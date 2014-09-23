KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4

4.53

The adviser has been withdrawn from sale 

KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers). 

Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4

Support: https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901

Why exactly our product?

  • The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec.
  • Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the scalper mode allows you to copy only at the best price.
  • Able to increase transaction volumes from Signals
  • It does not lose position when a connection is lost or the terminal is restarted.
  • Does not load the processor and does not have a large load on the PC or VPS.
  • The number of terminals (server \ client) is not limited.
  • It does not use a DLL and does not transmit data to the Internet.
  • It can work with other advisers (experts) and scripts.
  • It works correctly with partial closure, without losing the spread at reopening.
  • Able to filter copied transactions by parameters (more in the instructions).
  • It supports the “correct” reverse of transactions taking into account the spread and the specified indent.
  • Able to copy server trades when they are in plus or in the specified minus.
  • It works correctly with cross rates, metals, CFDs, stocks and futures, as well as instruments with prefixes (automatic detection of prefixes).
  • Recognizes differences in the name of metals and supports copying on them (XAUUSD <-> GOLD, XAGUSD <-> SILVER and others, you can configure any scheme).
  • Allows you to organize any copy scheme from one account or from several. Supports copying MT4 <-> MT5 Hedge, MT4 <-> MT4
  • We provide information support for free and are ready to complete the turnkey setup.
  • We are ready to listen to the opinions of our customers and implement the necessary functions to make our product even better.


Configuring a copyist

Market Instruction:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-AtFqdJ5Y_s&list=PLltlMLQ7OLeKH3OAmNfDARYQsBYEx9aWY

Setup on the master account (server)

  1. Install the purchased product on any schedule in one copy. Leave the default settings.
  2. Allow the adviser to trade in the settings and enable the Auto-trade button in the terminal.

Client setup

  1. Install the purchased product on any schedule in one copy.
  2. Mode parameter set to Client mode
  3. Set the server account number (if there are several servers, you can specify them separated by commas) in the List of server accounts field
  4. Set the lot multiplier Use lot multiplicator , the default is 1 to copy 1 to 1.
  5. Allow the adviser to trade in the settings and enable the Auto-trade button in the terminal.

Basic settings

  • Mode - the role of this instance of Server - the mode of operation as a master account (transmitting side).  Client - operating mode as a client. (the host).
  • List of server accounts - a list of account numbers, separated by commas, from which we copy.
  • Use lot multiplicator - 1 = 100% of the server lot.

Full list of settings in profile author.


Reviews 124
veveza4
23
veveza4 2024.08.17 12:16 
 

I am very satisfied and rented KopirMT4 for 1 year. Thanks to the author for the nice work.

Marcin Miniatorski
349
Marcin Miniatorski 2021.07.21 14:42 
 

all working well, 2 masters, 1 slave, copying fast :)

roberto giovannini
24
roberto giovannini 2021.07.12 14:08 
 

it works perfectly.

very helpful developer

thank you

Nelson Campillay Quevedo
65
Nelson Campillay Quevedo 2024.09.25 04:04 
 

Alexandr Gavrilin
42240
Reply from developer Alexandr Gavrilin 2024.09.26 13:28
Конечно нужно 2 советника, для каждого из терминалов разной платформы свой советник.
veveza4
23
veveza4 2024.08.17 12:16 
 

I am very satisfied and rented KopirMT4 for 1 year. Thanks to the author for the nice work.

Ravi P
753
Ravi P 2023.05.18 12:59 
 

This kopier work with invester password?

