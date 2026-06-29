Trade Builder MT4

5

Product Title

Trade Builder - Interactive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart

Short Description

Simplify your trading with Trade Builder, a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager. Set up your entry, stop loss, and take profit directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time.

Overview

Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder eliminates manual risk calculations by providing a visual, draggable dashboard directly on your MetaTrader chart. Adjust your levels and the tool instantly handles your risk math, enabling one-click trade execution or hotkey operations.

Key Features:

  • Interactive Visual Trading: Adjust Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) levels directly on the chart using draggable horizontal lines.
  • Smart Lot Size Calculator: Automatically calculates exact lot sizes based on your risk preference (Fixed Lot, Risk in Cash $, or Risk in Account %).
  • On-Chart Real-Time Stats: Displays key trade metrics directly on the level lines: price, pips distance, risk/reward percentage, cash value, and dynamic risk reward ratio.
  • Hotkeys for Execution Speed: Execute trades instantly with E , reset levels to current market price with R , and toggle panel visibility with T .
  • Highly Customizable Layout: Adjust width, pin the panel to the right, and show/hide specific UI buttons and chart lines.
  • Single-Target Operation: Fully operational supporting one Take Profit (TP) target for disciplined trading setups.

Direct Download Links:

• Download MetaTrader 5 Version: Trade Builder MT5 on MQL5 Market

• Download MetaTrader 4 Version: Trade Builder MT4 on MQL5 Market



=================== Arabic Description - الوصف باللغة العربية ===================


عنوان المنتج

Trade Builder - مساعد التداول البصري وإدارة المخاطر على الشارت

وصف قصير

أداة Trade Builder هي عبارة عن مساعد تداول مرئي (Trade Assistant) ومدير صفقات ذكي (Trade Manager) يسمح لك بالتداول من الشارت مباشرة، مع حساب فوري لحجم العقد (Lot Size) ونسبة العائد للمخاطرة (risk reward ratio) تلقائياً عند سحب الخطوط.

نظرة عامة

تعتبر إدارة الصفقات (Trade Management) حجر الأساس للنجاح في الأسواق. تم تصميم أداة Trade Builder لتوفر لك لوحة تحكم بصرية وتفاعلية كاملة على الرسم البياني، مما يلغي تماماً الحاجة للحسابات اليدوية أو استخدام حاسبات خارجية. بمجرد تحريك مستويات الدخول وجني الأرباح ووقف الخسارة، تقوم الأداة بحساب كل شيء ديناميكياً لتنفذ صفقاتك بنقرة واحدة أو بلمسة زر.

أبرز المميزات:

  • التداول البصري التفاعلي (Interactive Visual Trading): تحكم وضبط مستويات الدخول، وقف الخسارة (SL)، وجني الأرباح (TP) مباشرة على الشارت عبر سحب الخطوط وإفلاتها.
  • حاسبة اللوت الذكية (Smart Lot Sizer): تحسب الأداة حجم العقد ديناميكياً بناءً على المخاطرة المحددة (لوت ثابت، مخاطرة بمبلغ مالي $، أو نسبة مئوية % من الحساب).
  • إحصائيات فورية على خطوط المستويات: تعرض البيانات مباشرة على مستويات الشارت تشمل: السعر، مسافة النقاط (Pips)، النسبة المئوية للمخاطرة أو الربح، والقيمة النقدية المقابلة، بالإضافة لـ risk reward ratio.
  • اختصارات سريعة بلوحة المفاتيح: تنفيذ فوري للصفقة عبر زر E ، إعادة تعيين الأهداف لسعر السوق عبر زر R ، وإظهار/إخفاء اللوحة التفاعلية عبر زر T .
  • واجهة مرنة وقابلة للتخصيص: إمكانية تغيير عرض اللوحة، تثبيتها على الجانب الأيمن، وإخفاء أو إظهار الأزرار والتفاصيل الفنية حسب رغبتك.
  • دعم مستوى هدف واحد (Take Profit): تدعم هذه النسخة مستوى هدف واحد لتشجيع الانضباط والالتزام بالخطة في التداول.

روابط التحميل المباشرة:

• تحميل نسخة الميتاتريدر 5 (MT5): اضغط هنا لتحميل Trade Builder MT5

• تحميل نسخة الميتاتريدر 4 (MT4): اضغط هنا لتحميل Trade Builder MT4

Reviews 1
apichtke
44
apichtke 2026.07.23 15:58 
 

The program is easy to used and user interface and font look beautiful. This version can calculate commissions for ECN Account , which is very convenient.

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Carlos Oliveira
4.5 (10)
Utilities
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Omar Alkassar
Utilities
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PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
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Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
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Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilities
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Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
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Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
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Azuan Noor
Utilities
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5 (1)
Utilities
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Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
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Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
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Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
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Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
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Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
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Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
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Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
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Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
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Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
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Extra Time Bar
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Utilities
Extra Time Scale Bar Here is the   MT5 version is a tool designed to enhance your trading by allowing you to add a personalized time bar to your charts. With this tool, you're no longer limited to server time alone—you can set the chart to display any time zone of your choice, like your local time, Greenwich Mean Time, or any other. Features of  Extra Time Scale Bar: 1. Time Zone Customization:  Choose the time zone that suits your trading needs and display it directly on your chart for enh
Smart Moving Average Pro MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart MA PRO (MT4) – part of the SmartView series Short Description Professional advanced edition of Smart Moving Average with 12 custom MA types, smart alert system, two-color trend line, and integrated SmartView control panel on chart. Combines professional power and high performance with ease of use and smart interface. Overview Smart Moving Average PRO is a comprehensive upgrade from the free version, providing 8 additional advanced moving average types (HMA, KAMA, DEMA, TEMA,
Smart ZigZag Pro MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Indicators
Product Title Smart ZigZag Pro (MT4) – part of the SmartView Indicators series Short Description The professional edition of the ZigZag indicator with an on-chart Smart Control Panel, advanced analytical tools, dynamic support/resistance levels, automatic trading signals, pattern recognition, wave statistics, and comprehensive customization for all elements. The Free version shares the SmartView Panel feature with the Pro version. Overview Smart ZigZag Pro is the professional edition of the Smar
Trade Builder Pro MT4
Mostafa Saad Saeed Shawara
Utilities
Product Title Trade Builder Pro - Interactive Visual Trade Manager & Risk Assistant on Chart Short Description Simplify your trading with Trade Builder Pro , a highly interactive Trade Assistant and Trade Manager . Set up your entry, stop loss, and multiple take profit targets directly on the chart, with automatic calculation of lot sizes and the risk reward ratio in real-time. Overview Effective Trade Management is essential for long-term trading success. Trade Builder Pro eliminates manual ri
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apichtke
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apichtke 2026.07.23 15:58 
 

The program is easy to used and user interface and font look beautiful. This version can calculate commissions for ECN Account , which is very convenient.

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