Market Anomalies EA

What Makes This System So Reliable

This system is based on real intraday price patterns that have existed in the USDJPY market for more than 25 years.  
These patterns were discovered using a specialized intraday pattern-analysis tool that scans over 25 years of historical data to find repeated directional movements with a real statistical edge.

Instead of using indicators or optimized parameters, the EA trades the actual intraday behaviours that consistently appear in this market.  
This approach is extremely rare among retail EAs and gives the system a much higher chance of maintaining performance in live trading.

The logic is minimally optimized and avoids curve-fitting.  
Live trading for 16 months has shown that these patterns perform almost identically to backtests, with a very similar equity curve — which is one of the strongest signs of a robust system.

In addition to directional intraday patterns, the EA also includes intraday breakouts and major breakouts, which USDJPY has historically responded to exceptionally well due to its strong breakout tendencies.


Specific Prop Firm Features

Drawdown Protector

The EA includes a built-in equity guard that automatically monitors your daily drawdown.
When the predefined limit is reached, it immediately closes all open trades and stops trading for the rest of the day.
This feature helps traders stay safely within prop-firm rules (for example, a 4–5% daily limit) and prevents accidental breaches on funded accounts.

Randomisation Feature

To make each trade unique, the EA applies a small random variation to the entry price, exit timing, and stop-loss placement. 
These changes are very subtle and do not affect the overall performance of the strategy, but they ensure that every user gets slightly different trades,
perfect for prop-firm or shared environments.

FIFO Compliant Mode

This EA includes an optional FIFO-safe execution mode.
When enabled, the EA will automatically close the previous position before opening a new one,
ensuring that all trades follow FIFO rules and remain compliant with US-regulated brokers and prop-firms that require FIFO trading.


WARNING

If you want a system that never loses or makes money every single day, this is not the EA for you.
This EA is built on realistic expectations.

It will have losing days, losing weeks, and even a losing month.
That is the reality of trading.

If you cannot accept that, a martingale or grid system may suit you better, though those usually end in a complete account wipe.

If you want a real trading system with long-term potential, this is the reality you need to understand.
The sooner you accept this, the better it will be for your trading journey.



              Recommended Setup

Parameter Recommendation
Symbol USDJPY
Timeframe Any Timeframe
Minimum Balance $200
Broker Type
 GMT +2/3
Risk Level (Prop Firm Accounts)
 Low
Risk Level (Personal Accounts) Medium


INSTALLATION GUIDE: Click here


    Risk Type (Manual):

    • Daily Risk Percent: Maximum allowed loss (%) for a single trading day
    Risk Type (Fixed Lot):
    • Fixed Lot Size: Set the exact lot size you want the EA to use for every trade.

    Parameters:

    • Trade Comment: Set your own unique trade comment
    • Magic Number: Use your own unique magic number 
    • Chart Info: Set to true to display daily drawdown, profit, and other information 
    • Portfolio Manager: Set the number of EAs you use on the account to split the risk.
    • Account Size: Set this to your account size, or use 1 to base the risk on the starting balance, or 0 to automatically scale the risk based on current equity.  
    • Risk Type: Set desired risk type
    • Risk Level(Automatic): Set desired risk level
    • Risk(Manual): Set desired max loss in a single trading day 
    • Risk(Fixed Lot): Set desired fixed lot size
    • Enable Drawdown Protector: Set to true to activate the built-in drawdown protector  
    • Max Daily Drawdown (%): Define the maximum daily drawdown limit (e.g., 4%)  
    • FIFO Compliant Mode: When enabled, the EA will always close the previous position before opening a new one, ensuring FIFO rule compatibility.


    Prop Firm Rule Reminder:

    This system may hold trades during high-volatility periods, including news, because the strategy is designed to take advantage of the larger directional moves that often occur during these times. Ensure your prop-firm account type allows holding trades during news (FTMO provides suitable account types).


    Supported Brokers:

    "Market Anomalies EA" works with most brokers using UTC+2 or UTC+3 server time.  

    Fully compatible with major brokers such as IC Markets, FTMO, The5ers, FundedNext, Darwinex, Vantage, and many others using the same server time settings.

    If your broker uses a different timezone, contact me for more information.


    Isaac Brempong Oppong Mensah
    111
    Isaac Brempong Oppong Mensah 2025.12.10 04:26 
     

    MA is a top notch EA, Jimmy is honest like His EA. He doesn't promise dreams but i bet you , you gonna get your peace of mind for long term when you this EA. Keep it up

    hubergut
    109
    hubergut 2025.12.09 22:07 
     

    Market Anomalies EA uses USDJPY patterns. Very promising EA. Jimmy is very honest about EA behaviour, settings and keeps the community updated. Perfect EA to diversify. Still a recommendation. Using it for prop- and real accounts.

