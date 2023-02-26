Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4

4.64

** All Symbols All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction:

A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. These waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of the trend. Also It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future. Wolfe Waves work based on the Elliott waves with enhanced concepts.

The Wolfe Wave Scanner indicator Scans All charts just by pressing one click. It has stop loss, Take profit and entry point levels with using Fibonacci levels and candlestick checking to find the best entry point and exit of trading. It finds signals immediately with alarm and notification for easy trading.

Main Features:

  • Detect the best and most common successful reversal trend :  Wolfe Waves Pattern
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • method Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on edge of pattern / Breakout next price level
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters :

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all charts in all time frames after passing time
  • method = Engulfing/breakout -  Engulfing on the edge of pattern / Breakout of level

=======Display/style Options============

  • Display Options – Display or do not  SL & TP & Entry levels
  • Stop Loss levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm
    Reviews 12
    Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele
    411
    Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele 2025.07.20 15:25 
     

    Excellent indicator to setup my trading plan. Recommend!

    ivaylo slavkov
    177
    ivaylo slavkov 2025.03.18 15:38 
     

    Wolfe wafe, based no elliots wafes give very good opportunities with low risk and very big take profit ,exellent indicator ,I recomend it very good indicator !

    asahi0808
    175
    asahi0808 2024.01.07 05:46 
     

    I am satisfied with this products and his quick resoponse!!

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    5 (38)
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    Indicators
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    Guang Jun Huang
    Indicators
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    5 (11)
    Indicators
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    Mechanism Trend
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    5 (6)
    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Reza Aghajanpour
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    Indicators
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    Reza Aghajanpour
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    Indicators
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    Reza Aghajanpour
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    Reza Aghajanpour
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    Reza Aghajanpour
    Indicators
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    Reza Aghajanpour
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    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me to send you instructions and add you in "Triple MA scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The triple moving average strategy involves planning three different moving averages to generate buy and sell signals.  The third moving average is used in combination with the other two moving averages to confirm or deny the signals they generate. This reduces the probability t
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    RSI Divergences Tester MT4
    Reza Aghajanpour
    Indicators
    Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullback the market and also finds hidden RSI Divergence to show continuing trend. This indicator shows divergence on the RSI that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with
    FREE
    Harmonic Pattern Scanner
    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.75 (20)
    Indicators
    ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Harmonic Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict turning point. Harmonic Patterns give you high win rate and high opportunities for trade in during one day. This indicator detects the best and successful patterns base on Harmonic Trading books . The Harmonic Patterns Scanner Scans All ch
    Filter:
    Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele
    411
    Lieven Luc O Vandecasteele 2025.07.20 15:25 
     

    Excellent indicator to setup my trading plan. Recommend!

    ivaylo slavkov
    177
    ivaylo slavkov 2025.03.18 15:38 
     

    Wolfe wafe, based no elliots wafes give very good opportunities with low risk and very big take profit ,exellent indicator ,I recomend it very good indicator !

    MarcoEA
    138
    MarcoEA 2024.04.25 15:19 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2024.04.25 15:32
    Thank you for your warm feedback. I am so glad to hear this. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    asahi0808
    175
    asahi0808 2024.01.07 05:46 
     

    I am satisfied with this products and his quick resoponse!!

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2024.04.25 15:31
    Thank you for your awesome feedback, I am so glad.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    wfarooqi
    110
    wfarooqi 2023.09.17 11:38 
     

    my excitement and gratitude for the Wolf Wave Indicator I recently purchased. The precision and clarity it provides are truly impressive, already enhancing my trading strategy. Thank you for this valuable tool that's making a real difference for me!

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.09.17 12:35
    Thank you for your awesome feedback, I am so glad.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading, please share your strategy and experience in our group.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Suleiman Alhawamdah
    71906
    Suleiman Alhawamdah 2023.06.04 16:19 
     

    It is a loss of one dollar with this indicator.. Unfortunately, it is like someone catching a mirage.. When it is your turn with a signal, you find yourself involved in a lie and you find yourself drowning in loss.. It is the worst indicator in the library of indicators.. the loss of the money you paid to buy it.

    peppe12345
    191
    peppe12345 2023.05.15 08:04 
     

    one of the best wolfe wave i tried in my trading experience , im use it in my trading

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.05.15 14:50
    Thank you for your awesome feedback. 😍🌹🙏 Enjoy your trading.. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    forix7
    627
    forix7 2023.04.12 19:04 
     

    There was a signal today 12/04/23 on US500 1hr chart short,,,,if followed correctly and breakout used as setting which confirms the signal you can see just how powerful a quality signal can be, the trade can be fast at the right USA market opening times, you need to take a number of things into account not just the signal, what time of day is it around the world? what direction is the higher time frame moving in? is it a pullback or continuation trend in relation to the higher time frame trend? is the signal breakout confirmed or just and engulfing or pattern set up pre confirmation? you cannot expect a signal alone to just make you money but if you combine these wolf wave signals with some basic trading experience they can be very powerful indeed and save you a great deal of time hunting the market for set ups. Well done Rezza another quality indicator that is simple and very very effective.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.04.12 19:16
    Thank you for your warm feedback. I am so glad to hear this. 🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    L1576
    306
    L1576 2023.03.22 14:09 
     

    Amazing indicator and probably my most favorite by Author! Re-writing a review after making some adjustments to settings on indicator, and its now working like a charm! Author is great and supportive too! Wolfe Pattern is a very profitable pattern, if you follow the rules and have good risk management! You're all set! 10/10!

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.04.06 08:43
    Thank you for your awesome feedback.🌹⛱️🏖️🥇
    Enjoy your trading, please share your strategy in our group.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Jenny LK
    1993
    Jenny LK 2023.03.06 17:30 
     

    Great potential. The key is trend. See for yourself. Recommend.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.03.06 17:46
    Thank you for your awesome feedback. 😍🌹🙏 Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    elite luis
    3481
    elite luis 2023.02.27 15:23 
     

    Author scanner is the real deal! Thanks and excellent support!

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.02.27 15:57
    Thank you for your awesome feedback. 😍🌹🙏 Enjoy your trading. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    tunck
    1239
    tunck 2023.02.27 02:36 
     

    Like it so far.

    Reza Aghajanpour
    93879
    Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.02.27 08:02
    Thank you for your positive feedback. Enjoy your trading.😍🌹🙏
    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    Reply to review