SuperRSI
- Indicators
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The SuperRSI indicator is an advanced index of internal strength. The indicator shows not the relative strength of the trading instruments being compared, but the internal strength of a single instrument, therefore, it is the “Internal Strength Index”. This is an advanced form of the SuperRSI indicator. It converts the signal so that low-frequency components are delayed much more than high-frequency components. In general, the data of the last bar have more weight than previous data, like an exponential moving average.