    Todo Muhamit Schaft
    750
    Todo Muhamit Schaft 2025.12.03 16:00 
     

    Solid EA using real strategies and not some curve-fitted ones that only work temporarily. Also, Jimmy is a great guy who goes that extra mile for support. This EA is performing quite well so far.

    Prop Firm Gold EA
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.18 (22)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT INFORMATION! This EA is not created to have a perfect backtest that’s over-optimized or curve-fitted, nor does it use risky martingale or grid strategies. The main goal is actual live profitability.  The strategies used in this EA are a mix of my proven Gold strategies that I trade live in my verified signals, with a profitable track record of over 15 months, all achieved without any martingale or grid systems. That’s something very rare to find on the market. Live Results: [FTMO Re
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.78 (9)
    Experts
    No Martingale / No Grid No Curve Fitting Real Strategy Prop Firm Ready Live Signal: [Live Account] Update: Limited time at current price:  $399. Next price: $499. Final price: $999. The True Power of This Strategy and Its Filters This strategy doesn’t use any normal indicators. It takes advantage of periods within the day when volatility increases rapidly. The EA creates a price range between the lowest and highest prices during the low-volatility periods of the morning session. Then, when vo
    FTMO Risk Manager
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    Utilities
    FTMO Risk Manager EA is designed to provide unparalleled protection for your trading account by securing you against common yet often overlooked drawdown risks that can result in account loss. This EA safeguards against three critical threats: Equity Drawdown Protection : The EA actively monitors your equity and ensures that if it falls below your set daily loss limit (e.g., 4% or 4.5%), it immediately closes all open positions. This prevents you from breaching FTMO's daily drawdown rules based
    Ukrit Khonglao
    387
    Ukrit Khonglao 2025.12.10 06:57 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    3430
    Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2025.12.10 09:49
    Happy you like it, Thanks!
    Caique Moreno
    91
    Caique Moreno 2025.12.01 01:54 
     

    Market Anomalies EA is clean, reliable, and built on real USDJPY patterns. No gimmicks, no risky tricks — just solid execution. Jimmy is extremely participative and keeps the community updated daily, which creates a lot of trust. Perfect EA to diversify and smooth the overall performance.

    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    3430
    Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2025.12.03 22:04
    Thank you for the review!
    Abdullah Uygar Tuna
    415
    Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2025.11.27 09:46 
     

    I appreciate Jimmy’s honesty and transparency. His EAs aren’t some get-rich-quick promise—he’s upfront about that—but he really puts in the time and work, and he’s built a solid long-term track record. I bought this EA on day one, and I think it’ll be a great addition to my portfolio, which is already running his other EA.

    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    3430
    Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2025.11.27 09:54
    Thank you for the review :) Appreciate it
    DozerTrader
    94
    DozerTrader 2025.11.27 01:18 
     

    Heard a lot about Jimmy and his honest work, hard to come by nowadays. Looking forward to adding this to my portfolio. Glad to be able to hop onto this new launch, pretty sure it will be great!

    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    3430
    Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2025.11.27 01:19
    Happy to have you onboard :) Thank you for the review!
    Sjun
    146
    Sjun 2025.11.26 17:27 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    3430
    Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2025.11.26 17:33
    Thank you man for the review :)
    SEAN
    184
    SEAN 2025.11.26 14:36 
     

    I always give Jimmy 5 stars for user support – and he has absolutely earned it again. Even though I’ve only been working with him for about a month, he guides you like a patient teacher and a trustworthy old friend: quick, clear, honest, and always willing to go the extra mile. The community around his products is also refreshingly transparent – real buyers sharing real results, no hype, no fake accounts. Today is my first day running the EA live, so I’ll reserve the right to update this review once I have longer-term performance data. That said, I already feel extremely confident in my purchase for one simple reason: Jimmy refused to release the bot early, even when I (and others) were pushing him hard to do so. He only made it available once his own live signal was running smoothly and he felt 100% responsible for the results. In my book, that level of professionalism and sense of responsibility is incredibly rare. I’ve been a coder myself for many years, so I know every piece of software starts with room for improvement. What matters most to me is the developer behind it – someone who is solid, ethical, and continuously improving the product. Jimmy is exactly that kind of developer. No solicitation for good feedback, no pressure, no gimmicks – he simply believes that when the bot performs, the honest reviews will come naturally. I respect that immensely. Happy to say I made the right choice again by buying from him. Highly recommended. (Performance update to follow in the coming weeks/months.) Thank you, Jimmy!

    Update 12/4:

    I think recent Market is tough to trade. Of ~10 bots I used, Market Anomalies EA is the only making consistent profit right now.

    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    3430
    Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2025.11.26 17:32
    Thank you so much for the kind words. Happy that some people notice the hard work behind this and the honesty I am providing.
    Ibrahim Siraz
    800
    Ibrahim Siraz 2025.11.26 13:17 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    3430
    Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2025.11.26 13:19
    Thanks for the review mate :) Yeah it is a very good addition to the "Prop Firm Gold EA".
    Reply to review