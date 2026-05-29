Multi Macd RD MT4

5

Overview

MGH-MultiMACD-RD is a multi-timeframe MACD divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4. It monitors up to 6 timeframes simultaneously on a single chart, detects both regular and hidden divergences, and delivers alerts when a divergence is confirmed.

The indicator was developed to address three common limitations found in standard MACD divergence tools: single-timeframe analysis, signal repainting, and inconsistent divergence line drawing.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The indicator displays MACD data from the current timeframe plus up to 5 higher timeframes on a single chart window. Each timeframe is assigned a distinct color for easy identification. Timeframes can be enabled or disabled from the settings panel or using the on-chart buttons (1–6).

Repaint Control

Signals can be configured to trigger on candle 0 (real-time) or candle 1 (confirmed, closed candle). When set to candle 1, signals will not be redrawn after the fact.

Divergence Detection

The indicator detects regular and hidden divergences across all active timeframes. The "Increase Divergence Range" parameter extends the lookback period to catch divergences between more distant swing points.

Multi-Timeframe Confluence

When divergences from two or more timeframes occur within the same price zone, the indicator highlights this overlap. Traders can use these confluence zones as part of their analysis workflow.

Alert System

Alerts can be configured for the following events:

  • MACD phase change (zero-line cross)
  • Histogram or signal line cross
  • Divergence confirmation

Alerts support sound (including custom .wav files), email, and push notifications.

Interpolation Mode

When enabled, higher-timeframe MACD lines are displayed with smooth curves rather than stepped lines.

Visual Customization

  • Per-timeframe divergence line colors (matched to the MACD line color)
  • Divergence lines can be displayed on the price chart, the indicator sub-window, or both
  • Adjustable line style and width for each timeframe layer
  • Logo display is toggleable from settings

How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart.
  2. Enable the desired timeframes using buttons 1–6 or from the Inputs tab.
  3. Set alert preferences as needed.
  4. Choose candle 0 or candle 1 depending on whether real-time or confirmed signals are preferred.

A useful approach is to use single-timeframe divergences as confirmation for an existing strategy, and pay closer attention when multiple timeframes show divergence in the same price zone.

Settings Reference

Parameter Description
Indicator Name Label shown in the chart window
Number of Candles Lookback period (0 = full history)
MACD Fast / Slow / Signal Standard MACD parameters (default 12/26/9)
Interpolate in MTF Mode Smooth higher-TF MACD lines
L1–L6 Enable Enable/disable each timeframe layer
Divergence Check Enable divergence detection
Increase Divergence Range Extend lookback for distant divergences
Display Lines Show on chart, indicator window, or both
L1–L6 Divergence Color Per-timeframe divergence line color
Lines Style / Width Visual styling of divergence lines
Alert On Phase Change Alert when MACD crosses zero
Alert On Lines Cross Alert on histogram/signal cross
Alert On Divergence Alert on divergence detection
Signal Candle Shift (0 or 1) 0 = real-time, 1 = confirmed (no repaint)
Show Window Display indicator sub-window
Sound / Email / Notification Alert delivery method
Sound File Name Custom .wav sound file
Display Button Show/hide on-chart buttons
X / Y Position Button position on chart

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4/5
  • Indicator type: MACD-based divergence, multi-timeframe
  • Repaint: No (when Signal Candle Shift = 1)
  • Alerts: Sound, Email, Push Notification
  • Default MACD settings: 12 / 26 / 9
  • Timeframes supported: Current TF + up to 5 higher TFs simultaneously

A demo version is available for testing before purchase.

 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179975
Reviews 27
Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 18:38 
 

thank you, it works very excellent

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:11 
 

Having multiple MACDs from different timeframes in one place is very helpful because it allows us to see potential market reversals while also taking advantage of divergences across multiple timeframes—all on a single chart.

mohsen yari
108
mohsen yari 2026.07.23 06:54 
 

perfect

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5 (37)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.48 (27)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Indicators
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Mostafa Ghanbari
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The regular price of this product is $299. For a limited time, it is available at a special price of $199. This discount will not be repeated. MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator (MT5 Edition) MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing struct
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zahra g.h
161
zahra g.h 2026.08.02 15:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ashkan
167
Ashkan 2026.07.26 18:38 
 

thank you, it works very excellent

Ali Ghandi
129
Ali Ghandi 2026.07.25 02:11 
 

Having multiple MACDs from different timeframes in one place is very helpful because it allows us to see potential market reversals while also taking advantage of divergences across multiple timeframes—all on a single chart.

mohsen yari
108
mohsen yari 2026.07.23 06:54 
 

perfect

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:50
Glad to hear that! 🙏
Hossein Nabi
168
Hossein Nabi 2026.07.23 00:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:51
Really appreciate that! Glad they're proving practical and efficient in your trading 🙏
Farzaneh140540
155
Farzaneh140540 2026.07.22 21:11 
 

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Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:50
Glad to hear that! 🙏
1006053015
85
1006053015 2026.07.22 19:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:50
Appreciate the thorough feedback! Glad the color coding and closed-candle confirmation are helping filter out weaker signals. Fair point on the six-timeframe view getting busy — good to hear it stays clear and effective once trimmed down to a few lines 🙏
Mohammad Azadjami
159
Mohammad Azadjami 2026.07.21 15:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:49
Thank you for the question! The core MACD divergence logic is timeframe/instrument-agnostic, so it can be applied to Gold and BTC as well. I haven't published formal backtest statistics specific to those volatile pairs, but I'd recommend testing it on your own historical data with settings tuned for higher volatility (e.g., wider divergence range) before going live. Happy to hear your results if you try it! 🙏
Mahmoudrezakheiri
168
Mahmoudrezakheiri 2026.07.21 04:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.24 03:47
Thank you so much! Glad the simultaneous oscillator and chart divergence view is working great for you 🙏
Parsaei
164
Parsaei 2026.07.20 21:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 03:04
Really appreciate that! Glad you're recommending it to fellow traders 🙏
Vahid Sadeghi
160
Vahid Sadeghi 2026.07.20 12:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 03:03
Glad you're seeing great results! 🙏
aminaran
168
aminaran 2026.07.19 20:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 07:09
Thank you so much! 🙏
mehdi emrahpour
99
mehdi emrahpour 2026.07.19 20:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 07:09
Thank you so much! 🙏
alisaadat
167
alisaadat 2026.07.19 17:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 07:09
Thank you so much! 🙏
Mohammad panahi
169
Mohammad panahi 2026.07.19 16:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 03:04
Really appreciate the kind words! Glad it's proven reliable and easy to use, and that the support experience has felt quick and helpful too 🙏
HAMED HAJI AHMADI
149
HAMED HAJI AHMADI 2026.07.19 16:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.20 07:10
Thank you so much! 🙏
alifakhroddin
95
alifakhroddin 2026.07.19 14:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 03:05
Glad it stands out for you! 🙏
Ben_Ns
164
Ben_Ns 2026.07.19 13:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 03:06
Great to hear! Glad it's proving reliable and easy to use. Appreciate the recommendation 🙏
ems ri
170
ems ri 2026.07.19 11:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 03:06
Appreciate the thoughtful feedback! Glad it's supporting a more systematic, efficient approach to your trading 🙏
amirght69
154
amirght69 2026.07.19 09:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mostafa Ghanbari
3458
Reply from developer Mostafa Ghanbari 2026.07.21 03:05
Glad it's serving you well for spotting divergence! 🙏
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