Alexandr Gavrilin
42240
Reply from developer Alexandr Gavrilin 2023.05.18 20:44
Yes
[Deleted] 2023.03.16 15:12 
 

Eny Sulystyawati
359
Eny Sulystyawati 2022.01.22 15:40 
 

How to copy mt4 Master this symbol XAUUSD.pro to mt4 Slave symbol XAUUSD.. How to Setting??? Plz help

Ridha Hasani
72
Ridha Hasani 2022.01.19 06:56 
 

good but only 1 problem: EA copier cannot copy the position with symble XAUUSD (in master Mt4) to slave Mt4 with symble Goldmicro, I haven't got any alert in slave mt4, I got: 2022.01.18 15:54:57.238 KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4 GOLDmicro,H1: Load data orders. Update tick time: 6886880859. Count data: 6 also I have suggestion : we need duplication option after closing the positon in loss in slave mt4 for next position

Ruslan Mustakhimov
1004
Ruslan Mustakhimov 2022.01.03 18:07 
 

Alexandr Gavrilin
42240
Reply from developer Alexandr Gavrilin 2022.01.03 19:10
Ко мне лично обратитесь, не надо для этого писать в отзывах. Все контакты в профиле продавца.
Marcin Miniatorski
349
Marcin Miniatorski 2021.07.21 14:42 
 

all working well, 2 masters, 1 slave, copying fast :)

roberto giovannini
24
roberto giovannini 2021.07.12 14:08 
 

it works perfectly.

very helpful developer

thank you

Alexandr Gavrilin
42240
Reply from developer Alexandr Gavrilin 2021.07.12 14:37
my contacts in profile.
Mattia Bernardi
32
Mattia Bernardi 2021.07.06 13:07 
 

Hi, I have a problem with Kopir, it does not copy all the trades the "master" opened, it opens only half

Alexandr Gavrilin
42240
Reply from developer Alexandr Gavrilin 2021.07.06 15:46
В моем профиле есть ссылка с типовыми проблемами по копиру и их решением, ознакомьтесь пожалуйста. Так же я почти всегда на связи, но лучше мне писать в мессенджеры. Все контакты в профиле указаны.
Abdulaziz Ahmed Mubarak Omar Almenhali
328
Abdulaziz Ahmed Mubarak Omar Almenhali 2021.06.24 05:06 
 

Great product... works perfectly

Weng Kei Tong
147
Weng Kei Tong 2021.06.10 20:22 
 

Hi, i have bought this EA since Nov,2020, but now i can not even update? WhY?

Pierangelo Mafrice
371
Pierangelo Mafrice 2021.06.07 10:26 
 

Non funziona per me, non apre le posizioni sul Client nonostante le impostazioni siano corrette. Help me please.

Alexandr Gavrilin
42240
Reply from developer Alexandr Gavrilin 2021.06.07 11:04
мои контакты указаны в профиле, если я на сайте не отвечаю, то пишите в телеграм.
Markus Feldinger
957
Markus Feldinger 2021.04.29 22:45 
 

Excellent, works perfectly. Absolutely worth the money.

Edwin Kurniawan
572
Edwin Kurniawan 2021.04.15 03:11 
 

Excellet. Auto balance calculation also works well

Keokone
564
Keokone 2021.03.26 01:21 
 

This utility works well, it is worth paying for it. It would be nice to add a TP/SL money option.

03.31.21: I describe it in the comments tab

Alexandr Gavrilin
42240
Reply from developer Alexandr Gavrilin 2021.03.26 09:40
describe your proposal in more detail and with an example for better understanding.
tina833
82
tina833 2021.03.03 18:08 
 

Excellent copier. I installed mt5 version to master account and this version to mt4 slave account. The trades were copied even if the pair is not exact match. eurusd to eurusdc

Zamsari Ghani
28
Zamsari Ghani 2021.02.18 15:46 
 

5 Star Really Good product, Good support, always updates the latest version with good future added.

Wolfgang Rockert
2345
Wolfgang Rockert 2021.02.18 12:39 
 

Kopir works good, i use it with many signals. Also great help from support! I recommend this copier..

viktor1128
23
viktor1128 2021.02.10 18:45 
 

Скачал демо версию копира неделю тестил очень понравился сегодня купил очень доволен спасибо Александру

1234567
Reply to review