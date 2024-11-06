WaveBoard
- Indicators
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Aliaksei PinchukMonitoring of my Accounts👉 https://clck.ru/3STxjL
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
The indicator visualizes market waves, like Elliott waves, but the algorithm is slightly different! Shows the current trend direction. It is recommended to use the indicator as a filter to determine the direction of the current trend and further search for entry points along the trend. On the last wave, you can turn on the display of the Fibo grid, when using entry into positions for Fibo line corrections. We recommend using the indicator on timeframes H1 and older.
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