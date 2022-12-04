Trade Manager EA for MT4

3.29

50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST)


Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5: Your Pathway to Forex Trading Mastery


What Traders Are Saying:

  • " I just bought the product and I like it..." – AntonioBorrero
  • " Very good EA I would 100% recommend..." – Vijohn 

Efficiency and precision are paramount in Forex trading. Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5 offers just that - a seamless interface combined with robust risk management tools. It's designed to be your essential trading companion, ensuring that your focus remains on strategy, not on tedious calculations.

Our Trade Manager transforms complex trading tasks into simple, intuitive actions. Whether you're adjusting orders or analyzing your performance, Marketkeys provides the clarity and control you need to trade with confidence.

Key Features:

  • Intuitive Order Execution: Simplify your trades with an easy-to-use interface.
  • Risk Management Made Easy: Let the auto-calculation feature determine the perfect lot size for your trade.
  • Advanced Order Management: Modify trades with precision, including Stop Loss adjustments and partial closes.
  • Insightful Statistics: Get a comprehensive view of your trading performance with detailed analytics.
  • Robust Security: Protect your investments with features that help prevent overtrading and secure your capital.

Functions Breakdown

PANEL FUNCTION 1 FUNCTION 2 FUNCTION 3
EXECUTE Direct Trade Execution (Buy/Sell) Automatic Lot Size Calculation Setup of Pending Orders
MANAGEMENT Stop Loss Management + Manage Open Trades Additional Trade Management Strategies Trailing Stop Loss Customisation
STATISTICS Real Time Display of Balance & Equity Growth Tracking Over Time Trading Analysis (Win/Loss ratio)
 SECURITY  Set Profit/Loss Limits Trading Restrictions Prevent Overtrading


By choosing Marketkeys Trade Manager EA, you're not just selecting a tool; you're joining a community of traders who value strategy, control, and success. Get ready to trade smarter, not harder.


Compatibility Notice: Created for Windows users only. Not compatible with Macbook computers.

Reviews 12
Machine
149
Machine 2024.06.19 17:08 
 

I was using it well. However, it cannot be installed on Infinox’s MT4. Please Help me.

Vijohn Billionaire
29
Vijohn Billionaire 2023.06.21 15:22 
 

Very good EA I would 100% recommend,so many tools in one EA especially the max loss and profit settings help with my over trading

antonioborrero
19
antonioborrero 2023.10.05 14:02 
 

I just bought the product and I like it, but I would like to make several useful recommendations. 1º When you press buy, the target, buy, and stop levels open. It would be useful for the buy and stop levels to have a side line to see exactly the level where it is because it is a bit confusing at first sight. In the stop part you can see that the price varies, but it would be more useful if the lot could also vary as the price rises and falls, respecting the risk percentage. This way you don't have to cancel the operation and recalculate the lot depending on how far or close the stop is, which is how it is designed right now. I think it is much more practical to be able to adjust the risk and depending on where the stop is, calculate the lot automatically without having to do anything, just confirm the operation without having to cancel it to recalculate. 2º Limit and stop operations are very far from the price, having to look for them above or below where we are at that moment, that would have to be able to be fixed. 3º It would be nice to be able to minimize the box if the user wants, I mean make it disappear from the graph, that it not particularly bothers me, but it would be nice to be able to minimize it if you wants. 4º Every time you open metadrader4 you have to configure the parameters to operate, I think it is an absurd waste of time, that every morning you have to enter the same information day after day, it should be able to save the user's preferences. Regards, AB

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Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Scott Smith
136
Scott Smith 2024.08.20 13:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Machine
149
Machine 2024.06.19 17:08 
 

I was using it well. However, it cannot be installed on Infinox’s MT4. Please Help me.

Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
9808
Reply from developer Odaine Ramon Mcmillan 2024.06.19 23:56
Hey @machine, please send me a private message so i can take a look
AK503
19
AK503 2024.05.20 11:53 
 

i buy the product but there is glitch not working properly. first two days it was good but now not working

Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
9808
Reply from developer Odaine Ramon Mcmillan 2024.05.21 01:56
whats the glitch? send me a DM
antonioborrero
19
antonioborrero 2023.10.05 14:02 
 

I just bought the product and I like it, but I would like to make several useful recommendations. 1º When you press buy, the target, buy, and stop levels open. It would be useful for the buy and stop levels to have a side line to see exactly the level where it is because it is a bit confusing at first sight. In the stop part you can see that the price varies, but it would be more useful if the lot could also vary as the price rises and falls, respecting the risk percentage. This way you don't have to cancel the operation and recalculate the lot depending on how far or close the stop is, which is how it is designed right now. I think it is much more practical to be able to adjust the risk and depending on where the stop is, calculate the lot automatically without having to do anything, just confirm the operation without having to cancel it to recalculate. 2º Limit and stop operations are very far from the price, having to look for them above or below where we are at that moment, that would have to be able to be fixed. 3º It would be nice to be able to minimize the box if the user wants, I mean make it disappear from the graph, that it not particularly bothers me, but it would be nice to be able to minimize it if you wants. 4º Every time you open metadrader4 you have to configure the parameters to operate, I think it is an absurd waste of time, that every morning you have to enter the same information day after day, it should be able to save the user's preferences. Regards, AB

Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
9808
Reply from developer Odaine Ramon Mcmillan 2023.10.05 18:51
Thank you so much for your suggestions. They will be added to our next update. regards
David Del Rio Colin
340
David Del Rio Colin 2023.09.16 17:03 
 

Great tool!, in the next feature, can you make the interface movable? Since sometimes covers my indicators that i have on the left panel....

Brown Zaddy
28
Brown Zaddy 2023.08.03 10:07 
 

Good trade Manager. Can you add a minimize feature to it in next update. a situation when one can reduce or minimize when analyze the chart. no upstae just the way it is

Vijohn Billionaire
29
Vijohn Billionaire 2023.06.21 15:22 
 

Very good EA I would 100% recommend,so many tools in one EA especially the max loss and profit settings help with my over trading

anilds10
23
anilds10 2023.06.12 19:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
9808
Reply from developer Odaine Ramon Mcmillan 2023.06.12 22:15
Hey actually we do have that option. take a look https://prnt.sc/eTp2vMF63LGo
Passchierjan
19
Passchierjan 2023.03.27 16:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

profitfromwireless
29
profitfromwireless 2023.01.26 19:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
9808
Reply from developer Odaine Ramon Mcmillan 2023.01.26 23:29
Thank you for your kind words. Our team is happy you like it.
vik101
45
vik101 2023.01.20 11:41 
 

The settings in execution (risk percentage, lot size etc) are lost when I change the timeframe of the chart. The EA freezes when certain indicators are applied to the chart. And there's no pending trade facility. Not a great trade manager.

Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
9808
Reply from developer Odaine Ramon Mcmillan 2023.06.29 04:17
Good day we have updated the trade manager and it now works much smoother, and we also added pending order functions
Daniel Miller
53
Daniel Miller 2023.01.18 02:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
9808
Reply from developer Odaine Ramon Mcmillan 2023.01.20 15:54
Thanks for your review. We appreciate it!
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