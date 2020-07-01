GerFX BreakingNews Filter

In the current version this filter will only work with my night scalpers and the EA Profitection Filter or with other EAs that utilize the global variables set by this EA. 

An MT5 version is availalble here

Many scalpers these days have a "normal" news filter, which filters calendar news such as interest rate decisions or CPI releases. 

However, this breaking news filter is able to filter non-standard breaking news. It will check every minute for news and if it finds a news event, it will create global variables that can be read by other EAs. 

My night scalpers will then reduce the stop loss to a fraction of the normal stop loss or close the position directly if the loss exceeds this value. Positions are not just closed because the news could also be in our favor if it pushes the price in the positive direction. 

The scalpers will also set a break even stop loss for trades that are in profit. A breaking news signal will last for 4 hours after it was triggered. 

This type of filter cannot be backtested, therefore it is not clear whether it will really improve the profitability. Also, often the price reverses after an initial spike, so closing early might even be less profitable sometimes. 

However, in 2018/2019 there have been a few nights where such a filter would have reduced the losses considerably. 

Right now, only Brexit and NAFTA news are searched for to avoid too many false signals. Since it is a complicated process and the news title might not contain the keywords we are searching for, there is no guarantee that the news will be detected on time, or even at all. 

For an explanation of all settings, please have a look at my blog post.

How to setup the filter:

  1. Please allow requests to: http://breaking.fxdata.cc
    (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequests for listed URL) 

  2. Attach the EA to one chart per MT4 terminal. Symbol and time frame does not matter. But don't use symols with trading pauses, so better to use major currency pairs like EURUSD. 

You can double check the created global variables when clicking onto Tools -> Global Variables (or just press F3). 

Why I am only offering renting: 

One reason is that there could be periods where the filter does not filter anything, so users can then unsubscribe again. At the time of publishing the filter, it only looks for Brexit and NAFTA news, but it could be that both news stories are over at some point in time and don't require any more filtering. In the future probably other important events will arise, but it is impossible to predict. 

Also, the filter should run on an own chart, not within an EA, because web requests are not asynchronous in MT4 meaning that each time a chart does a web request, the EA on the chart will not be able to do anything for up to a few seconds. 

Another reason is that this kind of filter requires constant effort to search for possible news that should be filtered, to refine the filter, to search for good news sources, etc. as well as a higher server load compared to normal news filter. Therefore, I would also like to get a small continuous compensation. Depending on the available information sources I might also not be able offer this filter in the future. 


For other developers: 

This filter will produce global variables that can be used by other EA, for example in the way described above or maybe even for some momentum systems (but there are very few triggers). 

For example, if there was news for EUR, it would set the global variable breakingNewsForEUR=1, which could then be checked like:

bool breakingNewsForEUR = GlobalVariableCheck("breakingNewsForEUR") && GlobalVariableGet("breakingNewsForEUR") == 1.;



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EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
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Vu Trung Kien
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Auto Trade Driver is an automatic powerful tool (run as Expert Advisor) that helps you to manage risk and control orders and maximize your profit in multi-protect/trailing-stop rules. This tool is very useful for both scalpers and trend followers. It not only calculates the trade risk exactly, but also protects and maximizes your profits in real-time. With this tool, the only thing you have to do is to enter trade by your own strategy, then it will auto-drive your position with exit strategy you
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Utilities
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
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Vu Trung Kien
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Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
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Vu Trung Kien
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Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
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Please be aware of the risks involved using an automated trading strategy: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but execution of the SL depends on your broker, so losses can be larger if there is slippage. LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
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The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
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Exler Consulting GmbH
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