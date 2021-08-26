DLT Display Local Time

DLT (Display Local Time) is an INDICATOR which displays local time using GMT timezone that can be easily switched.

Support non standard timezones eg. -3:30, +4:45

Useful when you trade in your local market hours, or to evaluate candles in different time zone.

This is for MT4 version.

For MT5 version click here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71656

There is very useful info for candle: Range, Upperwick, Body, Lowerwick. You can get this when custom crosshair is enabled.

Sessions will help you to know when is the good time to trade.

Option for alert when price reaches high/low.

When timing is matter for you, countdown timer will be your friend.


Massive updates on latest:

  • Choose to show current local time with optional date/GMT on chart's corner you want.
  • G shortcut to open/close GMT option
  • Set your own indicator window height to adjust based on your screen resolution.
  • Customizeable crosshair time and price label size, font color and background color.
  • Option to show GMT on crosshair time label
  • Alert with option of popup, notification and email for session's high/low hit. (Session and alert must be enabled)
  • Easy information popup using I (info) keyboard shortcut. By pressing the shortcut, you can easily show/hide all element of DLT indicator like Time scale, Session box, remaining time (countdown) of new candle, Current local time, Crosshair, and Broker time scale.

Note:

  • Install Arial Narrow font to get the proper display.
  • For backtest, you need to set the broker timezone manually.


Settings

Broker Time Zone (For Strategy Tester): Mostly broker use GMT+3, please make sure of it yourself. For live, no need to change it because broker timezone will be checked automatically.

Crosshair Line - Show Candle Info: If true, a detail info about candle on vertical line will be shown when mouse hover on the line. 

(To hold the crosshair, click on either vertical or horizontal line. Click again to make it move according to the mouse)

Sessions: There are 4 standard sessions and 1 custom session. For standard sessions (London, New York, Sidney, Tokyo) all hours in GMT.

While for custom session, you can select GMT, broker or indicator selected timezone (local time).

Session's range info will be very useful to analyze a trade.


Keyboard shortcuts:

I: Show or hide Info about shortcut keys incase you forgot. 

S: Show or hide sessions on chart. Button "S".

C: Show or hide custom crosshair. Button "C".

F: Bring crosshair lines infront or behind candles. Button "F".

B: Show or hide broker time scale. Button "B".

T: Show or hide local time scale.

R: Show or hide remaining time (countdown) to new candle. 

L: Show or hide current local time. 

G: Show or hide GMT dialog to select timezone. 

Attention: Keyboard shortcut will only act if the chart got focus (means the chart is the last window you click). 

If you click another window eg. Market Watch, keyboard shortcut won't act. You must click the chart window before using shortcuts.



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4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Show candle info with: Time in selected timezone  Bar number Candle range points Upper wick points and percentage Body   points and percentage Lower wick   points and percentage Mark large/small candle body with customizable line. Settings group: Broker and local timezone. Lookback bars for candle marking. Large candle body Small candle body Date and time info with auto position or custom the x and y coordinate.
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Download DEMO here  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759772 An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a quick
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krisnara123
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krisnara123 2021.08.31 16:07 
 

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