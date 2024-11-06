WaveBoard

The indicator visualizes market waves, like Elliott waves, but the algorithm is slightly different! Shows the current trend direction. It is recommended to use the indicator as a filter to determine the direction of the current trend and further search for entry points along the trend. On the last wave, you can turn on the display of the Fibo grid, when using entry into positions for Fibo line corrections. We recommend using the indicator on timeframes H1 and older.
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Aliaksei Pinchuk
Indicators
I have been trading on the SmartMoney system for a long time, and writing this indicator was inspired by it. The indicator is designed to better visualize the market structure, namely the moments of breaking the market structure, such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character). The zones of the Order Blocks and the Imbalance are also drawn.  The indicator has a fine-tuning feature that allows you to customize it to your trading style.
BlackBox Algo
Aliaksei Pinchuk
Indicators
The unique trading algorithm with a closed decision-making algorithm and with the display of points (arrows) for entering positions. There is only one "Factor 5" setting available in the indicator. It is recommended at the default value of 1. The big arrows are the entrance to the position. Small arrows- exit positions. It is also possible to use them as an independent point to open a position, but their potential is less than that of large arrows. The indicator has a built-in display of hor
TrendViewer PRO
Aliaksei Pinchuk
Indicators
A trend indicator visualizing the current trend. It has a buffer and can be used as an additional filter for your advisor. It is used to assess the current trend, and can also be used as a trailing stop. Unlike most trend indicators, during a sideways price movement, in most cases it retains the current direction and does not give a large number of false reversal signals.
Market Correlation WillSpread
Aliaksei Pinchuk
Indicators
WillSpread — Market Strength Indicator by Larry Williams for MetaTrader 5 !!!!!!!!!! Check out my Expert Advisor that also use market correlation    https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/consig/seller WillSpread is a professional indicator based on Larry Williams’ proprietary methodology (a trader with decades of experience), designed to analyze the hidden strength and weakness of assets through intermarket correlations. Perfect for identifying leading signals and confirming trends. What is WillSp
HarmoScope Pro
Aliaksei Pinchuk
Indicators
HarmoScope Pro — Professional Harmonic Pattern Indicator + Stop and Target Zones Find harmonic patterns with surgical precision. No more manual scanning, no more missed opportunities What It Does HarmoScope Pro automatically scans your charts for over 90 harmonic patterns across all timeframes. It identifies classic patterns like Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, Shark, and many others — including rare and advanced formations. Once a pattern is detected, the indicator draws it directly on t
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Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
5820
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2024.12.22 23:20 
 

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Aliaksei Pinchuk
3055
Reply from developer Aliaksei Pinchuk 2024.12.23 09:15
Спасибо за отзыв и за покупку! Создать такой индикатор было непросто, это объемный и большой проект.
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