

