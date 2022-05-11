MACD Trend Break

MACD oscillator with advanced trend filtering and Alert indication. It determines the trend, weak trends are filtered out and New strength in the trend in indicated.

MACD Oscillator works on any timeframes and on all symbol (currencies, indices, oil, metals, stocks, options, offline renko charts)

1. User can change MACD value,

2. Minimum MACD level filter,

3. Divide value will filter out the power ratio with which trend change indication is needed on any chart.

4. Buffer value will have additional filter to give extra Macd value movement to signal alert after trend has changed.

5. Alert can be selected True or False for additional message popup.


This version is for trade entry signals, where on any chart the trend changes using various level checks on MACD

For exiting trades, user can use any trailing stop loss of their own as needed for trade exits.

Advisable charts timeframes are H1, H4, D1 and equivalent charts on renko price frame.

Best wishes for your trading

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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