Drawdown Manager MT4 is an essential utility for traders using MetaTrader 4, designed to protect your trading equity by actively managing drawdowns and safeguarding your investments. Ideal for both individual traders and proprietary trading firms, this tool provides a robust solution for maintaining your trading strategy's integrity and capital security.

With advanced features like real-time alerts and customizable risk parameters, Drawdown Manager MT4 ensures that you can effectively monitor and control your trading activities. Whether you're looking to close losing trades or receive instant notifications, this utility is tailored to enhance your trading performance and minimize potential losses.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events so you never miss a trade setup.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.

Email Alerts: Sends email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.

On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for instant status overview.

Safe Trading Configuration: Set maximum limits for open trades, drawdown percentages, and trading frequency to effectively manage risk.

Customizable Action Settings: Automate trade closures, adjust chart visibility, and manage terminal actions based on drawdown conditions.

Drawdown Manager MT4 is your go-to solution for mitigating risk while trading on MetaTrader 4, ensuring your capital remains protected throughout your trading journey.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

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#tags Drawdown Manager MT4, trading utility, risk management, equity protection, trade alerts, MetaTrader 4, capital security, trading strategy, automated trade closure, push notifications, email alerts, on-chart dashboard, trading performance, customizable settings, proprietary trading, investment safety