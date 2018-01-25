RenkoChart

Renko Chart — opens renko charts for MetaTrader 4.

Renko charts can be created using this utility with all bars being in the form of Renko "bricks". All bars on the renko chart are the same size, which can be changed to get the desired chart. You can add indicators, EAs and scripts to the resulting chart. You get the completely operational chart which can be processed just like a regular one.

The Renko Chart utility is not only history based, but also builds online.

At the same time, the data is updated synchronously with the basic chart with no delays.

You can simultaneously create several renko charts each with the required bar size.

You can create renko charts of different symbols that are available in the terminal.

Inputs

Toolbar size (%) — you can use the zoom to increase or decrease the size of all buttons.

The default value is 100%, but you can change this value to increase or decrease the size of all buttons.

— you can use the zoom to increase or decrease the size of all buttons. Graphic settings — this is a group of parameters for configuring graphics.

Launch