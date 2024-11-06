BlackBox Algo Aliaksei Pinchuk Indicators

The unique trading algorithm with a closed decision-making algorithm and with the display of points (arrows) for entering positions. There is only one "Factor 5" setting available in the indicator. It is recommended at the default value of 1. The big arrows are the entrance to the position. Small arrows- exit positions. It is also possible to use them as an independent point to open a position, but their potential is less than that of large arrows. The indicator has a built-in display of hor