Kenni Trades Gold Breakout

  • Experts
  • Ken Rmah
    Ken Rmah

    Ken Rmah

    3.8 (13)
    My name is Kenni, and I have been trading for about 10 years. I am passionate about trading and focus exclusively on low-risk strategies, avoiding high-risk approaches such as martingale, grid, or hedging. My goal is to achieve steady, consistent profits rather than chasing quick gains, with a
    2 products 2 signals
  • Version: 2.4
  • Updated: 4 August 2026
  • Activations: 10
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99—regularly $799.99—and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only.

Kenni Trades Gold Breakout now includes three selectable trading modes: Kenni Gold Breakout, Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold, and Kenni Prop Firms.

Kenni Trades Gold Breakout is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts.

The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages entries, pending orders, position sizing, and exits. Its multi-strategy approach is designed to adapt to different market conditions while maintaining built-in risk controls.

Live Motoring 

MT4 Version 

Timeframe: Daily

Trading Symbol: XAUUSD

Minimum Deposit: $1000

Key Features

  • Two selectable trading modes: Kenni Gold Breakout and Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold
  • Normal, Medium, and High Risk profiles
  • Automatic lot sizing enabled by default
  • Optional fixed-lot sizing
  • Customizable maximum drawdown setting
  • Optional Friday closure of open trades and pending orders before the weekend
  • Adjustable Friday closing hour based on broker-server time
  • Built-in NFP news protection
  • Professional gold-themed dashboard
  • Live Open P/L, account balance, and Total P/L display
  • Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly P/L tracking
  • Optimized backtesting performance
  • Supports MT4 and MT5 hedging accounts
  • Designed primarily for gold symbols such as XAUUSD

Prop Firm Features

The Kenni Prop Firms mode is designed for evaluation-style accounts and includes:

  • Equity-based maximum daily drawdown protection
  • Equity-based maximum overall drawdown protection
  • Adjustable daily and overall drawdown limits
  • Default limits of 4% daily and 9% overall
  • Separate trade comments and dashboard P/L tracking
  • Optional NFP protection
  • Optional High-Impact News and FOMC filters on MT5
  • 10-minute protection window before and after High-Impact/FOMC events
  • Existing NFP window of 100 minutes before and 60 minutes after

High-Impact News and FOMC filters are disabled by default and can be enabled in the EA inputs. Trading carries significant risk, and drawdown protection cannot guarantee compliance with every prop firm’s rules.

Important: For AUTO_GMT TO WORK -> you must add the URL "https : // www . worldtimeserver.com/"  (remove spaces!!) to the "allowed URL's" in your MT4/MT5 terminal (tools -> options -> expert advisors)

Important: Requires an MT5 hedging account. Trading involves risk, and past backtest or live performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before using real funds.


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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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