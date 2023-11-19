Trade Manager Interface MT4

4.71

The Trade Manager Interface is a free utility designed to simplify manual trading in MetaTrader.

Please leave a review, if you like the trade manager.

It allows traders to visualize trades directly on the chart, calculate position size automatically, and manage orders with advanced features such as partial take profits, automatic breakeven, and trailing stops.
This tool focuses on risk control and execution precision, making trade management faster and more efficient.

For the advanced trade management features to function correctly, please keep the Expert Advisor running after opening a trade.

MT5 Version Available       Manual

Watch the explanatory video for a complete walkthrough.

Key Features

  • Two operation modes: Trade and Close

  • Full visual trade setup on the chart (entry, stop loss, take profit)

  • Risk- or volume-based position sizing

  • Stop loss and take profit display in points, percentage, or price levels

  • Automatic Breakeven and Trailing Stop functions

  • Fixed Risk/Reward Ratio lock option

  • Up to three Partial Take Profits with customizable distances and volumes

  • Adjustable lines by dragging directly on the chart

How It Works

  1. Open the Trade Manager panel on your chart.

  2. Select the trading direction: Long (Buy) or Short (Sell).

  3. Specify the Entry Price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Volume parameters.

    • Volume can be defined by lots, percentage of balance, or fixed monetary value (meaning margin used).

  4. Optionally activate Auto Breakeven, Trailing Stop, or Partial Take Profits for automated management.

  5. Click Open Trade to execute a market or pending order automatically based on the entered parameters.

The interface also provides the “Display Lines” option, allowing you to visualize and modify trade levels directly on the chart.
When a level is moved, the panel instantly updates to show the new point and percentage values relative to the entry price. It's important to note, that each trade will be executed based on the parameters in the DIALOG, and not based on the visualization.

Close Mode

This mode allows users to close trades and delete orders based on their type with the click of buttons. 

Some buttons in the close mode include:

  • Close ALL
  • Close Open
  • Close Profit
  • Close Loss
  • Delete Pending

Could not hurt to check out:

Best Free MT4 Supply and Demand indicator

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Reviews 20
coldfire800
14
coldfire800 2026.03.19 12:38 
 

Great tool. Makes setting stop loss and take profits so much easier to manage.

Emmanuel Briche
18
Emmanuel Briche 2026.01.11 11:37 
 

Merci beaucoup Peter pour ce bel outil très efficace et très utile ! Cela simplifie énormément le trading au quotidien !

Wynter
21
Wynter 2025.11.23 21:09 
 

I was looking for a Trade Manager that could handle Bitcoin and Ethereum. If I couldn't find one then my goal of trading at the weekend would fail. Luckily, my first choice could handle the Crypto charts with no problems. I use Renko charts and need to be able to enter quickly with pre-set SL and TP that can be adjusted during the trade. I can do that now. The graphical interface is akin to Trading View's and shows the potential Profit, Loss, and Risk to Reward Ratio. There are other settings for Risk and Profit-taking and automatically moving to Break-even that I will tinker with at some point. I use a VPS that I restart every weekend. This caused the Trade Manager to be only partially visible. I explained the problem and Peter gave me the solution. In future, I'll remove it before the restart. I can't believe it's free! :D Thanks, Peter!

