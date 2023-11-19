Trade Manager Interface MT4

The Trade Manager Interface is a free utility designed to simplify manual trading in MetaTrader.

Please leave a review, if you like the trade manager.

It allows traders to visualize trades directly on the chart, calculate position size automatically, and manage orders with advanced features such as partial take profits, automatic breakeven, and trailing stops.

This tool focuses on risk control and execution precision, making trade management faster and more efficient.

For the advanced trade management features to function correctly, please keep the Expert Advisor running after opening a trade.



Watch the explanatory video for a complete walkthrough.

Key Features

Two operation modes: Trade and Close

Full visual trade setup on the chart (entry, stop loss, take profit)

Risk- or volume-based position sizing

Stop loss and take profit display in points, percentage, or price levels

Automatic Breakeven and Trailing Stop functions

Fixed Risk/Reward Ratio lock option

Up to three Partial Take Profits with customizable distances and volumes

Adjustable lines by dragging directly on the chart

How It Works Open the Trade Manager panel on your chart. Select the trading direction: Long (Buy) or Short (Sell). Specify the Entry Price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Volume parameters. Volume can be defined by lots, percentage of balance, or fixed monetary value (meaning margin used). Optionally activate Auto Breakeven, Trailing Stop, or Partial Take Profits for automated management. Click Open Trade to execute a market or pending order automatically based on the entered parameters. The interface also provides the “Display Lines” option, allowing you to visualize and modify trade levels directly on the chart.

When a level is moved, the panel instantly updates to show the new point and percentage values relative to the entry price. It's important to note, that each trade will be executed based on the parameters in the DIALOG, and not based on the visualization. Close Mode

This mode allows users to close trades and delete orders based on their type with the click of buttons. Some buttons in the close mode include: Close ALL

Close Open

Close Profit

Close Loss

Delete Pending Could not hurt to check out: Best Free MT4 Supply and Demand indicator Advanced Trade & Strategy Manager: ManHedger





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