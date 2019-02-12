Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines

Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters

Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively,

if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green,

if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red.

The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign.

Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves.

Works well with the expert Figures MACD https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42031

More screenshots:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/10581596/audusd-h1-alpari-international

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/10631979/usdjpy-m1-alpari-international

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/10628704/gbpusd-m15-alpari-international