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Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Trade Manager Interface MT5
Peter Mueller
4.71 (31)
Utilities
The Trade Manager Interface is a free utility designed to simplify manual trading in MetaTrader. MT4 Version Available          Manual       +Free Strategy     Gold Breakout Engine Please leave a review, if you like the trade manager. It allows traders to visualize trades directly on the chart, calculate position size automatically, and manage orders with advanced features such as partial take profits, automatic breakeven, and trailing stops. For more advanced features check out: ManHedger This
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Support and Resistance Breakout MT5
Peter Mueller
5 (6)
Experts
This is an automated trading system for MetaTrader based on an objective and rule-based definition of support and resistance levels. I do not guarantee any profits using this Expert Advisor. Check out the free Range Breakout Manual & Recommended Broker   SET FILES Other  free products   Gold Breakout Engine Strategy Logic This EA defines resistance as the highest price within a predifined number of recent candles, confirmed by a predefined downward movement. Support is defined symmetrically u
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ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
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Supply and Demand Zones MT5
Peter Mueller
4.86 (21)
Indicators
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
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BTC Breakout Engine
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Experts
Watch my video about this EA!  Making an informed decision always pays off! No AI, No Grid, No MartinGale. This is a real Expert Advisor built on top of a real trading strategy: The Breakout of major Support and Resistance Levels.  Please contact me after purchase for the installation & user guidelines.  SET FILES LIVE SIGNAL   Recommended Spread below 20$ The Bitcoin Breakout Engine is a Portfolio of 4 different breakout strategies, all of them are trading Bitcoin. The Strategy has been stres
Gold Breakout Engine
Peter Mueller
Experts
Watch my video about this EA, and read the description before purchasing!   Making an informed decision always pays off! No AI, No Quantum, No Grid, No Martingale.   This EA is built around a real trading concept: breakouts of major support and resistance levels.  Contact me after purchase for installation support and user guidelines. SET FILES   Price will increase based on live performance & demand. Live Signal The Gold Breakout Engine is a portfolio of 4 different breakout strategies trading
Supply and Demand Zones MT4
Peter Mueller
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
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Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Support and Resistance Breakout MT4
Peter Mueller
Experts
This is an automated trading system for MetaTrader based on an objective and rule-based definition of support and resistance levels. I do not guarantee any profits using this Expert Advisor. Manual & Recommended Broker   SET FILES Other  free products Strategy Logic This EA defines resistance as the highest price within a predifined number of recent candles, confirmed by a predefined downward movement. Support is defined symmetrically using the lowest price and an upward confirmation move. Wh
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Gold Breakout Engine MT4
Peter Mueller
Experts
Watch my video about this EA, and read the description (pros & cons) before purchasing!   Making an informed decision always pays off! No AI, No Quantum, No Grid, No Martingale.   This EA is built around a real trading concept: breakouts of major support and resistance levels.  Contact me after purchase for installation support and user guidelines. MT5 Version Price will increase based on live performance & demand. SET FILES The Gold Breakout Engine is a portfolio of 4 different breakout strate
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Karunakaran Subbiah
34
Karunakaran Subbiah 2026.07.14 03:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
55531
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.07.14 08:59
You are welcome, I'm glad you like it
ClintF
14
ClintF 2026.06.10 05:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
55531
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.07.14 09:00
you are welcome, thanks for leaving a review!
coldfire800
14
coldfire800 2026.03.19 12:38 
 

Great tool. Makes setting stop loss and take profits so much easier to manage.

Peter Mueller
55531
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.03.19 12:45
Then it's doing its job. thank you for the review!
Brotesque
14
Brotesque 2026.01.23 12:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
55531
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.01.23 15:08
Thank you very much for your kind review it means a lot to me!
Emmanuel Briche
18
Emmanuel Briche 2026.01.11 11:37 
 

Merci beaucoup Peter pour ce bel outil très efficace et très utile ! Cela simplifie énormément le trading au quotidien !

Peter Mueller
55531
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.01.11 12:16
Thanks a lot for the review!
_ Ming
96
_ Ming 2026.01.09 07:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
55531
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.01.09 10:27
I'm glad you like it, thankd for your review
Marnixvictor1971
24
Marnixvictor1971 2025.12.29 13:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peter Mueller
55531
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2026.01.09 10:27
Thank you very much!
Olena Denysenko
28
Olena Denysenko 2025.12.16 12:22 
 

i have a question brother, but first of all its a great Trade Manager. I’d like to set a fixed stop loss (for example 12 pips) and define a fixed risk amount (e.g. $500). Based on the current distance to the stop loss (sometimes 10 pips, sometimes 11 pips, etc.), the trade manager should automatically calculate the position size, so that the loss never exceeds $500. Right now, when I set a 12-pip stop loss, the stop moves dynamically with the market price, and that’s not what I want. I want the stop loss to stay fixed, while only the lot size adjusts to the market conditions. Thank you

