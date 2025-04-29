FastPips EA Pro Telegram Signal Sender for MT4

Automate Your Signal Delivery – Grow Your Brand

ProSignal Broadcaster for Telegram (MT4) is a utility Expert Advisor designed for professional signal providers, educators, and traders who want to automate trade notifications and communicate with their Telegram audience effortlessly.

Unlike other basic tools, this EA includes advanced customization features – including the ability to add branded promotional messages to each alert – turning every signal into a marketing opportunity.

Main Features

Instant Notifications : Sends open and close trade alerts to your Telegram group or channel in real time.

Clean & Professional Format : Alerts include Pair, Direction, Entry, SL, TP, Lot Size, Profit/Loss, and Pips Gained/Lost.

Custom Advertisement Text : Add a unique promotional message to each alert (e.g., “Join VIP at @YourGroup”).

Open/Close Alert Control : Choose to enable/disable alerts for trade openings or closings.

Works with Manual or EA Trades : Automatically tracks and reports any trading activity on the account.

Lightweight Utility : Minimal system usage – does not interfere with other EAs or strategies.

Compatible with Any Broker : Works on any MT4 account (live or demo).

Fast Communication : Uses MT4 WebRequest for direct Telegram API integration.

Group & Channel Support : Send alerts to either a Telegram group or channel

Who Is This For?

Forex Signal Providers

Trading Mentors

Account Managers

Prop Firm Traders

Individual Traders Logging Trades

⚙️ How to Set Up

Create a bot via @BotFather and copy the Bot Token. Add the bot as an Admin in your target group or channel. Get your Telegram Chat ID. In MT4, go to: Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow WebRequest and add:



Attach the EA to any chart, input your settings, and enable AutoTrading.

Please Note

This EA does not place, modify, or close trades.

It only reports trading activity already performed manually or by other EAs.

MT4 terminal must be running and connected to the internet.

This product cannot be tested in Strategy Tester (due to WebRequest dependency).

Support & Updates

Full support is provided via MQL5 messages. Future updates are included free of charge.

Ready to Professionalize Your Signal Service?

Buy ProSignal Broadcaster for Telegram (MT4) today and streamline your signal delivery – while building brand trust and maximizing your audience engagement.







