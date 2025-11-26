Market Anomalies EA

Access to our private community is included with your license. Please contact us after purchase to receive your invitation.





What Makes This System So Reliable

This system is based on real intraday price patterns that have existed in the USDJPY market for more than 25 years.

These patterns were discovered using a specialized intraday pattern-analysis tool that scans over 25 years of historical data to find repeated directional movements with a real statistical edge.



Instead of using indicators or optimized parameters, the EA trades the actual intraday behaviours that consistently appear in this market.

This approach is extremely rare among retail EAs and gives the system a much higher chance of maintaining performance in live trading.



The logic is minimally optimized and avoids curve-fitting.

Live trading for 16 months has shown that these patterns perform almost identically to backtests, with a very similar equity curve — which is one of the strongest signs of a robust system.



In addition to directional intraday patterns, the EA also includes intraday breakouts and major breakouts, which USDJPY has historically responded to exceptionally well due to its strong breakout tendencies.





Specific Prop Firm Features



Drawdown Protector The EA includes a built-in equity guard that automatically monitors your daily drawdown.

When the predefined limit is reached, it immediately closes all open trades and stops trading for the rest of the day.

This feature helps traders stay safely within prop-firm rules (for example, a 4–5% daily limit) and prevents accidental breaches on funded accounts.

Randomisation Feature

To make each trade unique, the EA applies a small random variation to the entry price, exit timing, and stop-loss placement.

These changes are very subtle and do not affect the overall performance of the strategy, but they ensure that every user gets slightly different trades,

perfect for prop-firm or shared environments.

FIFO Compliant Mode

This EA includes an optional FIFO-safe execution mode.

When enabled, the EA will automatically close the previous position before opening a new one,

ensuring that all trades follow FIFO rules and remain compliant with US-regulated brokers and prop-firms that require FIFO trading.





WARNING

If you want a system that never loses or makes money every single day, this is not the EA for you.

This EA is built on realistic expectations.

It will have losing days, losing weeks, and even a losing month.

That is the reality of trading.

If you cannot accept that, a martingale or grid system may suit you better, though those usually end in a complete account wipe.

If you want a real trading system with long-term potential, this is the reality you need to understand.

The sooner you accept this, the better it will be for your trading journey.