Peter Mueller
55531
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.12.16 12:23
Is the Trailing Stop turned on? If yes, that's the problem :)
Wynter
21
Wynter 2025.11.23 21:09 
 

I was looking for a Trade Manager that could handle Bitcoin and Ethereum. If I couldn't find one then my goal of trading at the weekend would fail. Luckily, my first choice could handle the Crypto charts with no problems. I use Renko charts and need to be able to enter quickly with pre-set SL and TP that can be adjusted during the trade. I can do that now. The graphical interface is akin to Trading View's and shows the potential Profit, Loss, and Risk to Reward Ratio. There are other settings for Risk and Profit-taking and automatically moving to Break-even that I will tinker with at some point. I use a VPS that I restart every weekend. This caused the Trade Manager to be only partially visible. I explained the problem and Peter gave me the solution. In future, I'll remove it before the restart. I can't believe it's free! :D Thanks, Peter!

Peter Mueller
55531
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.11.23 21:10
Thank you very much for your kind review! :)
totati
90
totati 2025.11.20 19:16 
 

Very good tool! I have been using the program for almost a year, both the MT4 and MT5 versions. When I had a question and contacted the creator of the program, he helped me almost immediately. The program is perfect for me, a great help in my daily work. Similar programs are usually only available at a high price.

Jan Kieliszek
23
Jan Kieliszek 2025.11.04 08:20 
 

great product

Peter Mueller
55531
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.11.04 11:28
Thank you very much for taking the time to write a review, I really appreciate it and I'm glad you liked it
jim179
154
jim179 2025.10.30 08:01 
 

This is a brilliant EA. Clean, efficient interface and manages trades effectively. Exactly what I was looking for.

illuminiphoto
14
illuminiphoto 2025.10.21 18:40 
 

This is such a great tool everyone should have in their trading arsenal! This EA provides a very simple but effective user friendly graphical interface, providing an excellent trade management tool. There are many trading options to select based on your trading style, while offering the ability to highlight your potential trade SL and TP showing the values in pips and monetary value. This is a very important tool for me to use as I can see at a glance what my potential risk/reward is per trade and I can easily move the TP and SL by adjusting the bars. An excellent tool. Try it...you will wonder how you managed without it!

Peter Mueller
55531
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2025.10.21 18:40
Thank you very much for your review, it means a lot to me!
SharkHunterFX
15
SharkHunterFX 2024.09.06 11:45 
 

Error message showing about "could not open Buy order, Error Code: 130... How to slove?

Peter Mueller
55531
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2024.09.06 12:22
Error code 130 means invalid stops either invalid tp or sl. Please contact me with such problems before leaving a bad review, I'm happy to help.
Energy
26
Energy 2024.09.01 08:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Padi1802
14
Padi1802 2024.05.07 19:45 
 

Awesome

Peter Mueller
55531
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2024.05.07 20:41
Thanks a lot!
Anpex
399
Anpex 2024.03.24 02:38 
 

Semplice e funzionale...Aggiungerei la possibilità di rilevare segnali da indicatori in modo da attivare in automatico, buy o sell.

Peter Mueller
55531
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2024.03.24 20:30
Thanks very much for the review
hakkanen4
24
hakkanen4 2024.02.02 05:08 
 

very nice

Peter Mueller
55531
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2024.02.03 12:22
Thanks for your review! If you have any questions I'd be happy to help just message me in PM.
Gellet Manchenella
478
Gellet Manchenella 2024.01.15 17:05 
 

Very Good tool to have. The developer is sincere, hard-working, and enthusiastic to develop a high-quality product. He welcomed the suggestions and tried to improve. That is a great quality for a developer.

Peter Mueller
55531
Reply from developer Peter Mueller 2024.01.17 12:44
Thanks for your review!
meghbaddi
156
meghbaddi 2024.01.11 10:46 
 

This is the good tool for the traders who want to have good control of the trades. Thanks for creating this great tool

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