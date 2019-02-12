Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines

2

Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters

Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively,

if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green,

if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red.

The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign.

Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves.

Works well with the expert Figures MACD https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42031

More screenshots:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/10581596/audusd-h1-alpari-international

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/10631979/usdjpy-m1-alpari-international

https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/10628704/gbpusd-m15-alpari-international

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
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5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Figures MACD
Vasyl Kulyk
Utilities
Instructions to the Figures MACD advisor Opening of orders by MACD indicator waves. Closing orders on the MACD indicator wave. Default values. extern double TakeProfit=500; extern double StopLoss=500; extern double externalLots=0.01; extern double TrailingStop=10000; extern bool isAutoMoneyManagmentEnabled = false; extern int moneyManagement4And8Or12And24_4_Or_12 = 12; extern double TrailingFiboLevel = 0.236; extern double maxOrders = 30; extern double riskOnOneOrderPercent = 2; extern bool li
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DSS1
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DSS1 2021.02.09 09:01 
 

В течении года тестировал на демо ! Мне не подошел! Просто интересный индикатор! (мое субъективное мнение)

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