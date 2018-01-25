RenkoChart

5

Renko Chart — opens renko charts for MetaTrader 4.

Renko charts can be created using this utility with all bars being in the form of Renko "bricks". All bars on the renko chart are the same size, which can be changed to get the desired chart. You can add indicators, EAs and scripts to the resulting chart. You get the completely operational chart which can be processed just like a regular one.

The Renko Chart utility is not only history based, but also builds online.

At the same time, the data is updated synchronously with the basic chart with no delays.

You can simultaneously create several renko charts each with the required bar size.

You can create renko charts of different symbols that are available in the terminal.

Inputs

  • Toolbar size (%) — you can use the zoom to increase or decrease the size of all buttons.
    The default value is 100%, but you can change this value to increase or decrease the size of all buttons.
  • Graphic settings — this is a group of parameters for configuring graphics.

Launch

  • Open the "Navigator" window.
  • Find Renko Chart utility and drag it to the chart (any timeframe).
  • Configure renko chart parameters.
  • Open the chart by clicking on the corresponding button.
Reviews 1
Mikhail Tcvetkov
3176
Mikhail Tcvetkov 2025.01.14 09:13 
 

Пожалуй лучший построитель Ренко из всех, что я встречал. Единственное пожелание - добавить уведомление в момент начала формирования нового «кирпича»

Дополню отзыв) Автор очень быстро отреагировал на мое предложение и добавил уведомление. Спасибо!

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Filter:
Mikhail Tcvetkov
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Mikhail Tcvetkov 2025.01.14 09:13 
 

Пожалуй лучший построитель Ренко из всех, что я встречал. Единственное пожелание - добавить уведомление в момент начала формирования нового «кирпича»

Дополню отзыв) Автор очень быстро отреагировал на мое предложение и добавил уведомление. Спасибо!

Boris Sedov
11994
Reply from developer Boris Sedov 2025.01.14 14:44
Большое спасибо!
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