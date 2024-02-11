Drawdown Manager MT4

Drawdown Manager MT4 is an essential utility for traders using MetaTrader 4, designed to protect your trading equity by actively managing drawdowns and safeguarding your investments. Ideal for both individual traders and proprietary trading firms, this tool provides a robust solution for maintaining your trading strategy's integrity and capital security.

With advanced features like real-time alerts and customizable risk parameters, Drawdown Manager MT4 ensures that you can effectively monitor and control your trading activities. Whether you're looking to close losing trades or receive instant notifications, this utility is tailored to enhance your trading performance and minimize potential losses.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events so you never miss a trade setup.
  • Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.
  • Email Alerts: Sends email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for instant status overview.
  • Safe Trading Configuration: Set maximum limits for open trades, drawdown percentages, and trading frequency to effectively manage risk.
  • Customizable Action Settings: Automate trade closures, adjust chart visibility, and manage terminal actions based on drawdown conditions.

Drawdown Manager MT4 is your go-to solution for mitigating risk while trading on MetaTrader 4, ensuring your capital remains protected throughout your trading journey.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Drawdown Manager MT4, trading utility, risk management, equity protection, trade alerts, MetaTrader 4, capital security, trading strategy, automated trade closure, push notifications, email alerts, on-chart dashboard, trading performance, customizable settings, proprietary trading, investment safety

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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
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5 (5)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
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Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Indicators
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Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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skycheok 2024.04.12 07:28 
 

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