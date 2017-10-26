Biwavelet is an indicator for harmonic forecast of the market based on one-dimensional wavelet transform functions. Wavelet transforms are one of the main tools of digital algorithmic trading. This is due to their ability to analyze and predict processes occurring in two independent basic dimensions - price and time. Wavelets have significant advantages over the Fourier transform, because wavelet transform allows evaluating not only the frequency spectrum of the price signal, but also the time at which a certain price harmonic appeared. The indicator includes the calculation of Morlet wavelets of complex type that allow evaluating the information about the frequency and time of a price signal, to interpret and reveal complex processes and patterns in the behavior of prices.





Adjustable Parameters