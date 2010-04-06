Doji Reversal pattern MT5 r
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 5.19
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Doji Reversal pattern" for MT5. No repaint, No delay.
- Indicator "Doji Reversal pattern" is pure Price Action trading.
- Indicator detects Doji Reversal pattern on chart where Doji candle is in the middle of the pattern and the last candle is breakout one:
- Bullish Doji Reversal pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- Bearish Doji Reversal pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- With PC, Mobile & Email alerts.
- Indicator "Doji Reversal pattern" is good to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.