TrailingStop 4

The Expert Advisor modifies the Stop Loss order position opened for the instrument of the current chart based on indicator values.

Uses indicators Parabolic SARNRTR (Nick Rypock Trailing Reverse)Moving Average or linear regression channel.


Switchable modes:

  • Trailing stop only when in profit;
  • Trailing stop only following the price;
  • On every teak or on formed bars;
  • Trailing for each order separately or for a total position.

Has an option of "hidden stop", also you can exclude individual orders from EA processing.


Advanced Settings:

  • Disable trailing when closing a position; 
  • Do not process newly opened orders.


Hot Keys:

  • Consecutive pressing of Ctrl abd then "1"|"2"|"3" calls a trade report in a separate window:
    • "1" - for the current symbol;
    • "2" - for all symbols;
    • "3" - all but the current one.
  • Ctrl then "I" displays Account Information;
  • Ctrl then "S" displays Symbol Information;
  • Ctrl then "M" shows margin change grid in a separate window;
  • Ctrl then "C" deletes deal tracing from all windows of the current symbol;
  • Ctrl then "E" shows/hides the menu of advanced settings.
deimy
553
deimy 2022.04.04 07:05 
 

Very reliable and easy to use

Andre Gomes
2926
Andre Gomes 2020.05.07 15:08 
 

I have used this utility for the past couple of years. Very reliable and easy to use. Definitely recommend it.

Frank Paetsch
7552
Frank Paetsch 2020.03.24 15:34 
 

is a good trailing stop. two things bother me or could be improved.1. The parabolic does not display as accurately as the standard Parabolic ( MT4) and 2. which would need linear trailing, in my opinion, a static mode. I like to trade trend lines which is limited with the EA as it changes the trend lines. for me it would be good if he would draw a static trendline/trailing stop. otherwise a good trailing stop.Thank you

